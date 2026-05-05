Breaking Generational Cycles As A Black Father Starts With This.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Breaking generational patterns as a Black father does not start with some big speech. It starts when you finally sit still long enough to look at yourself for real. Not what you show people, but what is actually there. I had to do that. Had to look back at how I was raised, what I picked up, what I never got, and how all of that stayed with me whether I liked it or not.

Some of it helped me. Some of it did not. That part matters.

A lot of us grew up learning how to deal with life by just pushing through it. No real space to talk things out. You just keep moving. Keep it inside. That might work when you are younger, but once you have a child looking at you, it hits different. They see more than you think. The way you talk, the way you react, even when you go quiet. They feel all of that.

I caught myself one day responding in a way that felt too familiar. Not something I thought about, it just came out. That is when it hit me. If I do not check myself, I am going to pass that same energy down without even trying to.

That was not sitting right with me.

One thing I had to start doing was slowing myself down. Sounds simple, but it is not. Taking a second before reacting. Not letting emotion run everything. That one change alone saved me from repeating a lot of things I am trying to move away from.

Being a father will make you slow down whether you want to or not. It is not just about taking care of responsibilities. Anybody can pay bills. It is deeper than that. It is how you show up when it is just you and your child. No audience. No pressure from outside. Just you.

Are you really there or just in the room.

I had to check that too.

Another thing that helped me was putting the phone down more. Sounds small, but it is real. You cannot say you are present if your mind is somewhere else. Sitting down, listening, actually hearing what your child is saying. That builds something you cannot fake.

I used to think I had to have everything figured out. That will wear you out quick. Truth is, you do not. You just have to be honest and consistent. Kids know when you are trying. They pick up on that.

Talking was not always easy for me either. I did not grow up in a space where everything got discussed. It was more about doing what you were told and moving on. As a father, I had to learn how to explain things. Not just say do this, but break it down in a way that makes sense.

That changed a lot.

It opened the door for real conversations instead of just giving orders.

There were habits I had to catch myself on too. Tone. Patience. The way I respond when I am stressed. Life does not slow down just because you are trying to do better. It keeps coming. So you have to learn how to move through that without letting it spill over onto your child.

That part takes work.

I also had to learn how to say I was wrong. That was not something I saw much growing up. But it matters. Going back and fixing it when you miss the mark. That shows something real. It shows accountability.

And kids remember that.

At some point I realized I am not just raising a child. I am shaping how they see the world. The way I handle things now is going to show up later in how they deal with life. That thought alone made me move different.

Not perfect, just more aware.

I used to think I had to carry everything on my own. A lot of us think like that. But having somebody to talk to, even just one solid person, makes a difference. You do not have to put everything on display. Just having a place to let some of it out helps.

That is something I want my child to understand too. You do not have to hold everything in to be strong.

Strength looks different than what we were taught sometimes.

Consistency is what really changes things. Not big moments. Not speeches. Just what you do day after day. Being there. Paying attention. Following through.

It is not exciting, but it works.

There are going to be days where you feel like you got it right. Then there are days where you know you could have handled something better. That is part of it. You do not ignore it. You learn from it and keep going.

That is how growth happens.

I also started creating small routines without even thinking too hard about it. Checking in. Talking. Spending time without distractions. Nothing complicated. Just being intentional with the time we have.

Those moments build something over time.

You do not always see it right away, but it is there.

For me, a lot of this came down to deciding I was not going to just repeat everything I came from. Not throwing it all away, but being real about what needed to change.

Keeping the good. Letting go of what did not help.

That balance is not always easy, but it is necessary.

I had to learn patience with myself too. You are not going to fix everything overnight. Some things take time. Some things you do not even notice until later. That is why you stay aware and keep working.

Being present became one of the biggest things for me. Not halfway there. Fully there. Listening, engaging, paying attention. That is what builds connection.

Not money. Not gifts. Time.

I want my child to feel seen. That matters more than anything else. Feeling heard. Feeling supported. That is something I did not always have, so I make sure it is there now.

That is part of doing things different.

Creating something stronger for them to build from.

And it does not have to be complicated. Simple things done consistently go a long way. Conversations. Time together. Showing up when it counts.

That is what sticks.

At the end of the day, this is about growth. Not just for them, but for you too. Being a father will push you in ways nothing else will. You either lean into that or you fight it.

I chose to lean into it.

It starts with awareness, but it does not stop there. It is what you do after that matters. The choices you make, the effort you give, the way you keep showing up.

It is not easy, but it is worth it.

Staff Writer; Lee Walker



This brother is a fitness trainer with 12 years of experience, focused on building strength, clarity, and real health in the Black community.

Have questions? Reach me at LeeW@ThyBlackMan.com.