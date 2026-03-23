Black Women’s History Month Tribute: Mayor Johnny Ford Honors Black Women’s Legacy.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) There are many days where we honor men, but just one week to honor women’s contributions. This Women’s History Month I’m sharing with you a bit of Mayor Johnny Ford’s mentions of some of the history of Black women that his organization, the World Conference of Mayors and he did to honor women, especially highlighting Black women. I was so pleased with this rarity that I decided to share the resolution with our readers. I pray that you will share it with your families—especially your children. I ask this since it seems to be popular to harm my sisters by our government through layoffs, firings and disrespecting us in many ways.

I share this because what some of our sisters have gone through, and some are still going through. Black women go through more hell than anybody in our nation. Some have been used and abused precisely because we are leaders. We are the highest educated and hardest working, most active in public service in our communities— often neglecting ourselves so that we have more time and resources to help others. We all know about Black women who do without food so there’s food for their children. It’s not right, but it’s real, so in case you didn’t know, let’s look at a bit of history of many things Black women are doing and have done for the world. We thank Mayor Ford and his members for honoring us. Please share this article with as many as you can to make somebody’s day by showing Black women you notice their accomplishments, and appreciate their sacrifices.

“RESOLUTION HONORING WOMEN DURING WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH BY Tuskegee’s former Mayor Johnny Ford, now Councilmember and Founder of the World Conference of Mayors who chose to honor us: “WHEREAS, March is set aside as Women’s History Month to honor numerous contributions of women to our nation and the world, as women continue to do so;

WHEREAS, our nation honors and celebrates the contributions in our history, culture and society of women; WHEREAS, women’ s history is honored throughout the world, we hold special celebrations to acknowledge women here at home; WHEREAS, women’s history is a special and well-deserved opportunity to say thank you since Black women have so often not been given credit for all they do historically and continue to do to prosper our nation; WHEREAS, Fannie Lou Hamer suffered greatly to gain voting rights for Black Americans; WHEREAS Rosa Parks risked her life to gain the right for Black Americans to sit on a bus in any vacant seat;

WHEREAS, Diane Nash, Co-Founder of SNCC, organized students to travel to the dangerous South on buses for Freedom Rides; WHEREAS, Dr. Patricia Bath, a pioneering ophthalmologist, invented a laser device for cataract treatment; WHEREAS, Dr. Gladys West, a mathematician, whose work in satellite geodesy was fundamental to the development of GPS Technology; WHEREAS, Mae Jemison was an engineer, physician and former astronaut and first African American woman to travel into space; WHEREAS, Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson, and Mary Jackson were human computers at NASA when some of the greatest strides were made in space.

WHEREAS, Sojourner Truth was the first Black person to sue a white man who took her son into slavery, and she won the case; WHEREAS, Harriet Tubman was a renowned abolitionist, and armed scout for the Union Army—known as the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad; WHEREAS, Callie House was a leader of the National Ex-slave Mutual Relief Bounty and Pension Association, one of the first organizations to campaign for reparations, WHEREAS Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to become a Supreme Court Justice, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT we honor all women who continue to work to make America great for all!

We thank Mayor Ford and want him to know we are together, and we are up to the challenge!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/