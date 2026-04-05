Donald Trump is the Most Transformative President in U.S. History.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Whether you like him or not, even most radical liberal Democrat operatives, er, I mean journalists will admit in private that Donald J. Trump is the most transformative president in the history of the United States.

I have been writing about Trump’s transformative journey since 2015.

Coming down those golden escalators in Trump Towers to announce his candidacy for president in 2015 was transformative. His blunt, in your face announcement was a stunning shock to the way Americans were used to seeing presidential candidates campaign. He promised to deport every illegal person from the U.S. There was no sugar-coating in his announcement. Straight-up in your face with no chaser!

The way he thoroughly destroyed his primary opponents in 2015 was astonishing and jarring. But, Americans had grown tired of all the niceties of political campaigns when their quality of life was in a downward direction.

Voters simply wanted someone to tell them the truth and speak to them in a language they could understand; talk to them like they were at the neighborhood bar.

Trump gave them that and so much more. This is a fancy way of saying that Trump was authentic and relatable to the average American.

For a list of some of Trump’s best zingers, click on this link.

Trump has forced global leaders and people around the world to question and re-think their approach to politics, culture, economics, migration, and the environment, to name a few.

Is NATO, the EU, the World Bank, the IMF, or the UN still relevant today? Or do we need to disband them? Can they be reformed and if so, how?

Can you name me one problem they have solved or prevented in recent years?

Every other political, corporate, or religious leader went along to get along. Not Trump.

He literally wanted to burn the house down and rebuild every institution from scratch. He was not trying to be liked. He wanted things to work. He demanded institutions and individuals to justify their continued existence.

He asked NATO members who had not paid their dues in years why should America come to their defense if their dues are not current? No U.S. president had ever made such a statement publicly. Trump demanded and got, the UN to reduce its budget by nearly twenty percent and fire over three thousand people.

Domestically, do we need the Department of Education, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), the Agency for International Development (U.S.A.I.D.)?

We have not reimagined our approach to government since the end of World War II. Our government, corporate, religious, and societal institutions have become stale and outdated.

They were all created in an analogue world and are being asked now to operate in a global digital world.

The biggest transformative impact by Trump is within the Black community.

Trump has shone a massive spotlight on how the Democrat Party and their bought and paid for media appointed Black leaders have devastated the Black community and sold them out at every possible chance!

These radical Democrats have unleashed the genocidal wave of liberalism in the Black community to devastating effects.

So, to my Democrat detractors, let me preemptively state that the Republicans have better policies to offer the Black community, but they are totally incompetent in communicating their message to us. And they have made it darn near impossible to get us to view them as a viable option with some of the rhetoric coming out of the party!!!

Trump’s opening salvo to the Black community was in 2016 when he famously asked, “What the hell do you have to lose?” Trump earned 8, 12, 16 percent of the Black vote in 2016, 2020, 2024, respectively. Only Richard Nixon has received more support from the Black community in recent history.

I am not arguing one way or the other as to whether Blacks should have voted for Trump. My argument is that through the sheer force of his personality, Trump challenged Blacks loyalty to the Democrat Party by asking what has been the return on Black’s investment in the Democrat Party?

Trump singlehandedly caused Blacks to rethink their voting habits more than any other person in my lifetime. Again, this is not about whether to vote Democrat or Republican; but rather who is best addressing the issues Blacks care about.

That is Trump’s secret sauce to his transformative impact on the world. I was once told my former chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Oliver Wendall Holmes, “A mind that is stretched to a new idea, never returns to its original dimensions.”

Trump has done his job by breaking up the fallow ground within the body politic in the Black community.

Now the Republican Party has an opportunity to pick up where Trump left off. They need to focus like a laser beam on Black entrepreneurship. They must open doors of opportunity for these businessmen. These businessmen are the gateway into the Black community. Not the preachers, not the churches, not the NAACP, not the National Urban League, not the Congressional Black Caucus, not Black sororities or fraternities.

Trump’s transformative behavior and policies could very well be the impetus for a radical transformation of the voting habits within the Black community.

And if Republicans are able to transform the Black vote, then America will truly become great again!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.