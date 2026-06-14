Black Men Need More Porches, Fishing Poles, Books, And Long Walks.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) A brother does not always need more weight on his shoulders. Sometimes he needs a porch, a fishing pole, a good book, and a long walk back to himself.

That may sound too simple for this loud age, but simple things have saved plenty of men. A rocking chair after supper. A slow Saturday morning with no phone buzzing. Crickets talking out near the tree line. Coffee in a chipped cup before anybody else wakes up. An old Bible with notes in the margin. A paperback somebody gave you years ago that finally makes sense now. Life has a way of bringing a man back to small things when big things have worn him down.

Too many brothers spend years moving like every day is a fight. Work wants more. Family needs more. Bills come early. Sleep comes late. News stays heavy. Folks call only when something is wrong. A man can start feeling like a walking answer to everybody else’s problem. After a while, even silence feels strange because noise has trained his nerves.

Porches used to matter deeply where I come from. Not fancy ones either. I am talking about those plain spots where elders sat with a glass of tea, watched cars pass, waved at neighbors, and let evening air cool off whatever morning had stirred up. A porch gave a man permission to sit without explaining himself. Nobody called it therapy back then, but something was being healed out there. Worry had room to loosen its grip. Thoughts could come and go without chasing every last one.

A porch teaches patience. You cannot rush dusk. You cannot hurry a breeze. Sit, lean back, listen, and remember that every problem does not require immediate combat. A few matters need prayer before reaction. Certain people require distance before conversation. Anger has a way of fading when a man refuses to keep feeding it. Sitting still can feel like weakness to a brother trained by pressure, but stillness takes discipline. A restless soul does not become calm by accident.

Fishing has a lesson too. Anybody who has spent time on a riverbank knows fish do not care about your schedule. New bait, clean line, a fine rod, and a cooler ready still may send you home with nothing but quiet. That is not failure. Sometimes quiet was the catch. A man standing near water can hear himself better. Ripples have a language. Trees leaning over a creek seem to know something our calendars forgot.

With a pole in hand, pride loses some volume. No boss to impress. No crowd to entertain. No argument to win. Just sun, mud, line, maybe a sandwich wrapped in foil, maybe an old friend sitting close enough for company but far enough for peace. A brother might talk about work for five minutes, then say nothing for an hour. Good friendship can handle that kind of silence. Every conversation does not need to dig up pain. Sometimes sitting beside another man without performing is medicine enough.

Books do another kind of work. A good book can walk into places where advice cannot. Some men will ignore a lecture but listen to a page. Stories let a brother examine life without feeling cornered. History reminds him that today’s struggle is not brand new. Scripture steadies his spirit. A novel may show a wound he never named. Biography can place courage beside his breakfast plate. Reading stretches inner rooms that stress tried to shrink.

I know some folks act like reading belongs to schoolchildren or people with extra time. That is foolishness. A grown man needs language for what he carries. Without language, frustration turns into snapping, drinking, withdrawing, overeating, or sitting in a room with loved ones while feeling miles away. A book gives shape to thought. It can slow breathing. It can remind a weary brother that somebody else crossed hard ground and left a map.

Long walks may be most underrated of all. Not power walking for applause. Not counting steps like life is a scoreboard. I mean walking down a quiet road, through a park, around a neighborhood, or across a yard after dinner just to clear out mental clutter. Feet moving, lungs opening, shoulders dropping a little at a time. A man can pray better on a walk. Maybe not loud. Maybe no fancy words. Just, “Lord, help me handle this.” That alone can change how he returns home.

Walking gives anger somewhere to go besides somebody’s face. It lets grief breathe. It helps blood move, which matters because too many of us wait until a doctor gives bad news before treating our bodies like they belong to us. A slow mile will not fix everything, but it may keep a man from saying what cannot be unsaid. It may lower pressure in more ways than one. Sometimes wisdom arrives after a few blocks.

Brothers need hobbies that do not turn into hustles. Everything enjoyable does not have to become a brand, a podcast, a side business, or content. Plant tomatoes because you want to see something grow. Learn chess because thinking feels good. Cook one fine meal just to feed people you love. Sit outside because sky still belongs to everybody. Rest should not require a profit plan. Peace loses flavor when every blessing gets dragged to market.

There is also something to be said for a man learning how to be alone without being lonely. Too many brothers stay around noise because quiet makes truth speak up. Solitude will ask questions. Are you tired or bitter? Are you angry or disappointed? Are you chasing respect from people who cannot give you peace? Are you building a life you actually want to live, or just surviving one obligation after another? Those are not easy questions, but better to meet them on a porch than in a hospital room.

Our community needs strong men, yes, but strength without recovery becomes danger. A worn out man can love his family and still bring tension into every room. A stressed brother can mean well and still make small matters feel big. Children notice. Wives notice. Friends notice. Even church members notice, though many will never say it. Rest is not selfish when it helps a man return with more patience, better judgment, and a softer answer.

Porches, fishing poles, books, and walks will not solve every problem facing Black men. Nobody with sense would claim that. Jobs still matter. Money still matters. Justice still matters. Health care, marriage, fatherhood, faith, safety, and opportunity still matter. Yet a man also needs places where his spirit can breathe. Fighting every day without a place to recover will make even a good heart hard around the edges.

Maybe that is why older folks used to step outside after a long day and just look around. No speech. No announcement. Just standing there, hands on hips, taking in air. Wisdom knew what pride forgot. A man has to come up for breath. He has to find a corner of life not owned by demand. He has to remember that being useful is not the same as being whole.

A brother needs a porch where nobody asks him for anything, even if only for ten minutes. Water, trees, and a line in the lake can quiet places inside him that noise keeps stirring up. A few pages from a good book may feed his mind better than another screen feeding his worry. A road long enough for walking can help anger cool before it turns into damage. These are not small comforts. They are quiet tools for survival.

A Black man deserves more than endurance. He deserves joy that does not embarrass him, calm that does not make him feel lazy, and rest that nobody mocks. Life will always bring work, trouble, and responsibility. That part is certain. Still, somewhere between sunrise and sundown, a man ought to have room to sit, breathe, read, cast, stroll, pray, and return to himself before the world asks for another piece.

Staff Writer; Lee Walker



This brother is a fitness trainer with 12 years of experience, focused on building strength, clarity, and real health within the Black community. Through his writing, Mr. Walker hopes to uplift younger Black men and men in general through honest conversations about fitness, financial pressure, fatherhood, discipline, mental wellness, and the importance of brotherhood.

Have questions? Reach me at LeeW@ThyBlackMan.com.