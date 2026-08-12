Trump’s Iran War Spirals Into a Wider Middle East Conflict.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Sadly, Donald Trump’s war against Iran which he launched at the behest of Israel, is rapidly spiraling out of control. It is now threatening to engulf larger regions and sections of the globe! How did this happen? How have Trump’s foolish actions against Iran devolved into a wider conflict that is resulting in massively damaging consequences to the global economy and stability? The obvious answer is, very quickly.

The US launched another sneak attack against Iran on February 22, 2026 while the US and Iran were negotiating a peace settlement; now here we are in early August and the war is spreading rapidly. Now Trump’s war involves: Israel, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain against Iran and non-state actors who are not part of their national government like Ansar Allah (the Houthis of Yemen), Hezbollah of Lebanon and al-Shabeeb of Somalia! Meanwhile Iran has the support of Russia and China and possibly North Korea.

More countries are becoming involved as the conflict expands. Things are happening really fast. The Saudi Arabia attacked Yemen, in response the Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia, now Saudi Arabia is galvanizing a “coalition” of nations including Sudan, Djibouti, Turkey, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan and Bangladesh in an attempt to respond to Ansar Allah’s, blocking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait which is critical for commercial traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Restricting traffic in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb is crippling Saudi Arabia’s efforts to get their oil to markets which in turn is devasting global energy supply chains, rising costs and restricting availability! America, Saudi Arabia’s main ally and defender can do nothing to stop this nor rescue the Saudis from this crisis.

Remember Saudi Arabia waged war against Ansar Allah from March 25,2015 supported by the US until April 2, 2022 and yet they still could not win even with US air support and military supplies! The Houthis are no joke and Saudi Arabia has demonstrated they cannot beat them even with a coalition of nations which included the governments of: Yemen, Qatar (from 2015-2017) and Sudan (from 2015-2019). That was a regional conflict the US media rarely mentioned.

In 2022 the United Nations brokered a ceasefire/settlement between Saudi Arabia and Ansar Allah. Saudi Arabia was supported with logistics, military and air strikes by the United States until later when the US signed a separate cease fire with the Houthis in 2025! Let that sink in. Saudi Arabia could not defeat the Houthis with the support of the US and the US finally stopped fighting them in 2025!

Here’s the other piece to that conflict. Ansar Allah was supported by Iran, North Korea and Sudan and Qatar switched their support from Saudi Arabia to Ansar Allah! Based upon past events do you think the Saudis can defeat the Houthis? Do you think diplomacy will work instead of warfare? What if things go South and Saudi’s multi-national coalition is forced to join the conflict; how do you think that will turn out? Sudan is already in an internal conflict, do you really think Egypt, Djibouti, Turkey, Somalia, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Bangladesh and Pakistan will take up arms against the Houthis on behalf of the Saudis?

Meanwhile Iran is going about its business exposing the US Empire as a paper tiger, effectively destroying US military bases in the region, simultaneously wreaking havoc on the GCC nations, Israel and the global economy. How much longer can/will this go on? We have seen that despite the massive bombing by the US and Israel; Iran is still standing. Despite promises and anticipation of an easy and quick victory, Iran is holding its own making both America and Israel look bad. The Iranian leadership seems steadfast resolute and resilient in contrast to Trump looking like an imbecile and Netanyahu looking like a petulant child because things are not getting his way.

This is where we are in August of 2026; who thought back in February things were going to turn out like this? Blowback can be a mother. Conditions are worsening and this is not going to bode well for the US or the world.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com