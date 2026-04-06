Birthright Citizenship, Black Americans, and the 14th Amendment.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Last week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the subject of birthright citizenship. Even President Trump sat in the chamber for a portion. I do find it quite perplexing that individuals who willfully violate our laws, disrespecting our national sovereignty, are rewarded by having their progeny become citizens of the very country their parents illegally entered. From that perspective, one would believe that this would not be a policy a Nation should pursue, understanding the floodgates that would open. And of course, there are those who are intentionally exploiting this quite insidious policy, namely China. The long-term consequences of birthright citizenship could establish a potential wave of “sleeper” citizens whose allegiance is not truly to this Constitutional Republic. The common American would look at this issue of birthright citizenship and ask, what is the issue? Why are those who illegally enter our country allowed to have the privilege of American citizenship bestowed upon their children?

And as an American Black man, that question truly resonates with me. I know I am not alone.

I find it quite hypocritical and laughable that the Marxist leftists of today are arguing in support of something they did not support when it was first introduced: the 14th Amendment. Matter of fact, the party of the jackass, aka the Democrat party, did not support the 13th, 14th, or 15th amendments when they were introduced. These were the amendments that ended slavery in these United States, a goal for which the Republican Party was established, granted citizenship to the freed slaves, and their children, and prohibited federal and state governments from denying a citizen (see 14th Amendment) the right to vote based on race, color, or previous condition of servitude (slavery, see 13th Amendment). Now, the leftists are saying to American Blacks that the lives of those for which these amendments, especially the 14th, were originally created and intended, mean nothing…except to be exploited for the left’s ideological agenda of fundamentally transforming these United States of America through an open borders agenda.

Yes, this absurd argument and perversion of the 14th Amendment is a slap in the face to me, and should be to other American Blacks. What we are being told is that the correction of an immoral wrong, the institution of slavery, is nothing more than a pickleball in the leftist game of manipulating the constitution for their support of illegal immigration. The jurisdiction thereof was never intended to be a red carpet for illegal immigration, their children. It was meant to ensure that future generations of Black children, born of those who were transported across the oceans in horrific conditions, forced into slavery, beaten, and killed, could have a chance to enjoy that which we will celebrate the 250th anniversary: “we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.”

The message of birthright citizenship denigrates what the 14th Amendment stood for and the promise it sought to fulfill. Blacks did not enter America illegally, yet we see those who have done so being granted free benefits at the expense, literally, of those who are legal, law-abiding citizens. And through the years, those children of the freed slaves endeavored to show their dedication to their Nation, as citizens, serving in the military, again, under horrific conditions. Seeking out better educational opportunities, raising families, building businesses, and being contributing members of the American fabric.

The very discussion of “birthright citizenship” for those who are here illegally evidences that there are certain Black lives that don’t matter.

That also brings me to the case of one Jaden Ivey of the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls team. Jaden, an American citizen, legal and law-abiding, possesses the right to freedom of speech, expression, and religion. Well, at least we thought so. Jaden Ivey, a young American Black man, violated one of the Marxist leftists’ ideological rights; he spoke out against the LGBTQIA+ alphabet soup agenda. He did not bow down and worship at the altar of Pride Month and spoke out as part of his Christian faith. And for that, he was released from his basketball team, citing his being detrimental to the team.

Detrimental to the team? Was Ivey not shooting well, rebounding, executing plays, or committing too many personal fouls? Nope, his personal foul was to run afoul of the rainbow crew. Sadly, what we see happening in Western civilization is highly disturbing. In Finland, the Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that one quoting Biblical scripture could be guilty of hate speech.

In Canada, they have passed legislation to the same. So, if I were to quote Biblical verses such as Deuteronomy 30:19, Psalm 127:3-5, or Jeremiah 1:5 to speak against another of the leftist ideological rights, dismembering babies in the womb, am I detrimental? After all, the very first unalienable right endowed to us by our Creator, the Judeo-Christian faith heritage God, is life. And yes, I do speak out against abortion because there have been over 20 million Black babies who never got the chance to celebrate the Declaration of Independence…those precious little Black lives did not matter.

I do not know how the U.S. Supreme Court will “rule” on the matter of the case of birthright citizenship in America. I do know this: these so-called astute judicial minds might decide not to interpret the original intent of the authors of the 14th Amendment. If they enable the exploitation of this monumental constitutional amendment that corrected an immoral wrong, then those justices who fail to do so, lacking courage and character, would have just proven that those Black lives for which that amendment was written, well, they just didn’t matter.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest