Donald Trump Is A Big Dreamer.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A good friend of mine has a birthday coming up Wednesday, October 29 (I cannot believe she will be eighty years old). I hope you will go to her social media and show her some love. I have not spoken to her for over a decade, if not longer; but she is one of the nicest people in the world and a phenomenal singer. So, if anyone has her number please forward to me so we can reconnect. Who is she?

The one and only R&B crooner Melba Moore!

What does this have to do with Donald Trump? Hold on, I am getting there!

One of my favorite songs by Melba is, “The Other Side of the Rainbow.” Click on the link to hear it. Especially the ending where she holds one note for an astonishing thirty-eight seconds. It is truly one of the most powerful and inspirational songs I have ever heard.

As I was listening to “The Other Side of the Rainbow,” for some strange reason I began to reflect on the trajectory of Trump’s life.

I do not think it is a coincidence that Trump is a career builder, as in a real estate developer. By definition, all builders are dreamers.

According to Melba’s lyrics, “My friend, what’s on your mind? Tell me where do you want to go? Your greatest dreams can take you there. Don’t give up if the dreams deferred. Remember if you don’t follow your dreams, You’ll never, You never know What’s on the other side of the rainbow.

You’ll never know What you will find at the top of the mountain. You’ll never know Where you will be at your journey’s end. Now someone will try to bring you down. They’ll say, Dreams are for those who sleep. Oh but dreamers posses great powers untold.

They build worlds others cannot see. Remember if you don’t follow your dreams, You’ll never know What’s on the other side of the rainbow. You’ll never know What you will find at the top of the mountain.”

Trump’s life and presidency is the embodiment of these words!

Even when I look at my life, I have been told so many times that I am dreaming; but years later my dreams have come true. I see a possible new book in those words. Standby!

I was once told, “Never try to explain your dreams to anyone, but rather invite them to stand beside you and see for themselves.”

Trump and I are both alike in that way.

Trump’s enemies have tried to bring him down his whole life, but somehow, he is still standing.

I remember very vividly how many times and how often Trump was told in 2015 that there was no way he could win the Republican nomination for president, let alone become president.

Remember, “dreams are for those who sleep.”

Trump’s life and presidency have truly awakened the world, I think mostly for the good.

After many business setbacks, including several bankruptcies, he was told that he would never amount to anything.

He was told that high society New Yorkers would never accept him into “the club.”

Trump is the most imperfect of all vessels that God could ever use to advance the goals of the Kingdom, or so we thought.

But who is man that God is mindful of him? Who are we to dictate who God chooses to use to fulfill his promises?

After all, in the past God has used a burning bush, a fiery furnace, Mordecai, King David, King Solomon. If God can use these imperfect vessels, why can he not use Trump?

Last summer, do you really think his life was spared for no reason?

Every Republican president since Reagan promised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but Trump did it.

Every Republican president since George H.W. Bush promised to be tough on China, but Trump is doing it.

Every president since Nixon has vowed to clean up the “deep state,” but Trump is doing it.

Every global institution on the scene today, all of which are relics of post-World War II, have been in need of radical transformation, but only Trump has delivered on it. These institutions include groups like the United Nations, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the World Bank, and The International Monetary Fund (IMF), to name a few.

Trump was told that he could never get NATO countries to become current on their membership dues and definitely he could not get them to meet their mandated two percent spending target of their GDP on defense.

Trump has accomplished both by the shear strength of his personality.

Despite the naysayers, Trump went from eight to twelve to sixteen percent of the Black vote in 2016, 2020, and 2024 respectively.

Trump had the media debating not whether Trump would receive any Black votes, but how many. That is a tectonic shift in the expectations game.

Trump turned the debate from “will he” to “how much.”

Now I need President Trump to turn his dreams into my vision.

What does that mean? Let me explain.

I have been telling and yelling at the top of my lungs to any and all small business owners who will listen that THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS!!!

Need proof? Click on the above link to watch the video of my conservative minority economic summit from last May. It is the largest gathering of conservative Black, Asian, Hispanic and Indian entrepreneurs in the country.

