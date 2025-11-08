President Trump’s 60 Minutes Interview by CBS’ Norah O’Donnell is Wanting and Here’s Why.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The interview with President Donald Trump by Norah O’Donnell at Mar-a-Lago which aired on CBS on Sunday, 11/2/2025 was not up to 60 Minutes’ usually high standards. While the 28-minute broadcast included topics about healthcare, the stock market, economic immigration, the filibuster, tariffs, and the legal attacks on people Trump disliked and Trump’s legal woes, there was no discussion at all on voters’ number one issue. Incredible as that sounds – that actually happened!

Maybe, in editing the broadcast, the issue with which voters are most concerned may have been left on the cutting room floor, but it was definitely not discussed on the broadcast, that finally aired on Sunday. In a recent CBS news report, which aired on 10/03/2025, Anthony Salvanto reported the economy is the number one issue for voters, along with Jobs. Polls show most Americans when asked about the economy are pessimistic, as shown in the following video.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve on 10/29/2025 cut interest rates to support a fragile labor market, while inflation is above its 2.0% target rate. The most comprehensive unemployment rate for August, the last publicly revealed rate, before the Federal Government shutdown, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) economists is 8.1%, the U-6 rate, and not Trump’s 4.3%, the U-3 rate, from the Table of Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization. The African American rate is 2.7% higher at 10.8%. And the reported trend of unemployment is, it is rising and not falling.

By continually lowering interest rates, the Federal Reserve risk inflation moving higher, as inflation is averaging 3.0% over the last 12 months, which is an increase, per the September Consumer Price Index Report, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When you look at what is going on in the United States economy and examine what President Trump and the White House said in their promotion of the Trump Tax Cut bill which he calls “ the One Big Beautiful Bill ,” one might have expected a more robust conversation about Jobs in O’Donnell’s interview, maybe even challenging Trump, with questions, when it came to issues regarding the economy.

Here is what was stated on the White House web site on June 24th, 2025, where the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Trump’s tax cut proposal, was promoted: “ The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers for the American worker: The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers the largest tax cut for working-and middle-class Americans in history. Put simply President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will unleash our economy and deliver a Blue-Collar Boom. ”

There were no questions, about Trump’s stating the nation’s unemployment rate was 4.3%, which means 96% of the estimated 170 million American work force is fully employed. Investopedia, a highly regarded financial education web site which states their experts offer more than 250 years plus of combined experience to ensure they are giving readers the most accurate information, states “Unemployment of 5% or lower is often considered full employment in a real-world context.” That simply means Mr. Trump is telling us we have a full-employment economy hitting on all cylinders as unemployment rates rise.

The Blue-Collar Boom the Trump administration spoke of in the White House promotion of “the One Big Beautiful Bill, has yet to materialize as, 29,000 Jobs per a month, over June, July and August, is what the U.S. economy has averaged, and is woefully short, of what the economy needs. Economists estimate the job market needs to add as many as 230,000 Jobs a month to satisfy the United States’ needs, when it comes to Jobs. Here is President Trump’s 60 Minutes interview.

Not to be too hard on CBS and Nora O’Donnell, what we are witnessing across the nation is a lack of truthful information when it comes to the economy, from the Mainstreet media. Nevertheless, in these perilous times, when unemployment is rising, the words, “authoritarian president,” mentioned more often than ever before, as already mentioned, the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates to support a fragile labor market, while inflation is above its 2.0% target rate, a “failed” Trump Tax Cut of $3.4 trillion, “the One Big Beautiful Bill,” promoted as a blue collar boom for Job creation, a tariff war of President Trump’s own making, a Federal Government shutdown, layoffs/firings rising, retirees under economic stress, and the potential of a 3rd recession in 17 years on the horizon, United States voters need fact based economic data about the economy. It’s Economics 101, we need to know, what we need to know, clearly, and understandably.

Americans are not buying what the Trump administration is selling when it comes to President Donald Trump saying we have a great economy even as he deprives voters of unemployment statistics during this Federal Government shut down. Economic growth and Job creation does not come from trickle-down revenue due to tax cuts to billionaires, millionaires and corporations. It comes from consumers with disposable income, as consumer spending is 70% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). When consumers spend money Job growth increases leading to an economy that lifts all the boats in the water at the same time. It is time for the nation to move to a 10% Consumer Tax Cut driven model economy, to guarantee Job growth and expand the economy. Go to TheFixThisTime.com for details.

Polls show even now, as Democrats and Republicans argue over expiring health care subsidies that could send some 20 million likely insureds’ premium prices soaring, voters still are waiting for a Job creation and growth proposal, as the economy sheds Jobs and unemployment rates rise.

If American voters are going to wake up to anything about the U.S. economy, “when it comes to a reality check,” it should be to the fact, giving tax cuts to billionaires, millionaires and corporations do not create Jobs. We all must affirm that TRUTH; Mr. Trump just signed into law “the One Big Beautiful Bill,” and our economy is not doing so well. 33% of all the billionaires in the world are in the United States, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article and that maybe the nation’s real problem, especially, when it comes to economic growth, and Jobs. Any decision to truly grow the American economy and make it what it can be, has to be approved by them. Unemployment is rising, as stated above. Trump’s tax cut to billionaires, millionaires and corporations did nothing to stop that from happening, as he projected it would. So, what is next? Why not a proposal that really works that is based on common sense? (Yes) Why not? Why can’t success be the nation’s goal, when it comes to Job creation and expanding the economy?

