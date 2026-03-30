Rapper Afroman Police Raid Lawsuit Becomes Free Speech Victory.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) In August 2022, seven officers from the Adams County Sherriff’s Office in Ohio executed a search warrant on the home of the Grammy-nominated rapper known as Afroman. Afroman was not home at the time, though his wife and young children were. The home’s security cameras recorded the officers’ actions.

The warrant was granted in order to find evidence of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, and even kidnapping. The officers found no such evidence and no charges were ever filed against Afroman.

In 99% of such cases, that would have been the end of the story. But this particular case involves an artist who possesses a sharp and sardonic wit. Thus, while the search was routine, its aftermath was anything but.

Afroman, who was born Joseph Edgar Foreman, is best known for his song “Because I Got High”. (2026 marks the song’s 25th anniversary.) As one might expect from a rapper who is known to be eccentric, Afroman turned the raid into an ever-increasing series of hilarious music videos.

Specifically, the videos poke fun at the officers who were involved in the incident. To date, they have been viewed as many as 20 million times on social media. One video, “Will You Help Me Repair My Door?”, features deputies violently taking down Afroman’s door. The officers then search his shoes and even his suit pockets.

The latter action inspired the artist to wonder, in a rhyme that could have come from Dr. Seuss:

“Are there any kidnapping victims inside my suit pocket? You crooked cops need to stop it. There are no kidnapping victims in my suit pocket.”

Perhaps the most famous scene in any of the videos features an officer longingly eyeing a cake on a kitchen table. In the appropriately-titled “Lemon Pound Cake” (which Afroman sings to the tune of The Drifters’ “Under the Boardwalk”), he intones:

“The Adams County Sheriff kicked down my door/Then I heard the glass break/They found no kidnapping victims/Just some lemon pound cake…Mama’s lemon pound cake/It tastes so nice/It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun/And cut him a slice (of what? Of what?).”

Amidst the playfulness, however, Afroman makes some serious allegations. One is that the officers disconnected his security cameras – and gave him the middle finger while doing so. Afroman also alleges that the officers stole $400 from his home during the raid. (The Sherriff’s Department said that there was a “miscount” but never returned the money.)

In response to the videos, the seven officers who executed the warrant – four deputies, two sergeants, and a detective – sued Afroman for defamation in 2023. They argued that the videos humiliated them and their families, caused them reputational harm and inflicted emotional distress. They sought $3.9 million in restitution.

The case calls to mind the free speech trials of other public figures (e.g., Larry Flynt, Luther “Luke” Campbell, Howard Stern), in that it raises questions of free speech – in this instance versus officers’ right to privacy while performing official actions.

During the three-day trial, Afroman was famously clad in a suit that was comprised entirely of images of the U.S. flag, bringing new notoriety to “Old Glory”. (Notably, he also wore sunglasses with the same pattern.) In his testimony, Afroman said he had the right to tell his friends and fans what police had done. He also testified that the raid traumatized his children, who were 10 and 12 at the time.

The jury ruled in favor of Foreman.

They agreed that Afroman’s use of his security footage in the videos is protected parody and social commentary. Thus, he may continue making videos – and making fun of the officers.

Following the verdict, Afroman said, “Police officers shouldn’t be stealing civilians’ money. This whole thing is an outrage.” It is strange indeed that the officers seem to be more concerned about being ridiculed than they are about being accused of theft.

Afroman fought authority. Authority didn’t win. There is poetic symmetry between the officers breaking down his door and his trial breaking down barriers to the First Amendment. And if anything is more sacred to America than free speech, it is capitalism. Afroman employed his creativity to poke fun at what he admitted was a traumatic experience – and made money in the process.

In an interview, Afroman said, “All of this is their fault. If they hadn’t wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit… my money would still be intact. I didn’t win; America won.” If Afroman had lost the case, the financial consequences could have been devastating for him. His net worth is reported to be roughly $200,000 – far less than the officers were seeking in damages. Afroman lives in Winchester, Ohio about 50 miles from Cincinnati. Perhaps he’ll stop by and talk about the trial with another Ohio resident – Dave Chappelle. One wonders what they could come up with together. Written by Larry Smith