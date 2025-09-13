8 Bill Withers Songs That Still Resonate in Soul Music.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Bill Withers remains one of the most timeless voices in soul and R&B history. While his most celebrated tracks—like Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, and Lovely Day—are permanent fixtures in the cultural soundtrack, his catalog is far richer than the handful of songs everyone knows. To explore Withers as both a poet and performer, one must dig deeper into his albums, where lesser-discussed songs reveal the same warmth, wisdom, and understated genius that made him beloved.

Below are eight songs that capture the essence of Withers’ artistry—songs that stand outside his most iconic hits yet remain worthy of rotation today. Each track showcases his ability to tell stories, craft melodies, and connect with universal human emotion.

1. Sweet Wanomi

Buried in his debut album Just As I Am, Sweet Wanomi often gets overshadowed by the hits that launched Withers’ career. Yet the song is a perfect example of his gift for intimacy. The track is built on a gently strummed acoustic guitar and a lightly shuffled rhythm section that creates a humble, homespun atmosphere. Withers’ voice carries a warmth that feels like it’s being sung across a porch on a summer evening rather than inside a recording studio.

What makes the song resonate is its tenderness. The lyrics don’t attempt to reinvent the wheel but instead offer the straightforward sincerity that made Withers so relatable. In an era when soul music was often associated with grand arrangements and powerhouse delivery, Withers kept it grounded, reminding us that vulnerability and quiet affection could be just as powerful.

Listening to Sweet Wanomi today is like opening a time capsule of love expressed without pretense. Its simplicity reminds modern audiences of how rare genuine emotional clarity can be in contemporary music. There are no elaborate metaphors or over-produced gloss—just a man with a guitar, offering a piece of his heart.

The song remains a lesson for today’s singer-songwriters: authenticity always outlives trends. For listeners, it’s best enjoyed in quiet moments of reflection or with someone close, proving that love songs don’t need fireworks to ignite emotion.

2. Better Off Dead

Withers’ debut also included one of his darkest songs: Better Off Dead. Unlike his uplifting anthems, this track dives into despair, telling the story of a man so consumed by heartbreak and alcoholism that he sees no way forward. Delivered over a sparse arrangement, Withers’ restrained vocals heighten the gravity of the subject matter.

The brilliance of the song lies in its honesty. Few artists in the early ’70s soul scene were willing to tackle depression and addiction with such rawness. Withers didn’t sensationalize the story; he narrated it with empathy, shining a light on the silent struggles many faced. His phrasing captures both resignation and tragedy, making the song feel almost like a blues confession wrapped in soul instrumentation.

Even in 2025, Better Off Dead is unsettling because of its timeless relevance. Issues of addiction and mental health remain pressing, and Withers’ haunting lyrics still feel painfully contemporary. Where some songs age into nostalgia, this one confronts listeners with the uncomfortable reality that suffering and isolation persist across generations.

Critically, the track demonstrates Withers’ courage as a songwriter. He didn’t just want to make music for celebration; he wanted to tell stories about life’s lowest points too. For fans exploring beyond his hits, this song stands as a necessary reminder of his depth.

3. Kissing My Love

Featured on Still Bill, Kissing My Love is one of Withers’ most rhythmically compelling songs. The track thrives on its funky groove, driven by James Gadson’s drumming and Melvin Dunlap’s deep, syncopated bassline. Withers adds his understated but soulful vocals, turning what could have been a simple love song into a masterclass in groove-based storytelling.

The song’s charm lies in its balance between sensuality and playfulness. Withers doesn’t belt or oversell his affection; instead, he lets the rhythm do the heavy lifting. The lyrics are straightforward, yet the delivery makes them memorable. It’s the kind of track that sneaks up on the listener—at first sounding like a laid-back jam, but eventually revealing itself as an infectious piece of funk-soul fusion.

Kissing My Love still works beautifully in today’s playlists, especially alongside neo-soul and R&B cuts. Its organic instrumentation contrasts sharply with the digital polish of modern tracks, making it feel fresh and authentic. DJs who mix old-school with new-school often highlight this track for its versatility in bridging eras.

The song underscores Withers’ underrated funk credentials. While often remembered for ballads, Kissing My Love shows he could groove as deeply as any of his contemporaries. It’s a must-play for anyone curating a playlist that blends soul, funk, and R&B across decades.

4. Hello Like Before

From the album Making Music, Hello Like Before captures Withers at his most mature and reflective. The ballad is drenched in quiet sophistication, combining lush orchestration with his signature understated delivery. The song is about reconnecting with someone from the past—whether a lover or a friend—and finding comfort in the familiarity of that bond.

The brilliance of this song lies in its restraint. Instead of dramatic declarations, Withers uses conversational phrasing that makes the song feel personal. It’s almost as if he’s speaking directly to the listener, offering reassurance that some connections never truly fade. That subtlety makes the emotional weight even stronger, because it mirrors real-life reunions, which are rarely theatrical but often deeply moving.

Even today, Hello Like Before feels like a soundtrack for bittersweet reunions and life’s quieter moments. It’s the type of track that would fit seamlessly into a film scene about nostalgia or second chances. Its timeless message—that some bonds transcend time—makes it universally relatable, no matter the decade.

Critics often highlight this song as proof of Withers’ mastery of everyday language. He didn’t need flowery words or abstract metaphors; his genius was finding profound truth in the simplest expressions. Listening to it today, we’re reminded that tenderness often speaks louder than spectacle.

5. Can We Pretend

Appearing on ’Bout Love, Can We Pretend is one of Withers’ most underrated gems. The track features José Feliciano on guitar, whose playing weaves a delicate, almost flamenco-inspired texture beneath Withers’ vocals. Together, they create a song that feels both intimate and cinematic, blurring the line between folk, soul, and pop.

The song explores escapism in relationships—using imagination to sustain love even when reality doesn’t fully cooperate. Withers delivers the lyrics with a quiet yearning, making the sentiment both romantic and tinged with melancholy. Unlike some of his more uplifting songs, this one acknowledges the imperfections in love but finds solace in the power of pretending.

Today, Can We Pretend resonates as much as ever. In a world where relationships are constantly mediated by technology and outside pressures, the idea of carving out a private fantasy with a partner feels incredibly relevant. The gentle arrangement makes it perfect for late-night listening or moments of introspection.

Critically, the song is a standout because it demonstrates Withers’ versatility. He wasn’t confined to traditional soul structures; he was unafraid to experiment with new textures and genres. The collaboration with Feliciano is a highlight, adding a unique flavor to his catalog and proving Withers’ openness as an artist.

6. Make a Smile for Me

Another gem from ’Bout Love, Make a Smile for Me is a plea for optimism and connection. The track is carried by a lush arrangement that balances strings with steady rhythm, but it’s Withers’ voice that makes it unforgettable. He sings with an earnestness that feels like a conversation between friends, gently urging the listener to find joy despite hardship.

The song is an example of Withers’ ability to blend melancholy with hope. While the verses acknowledge pain and sadness, the chorus insists on the possibility of happiness. That duality makes it far more nuanced than a straightforward motivational track; it speaks directly to the complicated nature of human emotion.

Listening to it today, the song functions almost like therapy. In moments of personal struggle, its gentle encouragement can feel like a balm. Withers doesn’t promise easy solutions, but he reminds us that small gestures—like a smile—can begin to shift the weight of the world.

From a critic’s perspective, Make a Smile for Me shows Withers’ unmatched ability to connect with listeners on a deeply human level. Unlike many artists, he didn’t try to escape hardship through his music; he confronted it and offered empathy. That quality makes this track timeless, as relevant in 2025 as it was in the mid-’70s.

7. You Got the Stuff

By the late ’70s, Withers was experimenting more heavily with funk and disco influences. You Got the Stuff, from the album ’Bout Love, captures this transition. The track is longer and more groove-driven than much of his earlier work, relying on extended instrumental passages and a hypnotic rhythm.

Though it didn’t chart as high as some of his hits, the song remains fascinating because it reveals a different side of Withers. Instead of short, lyrically driven ballads, here he leans into the era’s dancefloor energy. His voice is smoother and more laid-back, blending seamlessly with the bass-heavy arrangement.

For contemporary listeners, the song works perfectly in retro-themed playlists or as a discovery piece for fans of modern funk revivalists like Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak. Its groove is infectious, making it just as danceable now as it was nearly 50 years ago. The extended jam also highlights the musicianship of Withers’ collaborators, giving it a communal feel.

Critically, You Got the Stuff proves Withers’ adaptability. He wasn’t stuck in one mode; he was willing to evolve with the times without losing his essence. While it may not be his most famous track, it’s a valuable reminder that his artistry stretched beyond the acoustic soul most people associate with him.

8. Hello Like Before (Live Version) (1985, Watching You Watching Me)

Though already discussed in its studio version, the live performance of Hello Like Before deserves special mention as its own entry. Recorded for Watching You Watching Me, this rendition strips away some of the orchestration and places Withers’ voice front and center. The result is even more intimate, as though he is telling the story directly to an audience of close friends.

The live version highlights the emotional elasticity of Withers’ voice. He stretches notes, adds pauses, and interacts with the band in ways that make the song feel spontaneous. Unlike studio perfection, the live track thrives on imperfection—those slight cracks in his voice, the improvised phrasing, the raw emotion.

In today’s context, where live recordings are often polished to resemble studio versions, this track stands out as refreshingly real. It captures the essence of performance as an exchange between artist and audience, something Withers always excelled at. The crowd’s reactions become part of the music, turning the performance into a shared experience.

From a critical standpoint, this live rendition serves as a perfect bookend to his career. It reminds us that Withers’ greatest strength wasn’t just songwriting—it was his ability to communicate humanity in real time. For fans old and new, it’s a testament to why his music continues to feel alive decades after its release.

Bill Withers’ music endures not only because of his hits but also because of the depth of his catalog. Songs like Sweet Wanomi, Better Off Dead, and Make a Smile for Me showcase his emotional honesty, while tracks like Kissing My Love and You Got the Stuff prove his range across funk and soul. His ballads, particularly Hello Like Before and Can We Pretend, reveal his gift for intimacy and storytelling.

These eight songs remind us that Withers was never about spectacle; he was about truth. Whether through joy, heartbreak, or reflection, he gave listeners pieces of himself that remain relevant and moving even today. For those willing to go beyond the well-known hits, these tracks offer a deeper, richer appreciation of one of music’s most enduring voices.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.