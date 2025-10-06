Devout Christians: The Bible’s Warning About Calling Someone a Fool.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is a serious charge to call someone a fool. When you or I call someone a fool, it is unlikely that we are referring to an objective analysis, like the person having a psychiatric disorder or subnormal intelligence, and therefore likely to be under special supervision. No, when we call someone a fool, it is usually a subjective opinion, someone with whom we may disagree, and may even abhor because we judge that person to be lacking good sense or sound judgment.

To willy-nilly call someone a fool is dangerous, because first; it might be untruthful, and secondly, the person may be far more intelligent than you are, and you may not have the judgment to see that. To call someone a fool may say more about you than the person you brand a fool.

For good reasons the Bible warns believers about calling someone a fool. In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said this:

“But I say unto you, That whosoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment: and whosoever shall say to his brother, Raca, shall be in danger of the council: but whosoever shall say, Thou fool, shall be in danger of hell fire.” (Matthew 5:22)

Here, Jesus was identifying three charges that were to have different penalties. To be angry without a cause, and the anger might’ve involved physical violence, made the offender liable before a group of magistrates. To call someone Raca, a vain, worthless fellow, made the offender liable before the 70-man Sanhedrin Council. To call someone a fool, a rebel against God, made the offender liable to being burnt alive. Therefore if the charge was not substantiated, it was the accuser that suffered the penalty.

It was, therefore, a serious charge to call someone a fool.

But it did not mean that when the evidence is there, the charge should not be made.

You might wish to be polite, non-judgmental and desist from using such a loaded word, but the Bible does not hold back in calling a spade a spade.

The plain truth is, that whether we call them by that name or any other equivalent name, there are many fools in the world; and that is a fact.

“The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God.” (Psalm 14:1) This is the vain, worthless, villian type of person, that has never given God a serious thought, never enquired into the scriptures, never put a foot in church, has no knowledge or respect for spiritual things, yet knows in his heart that God does not exist. Sounds familiar?

To dismiss God without giving him serious consideration is something only a fool would do, and to arrive at the conclusion that He does not exist, because a darkened and sin-ravaged heart says so, only compounds the folly.

That is one kind of fool, and we should not be surprised to learn that they are many in that category.

But there is another category of fools, I call them enlightened fools, those who appear to be something that they are not. These are the ones who do an excellent job of fooling themselves, believing that they are clever, they can have the best of both worlds, have one foot in God and the other in the world, and end up in glory with the saints.

These are the ones that, “… is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.” (James 1:23-24)

These are the ones that take no instructions, must have their own way, will not listen to the Spirit, will not be guided or counseled, and think they are always right.

These are the ones that expect to wake up in heaven, expect to hear “well done thou good and faithful servant” only to be rebuffed with the most chilling of words: “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” (Matthew 7:22-23)

But there is another kind of fool, I call them educated fools, that have once believed in Jesus Christ and the Bible, but because of material prosperity now boast of their post-Christian status.

These are the ones that take the means by which they live and confuse them with the purpose for which they live. They abandoned the creator for the creation, and God rightly calls such a person a fool.

“But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided?” (Luke 12:20)

All western Europe, part of the so-called West, now regards itself as post-Christian, along with many in the developed world. They have become prosperous, financially secure and smug, claiming that Christianity is obsolete, being replaced by scientific developments and technology.

This is the cry of all civilizations when they become modern and prosperous, and the results have been uniformly similar – catastrophic collapse.

There was a time when people did the right thing, i.e., they prayed to God for their needs and trusted to his mercy and grace for the future. The Bible commends this, “…but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” (Philippians 4:6), and, “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;” (Ephesians 6:18), and, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)

The spirit of foolishness has led many to abandon God, and to rely on man’s efforts for their welfare and wellbeing, as if the past have taught them nothing.

That this is something only a fool would do speaks for itself.

Man, by his best efforts, have not been able to make a drop of rain fall. Man, by his best efforts, have not been able to ripen a single crop, or germinate a single seed. Man, by his best efforts, have not been able to stay bad weather, or guarantee the summer’s warmth. Man, by his best efforts, have not been able to prevent hostile nature, the earthquake, the tsunami, the hurricane. Man, by his best efforts, have not been able to add one day to his life, one beat to his heart, or one guarantee as to his future.

And yet, there are those who have abandoned God, or disrespected him, and put their trust in deceitful man, and in their own mundane efforts, for a brighter future. All such efforts in the past have produced limited success of a passing nature, or yielded terrible results, or come to naught.

The Psalmist was right, and very insightful, when he said:

“Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish. Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God.” (Psalm 146:3-5)

This is advice that all believers have taken, and are taking day by day, as they walk with God on this journey of faith, trusting Him, in humility and love.

Alas, many people have decided to walk contrary, and join ranks with those who see themselves as post-Christian. They might have gained some wordly substance, some material comfort, but surely will lose their soul. The Bible calls them what they are, and in eternity they certainly will find out that the word is quite fitting. Fools.

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.