SAVE America Act, Voter ID, and Black Voters: Election Integrity Debate in America.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Greetings, I know that Joe Biden told me, and others, that we ain’t Black if we do not vote for him. That was, without a doubt, one of the most offensive and condescending assertions coming from someone running for president. Then again, Biden did eulogize Senator Robert “KKK” Byrd. I can confirm that I am indeed an American Black man. I state so each time I purchase a firearm on my ATF Form 4473, and if I lie on that form, it is a felony offense, unlike with Hunter Biden.

As a Black man who can certainly think for himself, I find it truly absurd to see a bunch of white Marxist leftists chanting about “‘no mo’ Jim Crow 2.0” when it comes to the SAVE America Act. I am writing this missive from downtown Columbia, South Carolina. I do not live in Columbia, SC, and had to take an American Airlines flight to get here. I guess American Airlines supports Jim Crow 2.0 because they asked me to present a picture ID in order to board their flight. As a matter of fact, I also had to show a picture ID to the TSA agent in order to get through security. Doggone, TSA is racist! Well, we know that TSA is not being paid because of the insidious position of the Marxist leftists who want illegal immigrants to roam freely in our Republic. I even recall a time during the Biden administration when illegal immigrants were allowed to bypass TSA to board our planes. Yet, this Black man had to show an ID?

The numbers speak for themselves. North of 80 percent of Blacks support picture ID to vote, so what type of people are against the SAVE America Act?

The answer is simple: the same ol’ white supremacists who originally supported poll taxes, literacy tests, and Jim Crow 1.0. One has to admire how the leftists of the Democrat party deceptively seek to disavow their history and project it upon others. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his ilk love to rant about the SAVE America Act being about voter suppression, but fail to accept responsibility for creating America’s first domestic terrorist organization, the Ku Klux Klan, whose mission was to suppress the black voting electorate.

And to those who are trying to make this a states’ rights issue, this is about federal elections. There should be a voter ID standard and the 2024 presidential election gave us reason: Kamala Harris won (12) states where there was no voter ID. It does not say anything about state or local elections. But who would disagree with someone having to be an American citizen to register to vote in our nation? As well, if one understands the Supremacy Clause (Article VI, Section 2), the Federal government is supreme over States and lower jurisdictions when operating “in pursuance thereof” to our rule of law, the U.S. Constitution. The last time I checked, being in our country illegally is against the law, and the Federal Government is supposed to “Guarantee” to each State protection from invasion (Article IV, Section 4).

So, why are these new 21st-century Marxist white supremacists doing all they can to protect illegals in this country and provide them the ability to vote? One has to ask Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) why you do not want ICE officers at polling locations? After all, that is one of the so-called stipulations for keeping DHS shut down and putting the safety and security of Americans at risk, in light of recent terrorist attacks, this is delusional.

No, I do not agree with ending the filibuster to get the SAVE America Act passed. I am sure that the Democrats are regretting Harry Reid’s changing the vote threshold for federal judges from 60 votes to a simple majority. That enabled Donald Trump to easily appoint three Supreme Court Justices in his first term. And we must do better at defining absentee ballots. Back in April 2020, Eric Holder and the leftists did a great job in creating this new phenomenon called “mail-in ballots” in his article about how COVID should permanently change elections in America. As well, we need to have a federal mandate on voter registration roll review, which is abysmal. And why do we allow ballots to trickle in days and weeks after election day? I can understand stipulations for military voting, but finding ballots in other questionable locations is unacceptable.

What I do believe should happen is to message all this to ensure the Marxist leftists are given a resounding defeat in the 2026 midterm election. The leftists have enacted two government shutdowns in order to protect illegal immigrants in America. They have admitted to not believing that the American government exists to protect legal, law- abiding American citizens, but rather criminal illegal immigrants. Republicans need to message that these new white supremacists believe Blacks and Hispanics, oops, sorry, “People of Color” are too incompetent to be able to attain a picture ID. We already know that leftists believe that we, People of Color, should not own our homes because they do not believe in private property ownership.

I think Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said it appropriately, “My party governs by TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).” There is no explanation as to why the leftists would place the concerns of illegal immigrants over those of American citizens and America. Something as simple as the SAVE America Act should be a no-brainer, but it is more evidence that the left hates America and hates anyone who loves America. Their bloodthirst for power is more important to them than anything, and as Susan Rice quipped, they seek retribution upon returning to power. Then again, that is the nature of Marxist leftists: coercion, fear, intimidation, destruction, and violence. This is why they find such simpatico with Islamists, as they both are totalitarians.

Maya Angelou once stated, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” When I was in Congress, I saw who the Marxist leftists in America were, led by Barack Hussein Obama and his infamous quote of October 30, 2008, in Columbia, Missouri, “we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

The Marxists and Islamists are showing us who they are. We had best believe them for the sake of our children, grandchildren, and the future of our America.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest