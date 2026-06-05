Inflation, Money Supply And The Hidden Cost To Americans.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Every day highly paid script/copy readers, shills, propagandists and sycophants purport to tell us the “news” however, what they are really doing is gaslighting and lying to us. Sure, some of the events they “report” are factual especially the local occurrences: fires, accidents, community events etc. but overall, the news is intentionally designed and presented from the perspective of the owner and managerial classes who need to keep us ignorant of their misconduct, objectives, agenda and how they are taking advantage of us; big time.

For example, we are told inflation is on the rise which is true, but they are not telling us the actual causes of inflation or what inflation really is. We think inflation is rising costs for consumer goods and services which is true but that is not the cause. Inflation is a result of actions the ruling class do not want us to know about. Why? Because once we found out and we were in our right minds we would hold them accountable for their dastardly deeds and crimes against humanity.

The truth is, inflation is caused by a rise not in prices but in the amount of money in circulation; which in a fiat system like America has, directly impacts the value of the money in circulation since it is not backed by anything tangible like gold. Western economists use what I call mumbo gumbo speak to obfuscate the reality the US economy which is based upon money, is manipulated by the central banksters. Their machinations have a direct influence on the supply of money in circulation at any given time.

“Central banks can influence M2 supply by either issuing more money into the economy or by incentivizing people to spend less. Quantitative easing is one way that a central bank can increase money supply and stimulate the economy. To reduce the supply of M2 in an economy, a central bank might issue bonds or other government-backed securities which lenders can buy; in doing so, they loan the government money. This means that a central bank’s money reserves increase at the expense of the money available in the economy. Central banks can also increase or decrease interest rates to influence M2. If interest rates are lower, borrowing will likely become more popular, which will increase the supply of money. Conversely, if interest rates rise, then the cost of borrowing will also go up which will deter people from taking out loans. This will decrease the M2 money supply in an economy.” M2 Money Supply (Emphasis is mine.)

This is why Trump was applying so much pressure on the former US central bank chair Jerome Powell; Trump wanted Powell to reduce interest rates meaning the cost of borrowing money. In effect Trump wanted to make it easier for people to get deeper in debt! `But what also was/is in play was the actual increase in the US money supply (M2) over the past few years. In fact, this increase has been humongous in the trillions of dollars.

“Since 2009, the TMS money supply is now up by more than 206 percent. (M2 has grown by more than 160 percent in that period.) Out of the current money supply of $20.4 trillion, nearly 30 percent of that has been created since January 2020. Since 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis, more than $14 trillion of the current money supply has been created. In other words, more than two-thirds of the total existing money supply have been created since the Great Recession.” Money Supply Growth in 2026 Rises to Multi Year High as the Fed Pumps New QE (Emphasis is mine.)

The constant rise in M2 is making existing money worth less and less; which means you need more dollars to purchase goods and services. Trump’s foolish tariffs, his misuse of tariffs and his insane war on behalf of Israel against Iran, are causing massive repercussions which negatively impact US and global economies. The loss of global trade, numerous supply chain disruptions, US dollar debasement as the central banksters print more and more dollars are making life miserable for ordinary Americans while overvalued stocks are making the ownership and managerial classes richer every day!

Suffice it to say inflation is not going to stop or go down. Due to the wars in Iran and Ukraine there will be food, oil, chemical and petroleum-based product shortages which will affect our pocketbooks and wallets. And this is merely the tip of the spear!

Trump has already said he is not concerned about how this affects Americans! In an earlier post I predicted the Iran war will continue and it has. Now we are looking at a perfect storm of devastating consequences that will not only smack the American Empire but the whole world; which by the way is why this is being manipulated by the powers who shouldn’t be!

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com