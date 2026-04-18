Supreme Court Weighs Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order as Immigration Debate Intensifies.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I arrived in California in 1990 when the state was still a destination worth the move. Thirty-five years later, I have watched a systematic failure of immigration enforcement hollow out the middle of what was once the most dynamic economy in the world. The state that once led the nation in manufacturing, homeownership rates, and public university enrollment now leads in homelessness, unfunded pension liabilities, and domestic outmigration. The erosion is not coincidental. It is the compounded result of choices: to not enforce employment verification, to expand public benefits eligibility without residency requirements, and to treat enforcement itself as a political liability rather than a governing obligation. This week, that failure reached the Supreme Court. On April 1, 2026, justices heard oral arguments in Trump v. Barbara, a challenge to President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders. In a moment that had no historical precedent, Trump attended in person—the first sitting president ever to observe Supreme Court oral arguments—accompanied by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Chief Justice Roberts pushed back sharply when Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that a new era of global mobility justified departing from 125 years of settled constitutional interpretation. “It’s a new world,” Sauer contended. Roberts’ reply was brief and pointed: “It’s a new world. It’s the same Constitution.” Justice Neil Gorsuch noted the executive order targets parents while the Fourteenth Amendment’s text is trained on the child. Justice Elena Kagan told Sauer his reading was “revisionist” with respect to a substantial portion of American legal history. Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned the practical mechanics—how hospitals would verify parental immigration status at birth and what adjudicatory process would follow. Justices Alito and Thomas appeared more open to the administration’s theory. Legal analysts who had anticipated a 7-2 ruling against the order came away less certain. A ruling is expected before the Court’s term ends in late June or early July.

The Fourteenth Amendment, ratified in 1868, establishes citizenship for all persons born in the United States “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Senator Jacob Howard, who introduced the clause, stated plainly in floor debate that the jurisdiction language excludes “persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens.” I have argued as a designated expert witness in federal and state courts for over a decade. United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898) presents a high bar for the administration—Justice Horace Gray’s majority opinion held that a child born in San Francisco to Chinese parents domiciled in the United States acquired citizenship at birth, and that holding has anchored the doctrine for 128 years. The administration’s theory is that “subject to the jurisdiction” requires a substantive allegiance condition, not merely physical presence within the nation’s borders—and that Wong Kim Ark’s reasoning, applied to a population that entered illegally or on temporary visas, stretches the original holding beyond its logic. The constitutionally sound path runs through a formal Article V amendment. But the policy question Trump has forced onto the national stage—whether a doctrine originating in Reconstruction-era politics was ever designed to extend to children born to people who violated immigration law or paid a cartel for crossing services—deserves a direct answer, irrespective of how this case resolves.

During the Biden administration, an estimated 14 million illegal aliens entered or remained in the United States, including 10.8 million border encounters and at least 2 million known gotaways. ICE’s fiscal year 2022 enforcement data documents 46,396 noncitizens arrested with criminal histories—carrying 198,498 collective convictions, including 3,445 homicides, 9,185 sex offenses, and 3,737 kidnappings. The 2024 murder of Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia, by a Venezuelan national who had entered illegally and been released without detention gave that data a name and a face. Her death was preventable at every point in the processing chain; it was not prevented because the policy priority was release, not detention. The DEA’s 2023 National Drug Threat Assessment confirms that the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels control the majority of cross-border drug trafficking. CBP seized over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl in fiscal year 2022. The CDC reported over 107,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2023, with synthetic opioids—primarily fentanyl—accounting for the majority. In 2022, Border Patrol encountered over 22,000 unaccompanied minors, thousands placed with sponsors who were never properly vetted, per DHS Inspector General findings.

California is projected to spend over $8.4 billion in fiscal year 2024–2025 on healthcare for unauthorized immigrants. New York City is housing over 65,000 asylum seekers in emergency shelters at a projected annual cost exceeding $4 billion. World Bank data shows remittances from the U.S. to Mexico alone totaled $61.7 billion in 2022, capital that exits the domestic economy without tax contribution. The National Academy of Sciences’ 2017 analysis found that first-generation immigrants use welfare at higher rates than native-born Americans, with costs loading onto state and local governments while long-range fiscal benefits accrue primarily to federal coffers decades later. The SAVE Act (H.R. 22), which requires proof of citizenship for voter registration, passed the House in April 2025 and sits stalled in the Senate. The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated in 2020 that states with large, unauthorized populations gain roughly 26 additional House seats through census-based apportionment compared to citizen-only counts—a structural reward for tolerating unauthorized populations that is not accidental and is not without political beneficiaries. The political incentive to maintain the status quo is baked into the constitutional architecture of congressional representation itself.

Comprehensive reform has failed every time it has been attempted—most recently with the 2013 Senate Gang of Eight bill—for one reason: Democrats demand legalization first; Republicans demand enforcement first. The American public wants both, and in consistent polling has never viewed those goals as contradictions, because they are not. Enforcement without a legal pathway creates a permanent shadow population that cannot be taxed, regulated, or integrated. A pathway without enforcement is an open invitation with no expiration date, a signal to every prospective migrant worldwide that the statutory process is optional and the consequence is eventual amnesty. The deal has always been structurally available. The resolve to execute it, on both sides, has not. Complete the border barriers. Mandate E-Verify universally. End sanctuary policies. Restrict asylum to statutory qualifying cases. Restore interior enforcement. Trump v. Barbara will produce a ruling this summer. Whatever it says, the broader crisis requires elected officials, not lawyers, to provide the answer.

Written by Jay Rogers