Trump, Black Voters, and Why the 2026 Midterms Matter.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) My good friend, the late Joe Madison, would often say “Now that you know, what are you going to do about it?” Today I decided to do the same as Joe so often asked. First, the facts.

Donald Trump is doing everything possible to prevent people from voting by mail and in any way. Donald Trump started an unnecessary war, and can’t seem to decide what he wants out of the war and when it will end.

Donald Trump wants to ignore the Epstein issue and the women injured by Epstein and others when it’s obvious he knows a lot about it. Donald Trump has sent his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to run around the world trying to extract money for his personal use from everybody who will give it to him–like the Saudis who gave him two billion dollars that did not go into the U.S. Treasury, but into his pocket.

Donald Trump has assigned Jared Kushner, with no known skills in negotiating anything for the American people, but we are told he is now asking for five billion dollars from the Iranians. Don’t you even wonder where it’s going if he gets it? Donald Trump has caused an increase in all prices like gasoline, food, utilities and all the essentials we need just to make ends meet daily.

Donald Trump has alienated so many of our friends around the world that they no longer trust America. Donald Trump has disgraced himself before many religious leaders, and most Catholics, with his efforts to vilify Pope Leo. Donald Trump has caused thousands of highly educated, productive and capable Black women to lose their jobs.

Donald Trump has gone overboard to find something wrong (as in illegal) with the brilliant New York Attorney General Tish James without cause. Donald Trump acts like he barely knew the late Jeffrey Epstein when the evidence shows the contrary. Donald Trump has hired to high places the most incompetent people of any President of record.

Donald Trump has released from prison so many January 6th criminals who wrecked our Capitol Building and caused the death of several people who were trying to protect it. Donald Trump has told criminals he loves them immediately after they tried to destroy our Capitol. Donald Trump has shown he cares nothing for people like you and me.

Donald Trump is a convicted felon, and has shown no remorse for his behavior. Donald Trump is still trying to take Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from people who need it. Donald Trump has thrown the Ukrainian people to the dogs, and allowed so many to die unnecessarily. Donald Trump just wasted your tax dollars to send Vice-President J.D. Vance to Hungary to try without success to bring his dictator friend, Orban, across the victory line against the strong will of the Hungarian people.

Donald Trump has supported Vladimir Putin while he was killing so many of his own people. He supported Benjamin Netanyahu in every way he could–even while his own people disagreed with what he was doing when he was killing nearly 100,000 Palestinians–many of whom were innocent little babies. I used Trump’s name at the beginning of every statement so you would not miss who is to blame for all of the above.

Now that you know all of this, and this is not a complete list of Trump’s wrongdoing, are you aware that your vote during the midterm elections puts you in charge of what you can do when you vote? Trump has so many people in the House and the Senate who are actually defending him daily, so knowing these things about him–and there are far more I could include, WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT? Why not vote to change things? Why not do that to honor people who died to give us the right to vote!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; https://x.com/DrEFayeWilliams