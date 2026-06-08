There Is No Business Case for the Existence of the WNBA.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Since its inception in 1997, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) was never about expanding and promoting women’s basketball.

It was always about the marketing and promotion of the homosexual agenda. It was a brilliant move at first glance; but as with all things liberal, the NBA (the men’s league) and liberals took it too far!

Most, if not all of the major sports leagues are controlled and run by radical liberals and David Stern was no exception.

Stern was born in New Jersey and spent all of his life between there and New York City, both being the bastions of liberalism.

Stern became commissioner of the NBA in 1984. During this time the NBA TV ratings were plummeting, the NBA had an image problem—it had become too “ghettoized,” and the league had several high-profile drug issues with prominent players.

In other words, the NBA was damaged goods in the eyes of the corporate community, i.e., advertisers and Stern’s immediate mandate was to rehabilitate the NBA’s image.

TV viewership was down, games were broadcast on tape delay, not live like it is today and corporate sponsors made it clear to Stern that they thought the league was “too Black.”

The final assessment by the new NBA commissioner was that they must find a way to make the NBA more appealing to females because their corporate underwriters were very keen on this demographic.

Before Stern could focus on the creation of the WNBA, he had to first clean up all the other issues negatively impacting the NBA.

And guess who was the point person for the creation of the WNBA? None other than the current commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver.

Welllll, isn’t that special?

Silver was the executive in charge under Stern for the WNBA’s creation from concept to launch. Like Stern, Silver comes from an ultra-liberal background.

They both saw the NBA and the WNBA as the perfect vehicles to promote their socialist agenda of “equality,” for “marginalized communities,” especially females!

Of all the professional sports leagues, the NBA is by far the most radically liberal.

During his last few years of being commissioner, David Stern had been putting immense pressure on the WNBA to become profitable or he would shutter the league.

It should come as no surprise that the NBA’s most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA) from 2023 forced advertisers to include the WNBA or there would be no deal.

While the NBA CBA did not explicitly force WNBA advertisers to include the WNBA, the CBA’s economic and branding effects have strengthened the WNBA’s position as a valuable co-branded partner, making it more common for advertisers to include it in campaigns that span both leagues.

The WNBA recently signed their new CBA deal based on the coercion the NBA used to help them artificially inflate their TV rights and advertising deals with various NBA sponsors.

In its nearly thirty years of existence, the WNBA has never made a profit. But liberals have a history of tolerating financial loses as the cost of promoting their radical agenda, in this case the homosexual movement.

This radical agenda is why parents en masse refuse to take their children to a WNBA game or watch it on TV. Most parents refuse to expose their children to this radical agenda.

When Stern became commissioner, he was surrounded by closeted homosexual executives who became emboldened to come out of the closet under Sterns’ leadership. Under Silver coming out of the closet was put on steroids.

Recent polling data shows that the aggressive promotion of the radical homosexual agenda in sports in particular and society in general is becoming less accepted by the public.

Corporate support for homosexual activities is drying up because this radical agenda is negatively impacting their profits. How did things work out for Target and Anheuser Busch?

Consistent with liberals being willing to lose money to promote a cause that is antithetical to America it should not be a surprise that the one person who is a God send to the WNBA is being roundly rejected by league officials and its players.

I am speaking about none other than WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark. Because she is a heterosexual white girl from a two-parent home, has no tattoos and has a boyfriend she has basically been ostracized within the league.

The league and her team, the Indiana Fever refuse to include her in league or team marketing materials even though she is by far the most popular female athlete in the world, not just the U.S.

Clark represents everything that is good about America, but since she is heterosexual, white, and not liberal she is being rejected.

If the WNBA was about basketball and its expansion, Clark would be the face of the league. But since the league is about pushing a radical political agenda, homosexuality, they are willing to continue to lose money for the foreseeable future.

Even after nearly thirty years of existence, having never earned a profit, and pushing away their fanbase because of their promotion of homosexuality; there continues to be no business case for the WNBA’s continued existence.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.