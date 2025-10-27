Democrat Government Shutdown Explained: A Common-Sense Look at Who’s Really to Blame.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) I consider myself a very common-sense kinda fella and tend to see things in a simple manner. In the military, we had an acronym, KISS (keep it simple, stupid). It has always been apparent to me that when folks claim something is too complex, they are trying to hoodwink you. And such is the case with this whole Democrat shutdown of the federal government. Yes, it is a Democrat shutdown. See, when you incessantly vote, like 12 times, to keep the government shut down, you’re shutting down the government. See what I mean, simple, logical, common sense.

The Simple Math

It does require a simple understanding of civics as well. The U.S. House of Representatives passes legislation based upon a simple majority of the 435 elected representatives; that means 218. Yes, Republicans control the House of Representatives and have already passed, pretty much along party lines, a measure that would fund the government at present spending levels and keep it open. That measure is called a continuing resolution, or CR. Oh, did I just mention that Democrats voted against the CR?

The U.S. Senate is also controlled by a majority of Republicans; they hold 52 of the 100 Senate seats. In the Senate, you are required to achieve a 60-vote threshold in order to pass legislation. Some measures do pass under a simple majority, but those are exceptions. The same CR that was passed by Republicans in the House of Representatives has been voted on 12 times in the U.S. Senate, and 12 times it has not achieved the 60-vote threshold, because of Democrats. If you follow the math, it would require all Republican senators and eight Democrats to attain 60 votes. So far, only three Democrats have voted to reopen the government under the CR.

Simple deduction, the Democrats are voting to keep the government shut down.

Clear?

But Why?

Now that we have established that it is indeed a Democrat, Chuck Schumer, shutdown, let’s analyze why the party of the j*****s is shutting down the government.

Democrats say this is about healthcare. First of all, let me explain that there are two very clear indicators of when Democrats are lying and are desperate: their lips are moving, and when they assert that “people are going to die” if Democrats do not get their way. Both of those indicators are applicable in this case.

Democrats are saying that they need more subsidies for Obamacare. Hmm, interesting, the real name for Obamacare is the “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.” Remember that thing Nancy Pelosi once quipped, “We have to pass the bill in order to find out what is in it”? That was back when Democrats had clear majorities in the House, Senate, and Obama was in the White House. So, they passed something that is now admittedly, well, unaffordable.

Yes, another simple deduction, because why else would you need to increase subsidies for something that is supposed to have been affordable? It would appear that the party of the j*****s did truly pass something without having any idea of what was in it. Well, excessive spending was a given.

Also, who are the Democrats really fighting for? Well, it ain’t individual citizens, it is more so the insurance companies. Silly me, I thought that the Marxist leftists hated insurance companies. Aren’t they cheerleading for this Luigi Mangione fella who assassinated an insurance company CEO?

As a side note, do not forget that it was Obamacare that forced individuals to purchase healthcare under what was called the individual mandate. And truly, this edict is unconstitutional when one reads the Commerce Clause. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it acceptable because it was a tax and Congress has taxing authority, specifically the House of Representatives. Oh, by the way, it was Harry Reid and the Democrat Senate who were the originators of Obamacare being passed in the end, which, by the Constitution, is unconstitutional… The plot thickens!

Undermining the Big Beautiful Bill?

The other reason why the Democrats are shutting down the federal government is that they are seeking to undermine the recently passed Budget Reconciliation measure, aka the “Big Beautiful Bill.” By the way, it did not require a 60-vote threshold in the U.S. Senate, only a majority, which Vice President JD Vance enabled.

Democrats want to reinstate funding for their pet leftist programs, such as National Public Radio and healthcare for illegal immigrants. Remember, Title 8 U.S.C. 1325 makes unauthorized entry into the United States a federal offense. So, why is the party of the j*****s shutting down the government in order to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare to individuals who are guilty of a federal offense? Inquiring minds would like to know.

The Net-Net-Net: A Budget

It is not very hard, it is actually quite simple, to comprehend what the Democrats are doing here. In my military service, I was an American Paratrooper. Red light, you stayed in the aircraft. Green light, you jump…not hard. Now, the rest may be technical in understanding the functions of your parachute, jump procedures, and techniques, but that is why you have repetitive training in Airborne and Jumpmaster schools for those qualified to attend. The same KISS principle applies to this situation with the Democrat government shutdown.

If Congress, meaning all of them, actually did the one thing it is supposed to do by law, pass a budget (meaning 12 appropriations bills), we would not find ourselves consistently in this fiscal predicament. If Congress would abide by Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution and implement constitutional governance based upon its enumerated duties, responsibilities, roles, and purviews, then we would not have a debt and deficit issue caused by federal government overspending.

The federal government is not a jobs program, nor a pet project for partisan political ideological agendas. But, let us not be deceived, this current episode of absurdity called a government shutdown is because the Democrat Party is refusing to vote for something they have previously voted for countless times.

This time, it is being met with principled resistance to its insidious nonsense. The party of the j*****s is holding our Constitutional Republic hostage because the Marxist leftists, socialists, and communists have control of its leash, actually a choke chain.

Will this government shutdown end? Sure, it will, when Americans stop being dummies and listening to chuckleheads and come to the realization that this is the Democrat government shutdown.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest