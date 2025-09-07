Open Letter to the Black Community from a Black Conservative.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Weak people take strong positions on weak issues. This one sentence succinctly sums up the “media appointed” leadership in the Black community.

When I say “media appointed,” I mean Black organizations and individuals who have been bought and paid for by radical white liberal Democrats whose raison d’être is to destroy the Black community.

All of these Black organizations are run by radical liberal Black Democrats, though their organizations all “claim” to be nonpartisan. Most, if not all, are tax exempt organizations who constantly violate their exemption status given to them by the Internal Revenue Service.

I have strongly urged the Trump administration to investigate each one of these radical liberal Democrat organizations for possible revocation of their tax-exempt status and yes this includes Black churches who are total sellouts to the Black community!

Who are some of these organizations and individuals?

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the National Association of Black MBAs, the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA), the National Newspapers Publisher’s Association (NNPA) to name a few.

They are living in a digital world but offering analogue solutions. Their solutions are singing we shall overcome; marching on Wall Street in New York City or marching to the White House in DC; labeling everything as “racist;” or blaming “systemic racism” for all of Black people’s problems.

These radical liberal groups have all made a conscious decision to be a Democrat organization versus a “professional” organization which puts them in violation of their own bylaws!

Can you point to one accomplishment of the NABJ in the past twenty-five years? To prove how ineffective NABJ has become, one need look no further than how ABC News reporter, Rachel Scott was thoroughly embarrassed by then presidential candidate, Donald Trump, last year at their national convention.

Can you name me one thing the NAACP has done to benefit the Black community in the past forty years? When did homosexuality or transsexualism become a Black issue? When did amnesty for illegals become a Black issue? When did coddling Black criminals become a solution for crime in the Black community?

What significant piece of economic legislation or policy that targeted Blacks has the National Urban League passed or promoted in the past forty years?

The CBC was founded in 1969, and I challenge my readers to name me one meaningful piece of legislation they as a group or individual have passed since their founding.

The NNPA, which “claims” to represent the two hundred Black newspapers in the country, refuses to take money from Republican campaigns. Yes, you heard right. Most Black newspapers have turned me down when I offered them advertising from Republican candidates.

I will go so far as to challenge my readers to name one Black group that has secured a policy or law specifically beneficial to the Black community!!! The Black MBAs? The Black Accountants? The Black medical association? Name me one Black fraternity or sorority that has positively impacted the Black community in any meaningful way post-Civil Rights in terms of policy or legislation.

Even when radical liberal Democrats control the whole of government (White House, Senate, and House), these radical Black liberals NEVER seem to get any policy or legislation passed that benefit Blacks. I refer you to the Clinton and Obama administrations.

They each had a veto-proof congress; and yet DC nor Puerto Rico received statehood. HBCUs never received any significant funding increases, especially relevant to the Department of Defense.

The homosexual community get specific things, Hispanics get specific things, white women get specific things, Asians get specific things. Blacks get “people of color” things.

You have radical Black liberal Democrat “media appointed” leaders that sell out Black folks everyday of the week to please their white massas.

People like Afred Sharpton, Marc Morial, Derrick Johnson, Yvette Clarke, Roland Martin, Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross, Don Lemon, Symone Sanders, Abby Phillip, Laura Coates, Hakeem Jeffries, Jasmine Crockett, Maxine Waters, to name a few.

They do more damage to the Black community than any white guy with a hood over their faces.

Donald Trump is not the problem for the Black community. Radical liberalism is the problem.

Name me one major Black city that is run by a Black mayor where any economic or social indices are positive for the Black community. I will wait!!!

You have Black mayors controlling major Black cities and they are all running rampant with crime, unemployment, failing schools, out of wedlock births, and abortions. Look at major cities run by Blacks like Eric Adams (NYC), Brandon Johnson (Chicago), Karen Bass (LA), Cherelle Parker, Vi Lyles (Charlotte), Muriel Bowser (DC), Paul Young (Memphis), Brandon Scott (Baltimore), Cavalier Johnson (Milwaukee), Quinton Lucas (Kansas City, MO), Andre Dickens (Atlanta), Barbara Lee (Oakland).

Beside being Black, what do they all have in common? They are all pushing radical liberal policies in their cities.

Liberalism is what is destroying the Black community, not Donald Trump or racism!

As a matter of fact, the Trump administration is open for business. How do I know this?

Very simple. I and many Black entrepreneurs are living witnesses!!!

In July, I hosted my annual minority economic summit. It is the largest gathering of conservative minority entrepreneurs in the country. It was loaded with top members of the Trump administration. C-SPAN covered the conference live for two consecutive days.

The White House asked me to bring them some success stories to the president; and that is exactly what I am doing. Expect some of these stories in the media shortly.

While these radical liberal Black Democrats are spending all of their time calling Trump Hitler, and authoritarian, a criminal, etc.; Trump is simply delivering business opportunities to the small business community, making cities being failed by Black mayors safe again, engaging with the continent of Africa in meaningful ways.

What have these bought and paid for radical liberal Black people delivered to the Black community by way of legislation or policy? Absolutely nothing!!!

When all is said and done, there is more said than done.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.