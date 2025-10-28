Donald Trump Administration Removes Slavery History from National Parks Amid Generational Political Shift.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Trump administration is ordering the removal of information on slavery at multiple national parks in an effort to scrub them of “corrosive ideology”. To describe the truth about our Black experience and history as “corrosive ideology” is not only an insult, but it highlights the possible long-term damage that this administration can cause. Some of the damage may be permanent and beyond repair. Our ancestors, through their sacrifices and fight for human dignity, placed a tremendous amount of trust in future generations. Future generations meaning us. They trusted that the next generations represented by today’s Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X and Baby Boomers would continue the fight and protect what was gained.

Slavery is not only a story of mass oppression, but a story of strength, resilience, faith and perseverance. The “corrosive ideology”, as Trump describes, is actually a story of victory that illustrates how American white supremacy at its very worst could not to contain a people determined to overcome inhumanity. That story includes Blanche Bruce who was the first African American to serve a full term in the U.S. Senate representing the state of Mississippi. Blanche Bruce is unique because he was the first and only former slave to ever serve in the Senate. He was also the first African American to preside over the Senate. As a Senator, Bruce advocated for the rights of Blacks, Native Americans, Chinese immigrants and even former Confederates. He was a pioneer for civil rights, and his life’s accomplishments represent both Black excellence and the perseverance of Black people during early Jim Crow.

Trump and his allies would have the Blanch Bruce story and others like them forever erased and forgotten. Keeping unknown and unfamiliar stories alive is worthing fighting for. Morally, we have no option but to resist the disinformation surrounding “corrosive ideology” type narratives. This is an inter-generational effort and movement against censorship and hate.

There comes a time in every movement when the torch must pass. The fight to preserve the story of the Black experience while defending human dignity can no longer rest solely in the hands of the old guard. The legends who carried movements through segregation, civil rights battles, and the future uncertainties of the twentieth century provided the foundation to stand on. To preserve the essence of the Black experience in a rapidly changing nation, people of color must begin electing young leaders like Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson who has the fire and passion to challenge the MAGA movement on all fronts. Pearson along with fellow Rep. Justin Jones were members of the “Tennessee Three” who were expelled from their state House seats and later reinstated by local officials.

The young Black lawmakers were removed in 2023 for protesting on the House floor about gun control in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. Their protest on the House floor showed the type of bold and sometimes radical leadership needed to confront what is clearly becoming authoritarian rule in our nation. Now Justin Pearson wants to go to Washington. He has announced that he is challenging the 76-year-old incumbent Rep. Steve Cohen for his Memphis-based seat in the House next year. “I believe we have a leader who is proximate, who understands the issues, who fights and who can stand up and speak up for us in this moment and in this time,” Pearson told The Hill in an interview. Pearson enjoys early support at the outset of his campaign, including endorsements from the progressive Justice Democrats and David Hogg’s political group Leaders We Deserve. Hogg, in a statement, said he was “calling on Representative Steve Cohen to pass the torch to the Tennessee state representative, whom he described as “a transformational leader who can inspire a new generation.” The 30-year-old Pearson is among a growing number of younger Democrats challenging older and established incumbents in the U.S. House. Calls for generational change and making way for new younger voices within the Democratic Party have increased.

