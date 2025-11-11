Unpleasant Truths America Must Confront: Corruption, Inflation, and Moral Decay.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are numerous unpleasant truths Americans of all stripes, phenotypes and colors need to confront and determine what, if anything, we can do to resolve them. What are unpleasant truths you ask? Simply put, unpleasant truths are difficult and uncomfortable facts which need to be acknowledged and addressed; by addressed, I mean confronted and resolved. Failure to do so will result in conditions worsening and potentially spiraling even more out of control with devastating consequences!

The first unpleasant truth we must acknowledge and confront is, America is a kakistocracy. A kakistocracy is a country that is ruled by the most venal, immoral, depraved and psychopathic personalities within it, who set a tone and tenor which reflects their greed, corruption, depravity, mendacity and wanton disregard for life.

We see it all around us, corruption and decadence have become normal, tolerated and accepted aspects of American life and culture. Through their ownership and control of state power, the media, perception management, miseducation and propaganda apparatuses, the ruling elites have created a nation of sheep, Zombies and automatons who mindlessly do their bidding, acquiesce to their lies, buy into, mirror and mimic their behavior and values. The moral rot is metastasizing rapidly to the point of no return.

Take the ongoing government shutdown for example; a very unpleasant truth is, the shutdown is adversely impacting millions of Americans though disrupted or discontinued services, job cuts, that the government and media euphemistically call: reductions in force, downsizing or layoffs and these are negatively impacting millions. In the midst of this, another unpleasant truth is, the money grubbing/bribe/grift taking Congress critters are still getting paid, they have life time retirement benefits and perks even during the government shutdown; unlike the government workers and ordinary citizens who are being severely disadvantaged by their callousness and insensitivity. To add insult to injury most of the so-called public servants are twelve times wealthier than the average US family. How does this happen?

Meanwhile citizens hard earned tax dollars are sent around the globe to foreign countries to facilitate genocide, ethnic cleansing, war, resource plunder and to prop up corrupt or cowered foreign leaders. This is designed to keep the American Empire’s hegemonic ambitions afloat and further enrich the plutocrats who run the system.

Another obvious hard truth is although Trump campaigned as a “peace” president he is facilitating devastating wars by funding them and by his narcistic bombast and bellicose threats. The funding of these wars and covert actions is at the direct expense of the citizens and our crumbling domestic infrastructure. For example, the US spent five billion dollars to undermine the duly elected Ukrainian government in 2014. That money could have been used to improve mass transportation, repair roads or underwrite health care and real education programs here in the US! But the truth is the imperial hubris of the ruling classes is a higher priority than benefitting the ordinary citizens of America!

The ongoing government shutdown is part of a deliberate campaign to prepare and condition Americans to accept and tolerate a government that is not responsive to their needs and priorities. This is a precursor to a decline in our standard of living to third world status! For example, the cancelling of numerous airplane flights is preparing US citizens to accept they will not be able to fly on demand, go where they choose when they choose and the experience of being inconvenienced and powerless to do anything about it.

Another uncomfortable truth is, inflation is at an all-time high, because of the massive increase of the US money supply (M2) in circulation. The fact is trillions of dollars have been pumped into circulation during the last few years, subsequently debasing the US dollars’ value. The dollar’s depreciation is the real reason consumer prices are rising and items are more costly, due to government sanctioned counterfeiting. And Trump’s totally arbitrary universal tariffs are exacerbating the situation.

While there are many other unpleasant truths, the last one I’ll mention this time is; Trump sending state National Guard troops into cities without the existence of a genuine emergency or without being requested by states’ governors is totally unconstitutional! It is designed to get Americans accustomed to unilateral authoritarian decisions that place US troops on the streets of our cities based upon bogus threats or petty political vendettas. In this regard the US is rapidly becoming a banana republic that eschews morality and the rule of law!

These unpleasant truths need to be acknowledged, addressed and resolved; the question is, will we?

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton