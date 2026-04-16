The Future of Work Is Already Here and It Feels Like Insecurity.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) People keep talking about the future of work as if it is something waiting just around the corner—robots taking jobs, artificial intelligence transforming industries, entire occupations disappearing overnight. I’m speaking soon at a conference on this very topic, and the more I think about it, the more convinced I am that we are asking the wrong question. The future of work is not something waiting decades in the distance. For millions of Americans, it has already arrived—and it looks a lot like insecurity.

The latest employment report shows the economy adding 178,000 jobs in March, with unemployment holding at about 4.3 percent. Economists look at those numbers and pronounce the labor market strong. But statistics do not pay rent or buy groceries. Economists love numbers. Workers live with consequences. Talk to workers and you hear something different: a growing sense that the rules of work are changing, and not necessarily for the better. And the surface numbers don’t tell the whole story. With several measures of labor underutilization, the unemployment rate looks more like 8 percent, and as high as 13 percent for African Americans.

For decades Americans believed that education, hard work, and loyalty to an employer would lead to stability. A job was supposed to provide more than wages. It was supposed to offer a path—a way to build a life, raise a family, and eventually retire with dignity.

That bargain is quietly disappearing.

Many of the fastest-growing occupations in the American economy are in what economists politely call the care sector: home health aides, childcare workers, nursing assistants, and elder care providers. These workers do the labor that allows the rest of the economy to function. They care for children, support people with disabilities, and help aging Americans live with dignity.

Yet the economy rewards that labor with wages that barely sustain the people doing it. The median pay for home health and personal care aides is about $16 an hour, roughly $32,000 a year for full-time work. Try paying rent, transportation, and groceries on that in most American cities. An economy that pays caregivers poverty wages is telling you exactly what it values.

More than four million Americans now work in these jobs, making caregiving one of the largest occupations in the country. Demand will only grow as the population ages. Within the next decade, Americans over the age of 65 will outnumber children for the first time in our history.

That demographic reality reveals something uncomfortable about the American economy. The work that sustains human life—caring for children, tending to the sick, supporting the elderly—is treated as low-value labor. Meanwhile, sectors far removed from those everyday needs capture extraordinary wealth.

At the same time, the middle-class professional job that once symbolized stability is showing signs of fragility. Workers in media, technology, universities, and nonprofits increasingly face layoffs with little warning. Contract work replaces permanent employment. People who once relied on one job now patch together two or three to stay afloat. Roughly five percent of American workers now hold multiple jobs, often because one paycheck no longer stretches far enough.

Artificial intelligence may accelerate these trends, but technology alone is not the story. The deeper issue is how our economy values work. In the emerging labor market, the jobs that generate the greatest social value often generate the least financial reward.

Black women understand this reality better than most. For generations they have participated in the labor force at high rates, sustaining families and communities while navigating an economy that rarely rewarded their labor with equal pay or equal opportunity. What many Americans are discovering today about instability and undervalued labor is something Black women have been managing for decades.

The future of work is not being shaped by technology alone. It is being shaped by power.

So when we talk about the future of work, we should be clear about what is really at stake. The question is not whether machines will replace humans. The question is whether work in America will continue to drift toward instability while the most essential labor remains the least rewarded.

The future of work is already here. And unless we rethink what work should provide—stability, dignity, and the ability to build a life—we may discover that the economy we are building works very well for profits, but not nearly as well for the people whose labor sustains it.

Written by Julianne Malveaux

Official website; https://www.juliannemalveaux.com