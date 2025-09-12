Donald Trump’s Business Deals and $TRUMP Coin: Conflicts of Interest in His Second Term.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “Stupid” That was the word Trump used to describe himself for not grabbing the money and running for his business interests during his first term. He made it clear that he wouldn’t be that dub again. He wasted no time in rushing to correct his ‘mistake.” He hosted packs of crypto currency moguls at Mar-a-Lago. And he buttonholed them to buy even more of his $TRUMP memecoin. He had already racked up tens of millions in commissions and sales. He jetted all over the Gulf States and cut deals with Middle east Royal family and government heads there to build and invest in golf courses, resorts, and hotels.

He raised lots of eyebrows by defiantly telling the critics of his acceptance of the Sky Palace luxury jet from the Qatari royal family. He bragged that he got a deal on it supposedly that benefited the country. Though the jet was supposed to be the unneeded upgrade for Air Force One he didn’t try to hide that when he left the White House, he intended to take the jet with him. At the same time, his sons weren’t letting any dust settle under them in their money grab. They too were cutting deals for the Trump Organization to build, invest or brand another array of hotels, resorts, and golf courses in foreign countries.

A source who knew much about Trump’s wheel and deal in business was blunt. He noted that Trump saw absolutely no difference between his “private interest or the public good.” He emphasized that with a turn on Trump’s signature mantra, “a deal is a deal” being back in the White House had not constrained his apparent conflicts of interest.

Trump however did give a slight nod to the carpers about his blatant mix of running his business while running the government. He claimed that his investments and holdings were in a trust handled by his sons. The inference again being that he had no direct hands on in his business operations or that he was directly profiting from his business holdings and investments. A White House spokesperson pushed back hard with this falsity, “There are no conflicts of interest. President Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children. President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public.”

The list of foreign governments and wealthy investors in foreign countries steadily grew at the start of his second term. They included: Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Vietnam and Thailand, Iran, India, and Russia. They had cut direct investment and building deals with him for new resorts or golf courses, the purchase of his coins, rentals of luxury condos at his properties, booking golf tournaments at his properties.

When Trump was booted out of office in January 2021, the SCOTUS as usual came to his defense. It declared that the cases were moot and tossed all the rulings against him with no comment.

The cases were more relevant than ever. In his second White House go round the case against him for profiteering and possible violations of the Constitutional prohibition against gift taking and play for pay wheeling and dealing was even stronger. By then Trump’s business and investment empire was growing in leaps and diversity. The holdings that left him wide open to favor trading and influence peddling were his ownership or investments in media and technology, the Trump World Tower, LIV Golf, foreign golf courses, and resorts, and $TRUMP Meme Coin.

Deepak Gupta was one of the attorneys that sued Trump during his first term for naked profiteering that ran afoul of the Constitutional bar on a president turning the presidency into a personal piggy bank. He was disappointed but not surprised when the SCOTUS essentially gave Trump the green light to continue soaring his empire while in office. He did though see one silver lining,” I’m proud of the work we did to ensure the Constitution’s anti-corruption norms weren’t forgotten.”

That was true, But in Trump’s case it was never a matter of him forgetting that the Oval Office was a public trust not a private bank account. He never did or would see any contradiction between the two. He and his presidency would always remain for sale.

Written By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

One can find more info about Mr. Hutchinson over at the following site; TheHutchinson Report.

Also feel free to connect with him through twitter; http://twitter.com/earlhutchins

He is also an associate editor of New America Media. His forthcoming book is From King to Obama: Witness to a Turbulent History (Middle Passage Press).