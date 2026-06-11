Direct Democracy May Be The Change America Needs After 250 Years.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I think it is safe to say that the overwhelming majority of Americans, regardless of party affiliation, have come to the conclusion that the current form of government is clearly not working.

The refrain at one time was that the government was of the people, by the people, for the people. A more universally accepted refrain today is a government of special interests, by special interests, for special interests.

People are unhappy and have lost faith in the US Congress. They view it as an institution no longer working and committed to solving problems. Instead, it has become the problem, a major problem unto itself.

It once was held in high esteem by a wide swath of the nation. Members of Congress were held in awe and were respected.

Today the view of the Congress shared by those on the right, left and in the middle is that of a horror house of chambers where several hundred Moes, Larrys and Curlys engage in continuous uninspiring tragicomedies.

They pretend publicly to their constituents to have disdain and contempt for members of the opposite parties. However, behind closed doors in privilege only rooms and venues, they pat each other’s backs and butts while filling their pockets and pocketbooks with money from their real and only constituents, the special interests.

Congress clearly works effectively and efficiently for the special interests. But not the people.

Then there is the US Supreme Court. Of the many disturbing and outrageous decisions adopted by the Roberts, Thomas, Alito Court, perhaps the most egregious and appalling was unconditional and blanket immunity to a sitting president.

A sitting president of the US could literally stroll down Fifth Avenue in New York City and pull out a gun and kill someone. As president he or she could not be prosecuted.

The Roberts,Thomas, Alito Court with their decision had codified what many already knew: Justice was not blind, objective, impartial or unbiased.

One day a majority of American voters might elect a man or woman to serve as president. That person while running for the office will present themselves one way to voters. However, once in office they push certain policies and practices contrary to what those voters believed.

For example, let’s say the candidate promised on day one of taking office to reduce inflationary prices. He or she promised not to engage in foreign wars in which there was little if any threat to American sovereignty.

After taking office the president did contrary to what he or she ran on. The voters would have been duped. They would also be stuck with their vote for four years. Such an example may seem improbable but nevertheless not impossible.

Continuing the hypothetical, let’s say such a president had a due nothing, invisible Congress afraid and/or unwilling to rein in the president. At the same time, still continuing the hypothetical, the president has a Supreme Court whose interest is not to check a president’s unconditional actions and policies. A president would be basically free to run wild.

An improbable scenario, you might say. But not impossible. Not sure if the people of the nation want to live through such a hypothetical situation.

More important even without the twilight zone hypothetical, it is clear representative democracy is not working for the American people.

Perhaps, it is time for something different. How about direct democracy through government by referendum? Let the people directly without filters and middlemen directly make policy.

A Constitutional Convention would be required. At the Constitutional Convention, the people would create a new constitution in which the Congress and the Supreme Court would both be abolished. It would also severely restrict the actions of a president leaving him or her merely a manager of the Executive Branch. A president would be elected by a majority of the voters. The Electoral College would be abolished –

Would such a form of government be perfect? No, no institution created by man is going to be perfect. However, it should be far superior to what currently exists. One thing it would do would be to remove the hidden hand of special interest from controlling the government.

It would remove the political chaos and circus acted out by Republicans and Democrats as if they were two separate entities. It should significantly eliminate issues which should never have been made political. Issues which suffocate the air and distract from real concerns not being addressed.

As for the crazies, cultists, fanatics, conspiracy wackos and other loonies of the far extremes they would still exist. However, their power to poison governmental processes would be limited to their rants on the internet and their shouts into the heavens.

It should put out of business the merchants of hate, division, disinformation and alienation who use broadcasts and the internet to disseminate their poison like drug pushers to the naive and gullible.

In 1776, when the nation was founded, representative democracy was a necessity. In 2026 due to the advances in technology and communications direct referendum by voters is possible and more prudent. After 250 years perhaps it is time for a change.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.