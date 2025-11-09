Devout Christians: Victory in Jesus – Understanding True Triumph Through Faith.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Victory is both a process that involves living successfully day by day, and a product where we achieved success, and has overcome the evil one. When we speak of victory we are mindful of the energy expended to achieve some goal, we think of obstacles we surmounted, battles fought and won, trials we prevailed over, temptations we defeated and evil schemes we demolished.

In the victory parade we can see many Vees that have made great contributions, just like in all earthly wars there are the standout ones, not many in number, who are worthy of mention.

Vision, take a bow, for without vision the people perish and are defeated. What is true of the many are often true of the individual. Too many are left defeated because they do not see beyond the horizon. The Bible says we must look beyond the horizon, beyond our limits and strength, and encourages us thus: “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2). This is most important as we shall see.

Vitality, we salute you, because you are important for our victory, and speaks to our durability, and verve, and the ability to keep going under enormous difficulties. Sometimes we win; but the victory is hard-fought, wrung out, and tiring. Sometimes that never-say-die spirit is what makes the difference, and Paul put it nicely, “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.” (2 Corinthians 4:8-9)

Valour, step forward, and be recognized as playing a vital part in our victory because chances had to be taken, risks encountered, and fearlessness and holding our nerve were necessary for success. The person without courage is unlikely to succeed in this tumultuous battle, and so we are advised, “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)

Vigilance has played no small part in this victory, and deserves credit, because attacks came from many sources, and at different times, and from various places. It was because we were watchful always, and took great care and caution, that we succeeded. Well said the scripture, “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.” (1 Corinthians 16:13)

Finally veracity, the combination of truth, honour and reliability, has proven itself to be indispensable to our victory, and deserves praiseworthy mention. The Christian fight must uphold values, goodness and truth, it must portray genuineness and sincerity and be free of hypocrisy and vanity. Joshua so advised the Israelites, “Now therefore fear the LORD, and serve him in sincerity and in truth.” (Joshua 24:14)

All of the above are factors in our victory, they are all essential elements, we cannot exclude any of them and hope to go on to victory.

However they all reflect our energy, our resolve, our strength, our courage and resilience, and bring the focus on us, and what we are able to do, and accomplish. We need to cast our net further if we are to have a true picture of what a comprehensive and lasting victory entails.

And for this we turn to a pivotal scripture of the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Corinthians.

Here is the verse: “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:57)

Here is a completely different take, differing mightily from the ongoing, and puts any talk of victory in a proper light, and gives credit where it is due.

The victory that we get, is truly earned by Jesus Christ, and him alone, and Paul so recognizes.

All the struggles of humanity have resulted in failure, all the wars fought have amounted to defeat, all that we do will never trump Satan nor his devilish schemes. We may win little skirmishes, even great encounters, but the devil wins the war.

Our benighted world is proof of that.

Our travails are evidence of failure.

We have failed abysmally, and will continue to fail as long as we rely on human effort.

Then Jesus came into our world and brought victory to every aspect of living. He came at just the right time, not too late and not too soon. The Bible puts it well, “But when the right time came, God sent his Son, who was born from a woman and lived under the law. God did this so that he could buy the freedom of those who were under the law. God’s purpose was to make us his children.” (Galatians 4:4-5 Easy to Read Version)

There were so many things that shackled us, weighted us down to prevent us from achieving victory, from accomplishing the things God required of us, and many of them we could not throw off by our own efforts.

But Jesus came and made the difference.

1. It was because Jesus came that we have victory over sin.

Yes, sin is still in us but it has not the dominance as before, we can rise above it, ignore its urges and refute its evil demands and all because Jesus came and made the ultimate sacrifice. We can now answer in the affirmative when the Bible request, “Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof.” (Romans 6:12)

2. It is because of Jesus that we no longer fear the law

Believers have victory over the law because Jesus lived under it, and met all its obligations, and paid all the penalties due, and henceforth could declare it dead to us. Paul recognized this powerful fact and put it into solemn words, “For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.” (Romans 10:4)

3. It is because of Jesus that we have victory over death

Yes, we still die, and pass the way of all flesh, but death does not frighten us, does not hold us in its embrace and terrify us, and does not make us lose hope. Jesus came and conquered death, beat it into submission and took away its sting. For all time these words ring true and glorious for all saints, “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?” (1 Corinthians 15:55)

4. It is because of Jesus that we have victory over hell and the grave

Most people saw hell and the grave as things both terrifying and final. Even some believers of today are not sure about hell and the grave, and have mixed views, and not all according to scripture.

Whatever your view, as a believer, your mind should be at peace because Jesus was victorious over both hell and the grave. He went there when he died on the cross, entered their terrifying domain, conquered them, rose alive and glorious and was able to say, “I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.” (Revelation 1:18)

V for victory in Jesus, a victory that rejoices the heart of all saints, for all time, and will resound down the corridors of eternity to the glory of God.

O victory in Jesus,

My Savior, forever.

He sought me and bought me

With His redeeming blood;

He loved me ere I knew Him

And all my love is due Him,

He plunged me to victory,

Beneath the cleansing flood.

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.