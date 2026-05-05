Black Voters And The New Political Reality After Supreme Court Decision.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) “As The World Turns,” you can count on radical Black liberal Democrat operatives trying to convince “The Young and The Restless” that they should begin “To Search for Tomorrow” because Donald Trump and the “racist” U.S. Supreme Court is dismantling “The Guiding Light” of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Soap operas began as radio programs that morphed into TV series with the advent of television in the 1940s. They were mostly watched by women because men were away at work in the factory or on the family farm plowing the fields.

Major soap manufacturers were the primary sponsors since women did all the household chores during this time. The sponsors were companies like Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, and Lever Brothers.

Soap operas explored themes like love, betrayal, sex, social issues, corruption among the elite and political class.

Modern day soaps have an intense focus on dysfunction, tearing down of traditional social norms (the concept of man and woman) with an obsessive focus on how “racist” America is. In many ways today’s soaps are anti-America.

Listening to the hysterical freaking out by radical liberals over last week’s U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the Voting Rights Act, you would think America is on “The Edge of Night.”

As I have written in previous columns, the international intelligence consensus, led by our CIA, about the Black community is that “they are very emotional…if you get them emotional, they will lose sight of their objectives.”

So, like clockwork, it was no surprise that after the U.S. Supreme Court released it’s 6-3 ruling in the Louisiana v. Callais case that radical Black liberal media appointed leaders and organizations lost their collective minds.

Democrat shills like Roland Martin, Joy Reid, Don Lemon, Laura Coasts, Whoopie Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Jemele Hill, Barak Obama; and radical liberal organizations like the NAACP, The National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus, the Black Economic Alliance, the United Negro College Fund, the Thurgood Marshall Fund, the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Bar Association all claimed that white racist Republicans like Donald Trump were trying to put Blacks back in slavery.

The court did not, let me repeat, DID NOT overturn the 1965 Voting Rights Act! They simply said that you cannot base the drawing of a congressional district with the sole intent of packing enough Black voters in a district so that it guarantees a Black will be elected.

Implicit in what these radical Black liberals are saying is that the only way for Blacks to win an election is for them to receive only Black votes.

In other words, whites will not vote for a Black candidate. Nothing could be more anti-American.

There are currently four Black Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives: Byron Donalds (FL), Wesley Hunt (TX), John James (MI), Burgess Owens (UT). They each represent a majority white district.

And what radical liberals always seem to forget is that America voted twice for Barak Obama, each time with a majority of the white vote.

So where is the political racism? I will wait for your answer…

The Supreme Court basically said that it is perfectly fine to gerrymander based on party affiliation (Democrat, Republican); but you cannot do it to guarantee an outcome based on race (majority-minority districts).

Can someone please tell me how this is devastating to the Black community?

Another question for my radical liberal sycophants, I have seen you all over the media ranting about how Republicans and conservatives have been chipping away at voting rights, affirmative action, and other liberal programs for decades; so why did you not do anything legislatively to protect these programs or update these programs for the 21st century?

In Bill Clinton’s and Barak Obama’s first terms in office, Democrats controlled the House, Senate and the White House and you did nothing. Were they also racists?

To the NAACP, The National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus, Black Economic Alliance, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Thurgood Marshall Fund, the United Negro College Fund, the National Bar Association, why were you not forward thinking enough to be proactive versus reactive? Since radical liberal Black leadership “knew” Republicans were attempting to eradicate these programs why did they do nothing?

Herein lies the problems with the media appointed radical Black leaders in the Black community, they are worthless. They are supposed to be the “talented tenth,” “the boule,” “the bourgeoisie.”

How much of the blame for the Black community’s plight fall at the feet of these weak, radical, liberal organizations and their bought and paid for leadership?

The Supreme Court’s decision is going to force both Black and white, liberal and conservative, Democrat and Republican to work together in coalitions based on a shared agenda.

This is what these crazy radical Black liberals refuse talk about. By getting rid of the minority districts, whites will pick up a considerable amount of Black voters that will necessitate dialogue and interaction.

Who would argue that this is a bad thing?

These white and Black elected officials will now have to build relationships with people under the new maps they would normally never have to engage with.

In majority white districts, elected officials could ignore their Black constituents; in majority Black districts elected officials could ignore their white constituents.

Under the new maps Black and white elected officials will be forced to interact with the new voters of their districts.

These once useful laws and programs from the 1960s began with the intent of creating equality and justice specifically for Blacks; but they have morphed into guaranteed outcomes (majority-minority districts, all but guaranteeing that a Black would win the election).

That is the singular issue the Supreme Court was addressing in its ruling last week. Nothing more, nothing less.

The right to vote, still there. The right to pick your representative based on your political values, still there. The right to guarantee that you have a Black representative, gone!

If you want a Black representative, build coalitions and meet at the ballot box.

According to Pew Research, “the number of Black eligible voters in the United States is projected to reach 34.4 million in November 2024 (the latest year data is available) after several years of modest growth. And Black eligible voters stand out for turnout rates that are higher than among Latino and Asian eligible voters.”

According to this same research, Blacks comprise 14% of all voters. Half of Black eligible voters live in one of eight states. Texas has the largest number, with 2.9 million, followed by Georgia and Florida (2.6 million each). Rounding out the top eight are New York (2.4 million), California (2.0 million), North Carolina (1.8 million), and Maryland and Illinois (1.4 million each). Together, these states account for 52% of Black eligible voters in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Regionally, more than half of Black eligible voters (57%) live in Southern states. The Midwest (17%) and Northeast (16%) have the next-highest shares of the nation’s Black eligible voters, while relatively few live in the West (10%).

Black eligible voters are more likely than eligible voters to be women (53% vs. 51%). They also tend to be younger than eligible voters overall: 60% of Black eligible voters are under the age of 50, compared with 52% of all U.S. eligible voters.

Only 64% of eligible Black voters actually voted in 2024. This is the problem, not racism.

So as opposed to giving Blacks a reason to vote, radical Black liberals keep trying to force Black voters to accept amnesty for illegals, boys in girl sports, homosexuality, no punishment for crimes, higher taxes and radical feminism. Black voters continue to show they are not in agreement with these media appointed leaders, so an increasing number are now voting Republican.

As the soulful singer, Michael McDonald told me, “what a fool believes he sees; no wiseman has the power to reason away; ‘cause what seems to be is always better than nothing at all.”

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.



