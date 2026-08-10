The Lack of Leadership Is The Problem With the Black Community.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Boy oh boy did I hit a nerve with the media appointed Black leaders with my column from last week!!!

Last week’s column titled, “Black People Have Ninety-Nine Problems, but Donald Trump Ain’t One,” put me in the crosshairs of the bourgeoisie, the talented tenth, and the boule all at the same time. Click the above link to read what I wrote.

I received tons of calls and emails from the guilty parties and they were not happy. They could not refute what I wrote, they just did not like the fact that I called them out, many by name.

As I wrote last week, they are at Martha’s Vineyard sipping on the best of champagne, caviar, and steaks while complaining about how racist America is.

After being inundated with these calls, I reached out to a dear friend, King Solomon and we discussed this issue over dinner. He said to me, “…Where there is no vision, the people perish…” This is one of my favorite scriptures found in Proverbs 29:18.

Therein lies the problem with the Black community—no vision. As a matter of fact, the only vision these media appointed Black leaders have is the television!

After this conversation with King Solomon, I received one of the most astonishing, ignorant, and sad emails that goes to the heart of what I wrote last week.

The email came from one of these media appointed Black leaders and their radical liberal Democrat organization.

The email claimed that, “climate change is among the top five most important issues America currently faces.”

You cannot make this up. On what planet is climate change in the top one hundred issues facing America, let alone Black America?

The email went on to argue that this issue is top of mind within the Black community, with no evidence provided.

This bizarre statement was made by radical liberal Black Democrat mayor of Flint, Michigan, Sheldon Neeley.

Oh, it gets better.

In the same article, radical liberal Black mayor of Baltimore, Brandon Scott stated, “Even though we have an administration [referring to the Trump administration] that doesn’t even believe that climate change is real, we’re smart and we know that it is real.”

Saying it is so does not make it so. There was absolutely no shred of evidence provided.

Scott is also president of the African American Mayors Association (AAMA). They claim to represent the 641 African American mayors of the AAMA, an organization that grew out of the 50-year-old National Conference of Black Mayors, which merged with the AAMA in 2016. These Black mayors supposedly represent 48 million citizens across the country.

These mayors and their organization have rampant crime in their cities, high unemployment, alarming teenage pregnancy, no job creation, out of control homelessness and drug addiction and they are talking about climate change?

You cannot make this stuff up.

Name me one city in the U.S. that is led by a radical liberal Black Democrat where Black kids are reading and mathing at grade level; where crime is under control; where teenage pregnancy is not an issue; where unemployment is low; or where crime is low.

I dare you!

Name me one piece of substantive legislation that has ever been written and passed by a member of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) that benefited the Black community!

They have been around for fifty-five years and have not one accomplishment to their name. NOT ONE!!!

They currently have sixty-two members, the largest in their history; but have nothing to show for their fifty-five-year history. They have the largest voting block in Congress, but somehow never manages to get any legislation passed that directly benefits the Black community.

The Asian and Hispanic caucuses seem to get bills passed that specifically benefits their communities even though they have fewer members than the CBC.

Go figure. Oh, my bad. It is because of Donald Trump, racism, and the legacy of slavery. My apologies.

This lack of any sensible vision and agenda is doing more harm to the Black community than anything Trump could ever imagine doing if you subscribe to the unfounded notion that he is a racist.

These Black mayors have no money to improve education in their cities, but they have unlimited money to educate, house and feed those in the country illegally.

Scott, mayor of Baltimore, pats himself on the back for ramming through a bill in his city council to mandate electric vehicles by 2030, while Blacks face a failing healthcare system in his city.

Hey, but they will have zero pollution emitting cars.

Racism and Donlad Trump are not responsible for bad policy being force fed into the Black community by these radical liberal Black Democrat elected officials!!!

Last June, the Supreme Court upheld state laws banning boys from playing in girls sports in the Little v. Hecox case. Here is the response from the radical liberal Democrat socialist controlled NAACP, “The NAACP condemns the Supreme Court’s decision in Little v. Hecox, upholding state laws banning transgender youth athletes from competing in sports that align with individual identity. This ruling does not protect fairness. It targets children. And it sends a dangerous message to every trans young person in America: that the highest court in the land does not acknowledge their full humanity.”

Click on the link to read the entire statement. It will turn your stomach. When did transsexuality become a Black issue?

These media appointed Black leaders and organizations continue to make other people’s issues our issues; and they wonder why Blacks ignore them.

The NAACP has not issued one statement about the Black-on-Black killings in Chicago, Baltimore, DC, or St. Louis.

They have not issued one statement about the number of Blacks who have been killed, raped, or maimed by those in the country illegally; but they want Blacks to feel sorry for Trump sending Haitians and Syrians back to their countries because their Temporary Protection Status (TPS) has ended?

Really?

Weak people take strong positions on weak issues.

Black folks have ninety-nine problems, and they are one!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.