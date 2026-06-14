Christians: The World Will End, Repent While There Is Still Time.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) This world will end, we know not when, but it will end as surely as it began. In fact, for that very reason, if no other reason was possible, it will surely end. Everything that has a beginning, has also an end. The end will come, not because science told us so. Scientists are enormously disappointing when trying to predict things of eternal significance, and they are hopelessly adrift, and clueless, when meddling in spiritual matters. But on this one thing their view coincides with those who are spiritually enlightened; this world is coming to an end.

As I walked through High Street last Christmas season, I saw an amazing sight. In this capital city of Barbados, nestling peacefully in the alluring blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, Bridgetown was abuzz with Christmas shoppers, and tourist with an assortment of holiday ensembles, some of the dresses and shirts could only be described as colourful, were enjoying the sights and sounds of the most tourist friendly nation in the Caribbean.

And there he was, bedraggled, forlorn, half-starved and pityful, wearing clothing that looked not to have known the benefits of washing for decades, and it was hanging majestically around his scrawny neck. Awesome.

How does someone, often seen sleeping on the street, often sitting on the sidewalk propped up against a wall, now in a moment of rare lucidity, has such a sign hanging around his neck. A sign that can be plainly read from back and front. The sign, or perhaps more accurately signs, one in front and the other behind, were hanging from his neck with cardboard rectangles in bold writing that said, “THE WORLD WILL END. REPENT.”

How did HE know that?

Is it not true, that truth can emanate from the most unlikely of sources? The wise have learned to be extremely careful not to ignore truth simply because it comes from an unexpected source, from someone we do not regard as credible, or someone we may not even respect. The Bible affirms this in words like these, “In that hour Jesus rejoiced in spirit, and said, I thank thee, O Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that thou hast hid these things from the wise and prudent, and hast revealed them unto babes: even so, Father; for so it seemed good in thy sight.” (Luke 10:21)

Even bogus religions and religious sects (same thing really) think that the world will end. Religious sects do not have a proper understanding of theology, and their access to divine revelation is non-existant, but some, like the Jehovah Witnesses, are constantly harping on that the world will end and give likely dates, which in the past have proven to be wrong.

It does not matter who articulates a biblical truth, that truth will stand, not because of who is saying it, but because it is a truth derived from the ultimate source, i.e., God himself.

Believers get themselves so worked up, and frustrated, when certain people say things that seem to cast doubt on God’s word. They should not. Nobody will ever find anything that will ever contradict God. Never.

If God had made this world to go through many iterations, but to continue forever, then that would be fine, and he would have said so. But God did not say so, since his intention was to create a world that has a beginning and an end. God owes nobody an explanation, or an apology, or excuse, for anything that he does. It is the height of arrogance, and shows how far we are from God, how wretched must be our soul’s condition, that we would blaspheme our maker with such foul thoughts.

This world will come to end because it is temporary. God made it so for his own purpose, and nothing we do, or say, or think, will change that.

Some people believe that we may end this world through the use of nuclear weapons, some think climate change will do the trick, and some think a combination of natural disasters might bring this world to an end. People are free to guess, to speculate, to argue and fight for their version of eschatology, but we humans are incapable of affecting God’s timescale, even in the most minuscule manner.

People forget that time was not always part of God’s universe. God created time, just like he has created the sea, the stars and us humans. And by divine design, time will cease to exist when it has served God’s purpose. God, and God alone, will call time on time, just like the referee or umpire blows the whistle to call time at the end of a game.

The Apostle John stated this fact, of God calling time, like this:

“And the angel which I saw stand upon the sea and upon the earth lifted up his hand to heaven, And sware by him that liveth for ever and ever, who created heaven, and the things that therein are, and the earth, and the things that therein are, and the sea, and the things which are therein, that there should be time no longer.” (John 11:5-6)

Time will be no more, Armageddon would be past, the Great Tribulation would be over, the White Throne Judgment would be history, and Jesus would have wrapped it all up with his final, delegated authority:

“Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down all rule and all authority and power.” (1 Corinthians 15:24)

This world will come to end because it has served its purpose. One of the arguments used for the existence of God is called the Design Argument, or teleological argument, an argument that I vehemently refuse to use on the grounds that any philosophical argument can be debunked. However, the purposefulness of all things in the universe, the reason they exist, is more than mere philosophical argument. It’s a matter of fact, and here is how the Bible puts it:

“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)

No matter how fond you are of a piece of clothing, no matter its sentimental value, you know that the time comes when it has served its purpose and has to be discarded. God, in like manner, and without the sentimental attachment, will do the same with this world when the time is right. God will relish doing so, since the world he created would have served his purpose fully and completely, in accordance with his will.

This world will come to end because God’s will is perfected. There are some things the human mind cannot conceive, like anything that has no beginning, and has no end. Infinity, although it can be described, is a concept beyond humans. Just like Almighty God, or his perfect will. We can accept or deny the concept, we can like or dislike the idea, but we cannot entirely wrap our minds around it, and that gives us a problem. The Bible asks the question, “Canst thou by searching find out God? Canst thou find out the Almighty unto perfection?” (Job 11:7)

The answer to Job’s question is no. Some things we cannot search and find, we have to be told or shown. That is why God is God. Remember what the Bible tells us about God: “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” (Isaiah 55:8-9)

God could have dwelt in eternity, in a perfect existence, and he would be absolutely complete and perfect. But he chose to create companionship, to share his existence with others. He could have created the angels and stopped there, but he chose to create humans and allow them to choose if they wanted to share eternity with him. Awesome indeed.

Finish story here; Christians: The World Will End, Repent While There Is Still Time.