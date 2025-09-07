Devout Christians: Overcoming Discouragement – Biblical Lessons from Elijah, David, and Paul.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Bible makes it clear that the Christian is a happy person, and everywhere you look in the Bible, the word ‘happy’ goes hand in hand with those who love the Lord. The Bible does not always use the word ‘happy’, but it uses the word that means the same thing. That word is ‘blessed’, and according to Strong’s Concordance, the word ‘blessed’ in its many variations is mentioned no less than 500 times in the Bible.

When we think of a person in a relationship with God, a relationship that causes happiness, we may think of scriptures like these:

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.” (Psalm 1:1-2). “Blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven, whose sin is covered. Blessed is the man unto whom the LORD imputeth not iniquity, and in whose spirit there is no guile.” (Psalm 32:1-2). “Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is.” (Jeremiah 17:7)

The above speaks to a relationship with God that brings happiness, we are cheerful and contented, and glad to be in a relationship that is so fruitful and prosperous. To be honest, sometimes we are so happy that we don’t know what to do with ourself.

But our happiness is sometimes rudely interrupted by tragedy or some demoralizing event, and the inner joy and peace can vanish in a flash, and then we are left broken, sad, and deeply discouraged.

If you have not tasted the bitter water of discouragement, have not been through the sweltering desert of pessimism, is not familiar with the icy winds of gloom and negativity, or experienced the loneliness of despondency, then you are not living the Christian life.

Nobody that has lived for Christ can escape his share of discouragement, since in the most blessed state of spiritual existence on this earth, the vagaries of human shortcoming and vulnerabilities are present.

When we are discouraged, it does not mean that we have transgressed; it usually means that circumstances have somewhat overwhelmed us, to the extent that our ability to see hope is temporarily obscured.

It is the way that we respond to discouragement, the way we react to being brought low in spirit, that says much about our relationship with God. Here is how David responded, “From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” (Psalm 61:2)

Here are three big examples of discouragement that involved outstanding, committed Christians, and the way they coped with their situations have lessons to teach us.

1. Elijah.

One of the greatest, most outstanding prophets that ever lived was Elijah, and here is what happened to him:

“And Ahab told Jezebel all that Elijah had done, and withal how he had slain all the prophets with the sword. Then Jezebel sent a messenger unto Elijah, saying, So let the gods do to me, and more also, if I make not thy life as the life of one of them by to morrow about this time. And when he saw that, he arose, and went for his life, and came to Beersheba, which belongeth to Judah, and left his servant there. But he himself went a day’s journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a juniper tree: and he requested for himself that he might die; and said, It is enough; now, O LORD, take away my life; for I am not better than my fathers.” (1 Kings 19:1-4)

Elijah is down, so demoralised that he wants to die, he is so discouraged that he wants to give up his prophetic ministry.

Now, after travelling 40 days to Mount Horeb, he is hiding in a cave, “And he came thither unto a cave, and lodged there; and, behold, the word of the LORD came to him, and he said unto him, What doest thou here, Elijah? And he said, I have been very jealous for the LORD God of hosts: for the children of Israel have forsaken thy covenant, thrown down thine altars, and slain thy prophets with the sword; and I, even I only, am left; and they seek my life, to take it away.” (1Kings,19: 9-10)

Elijah was profoundly mistaken in his assessment of the circumstances, and God essentially told him to get up and do his work, and stop moaning. “And the LORD said unto him, Go, return on thy way to the wilderness of Damascus: and when thou comest, anoint Hazael to be king over Syria: And Jehu the son of Nimshi shalt thou anoint to be king over Israel: and Elisha the son of Shaphat of Abelmeholah shalt thou anoint to be prophet in thy room.” (1Kings,19: 15-16)

2. David.

Without a doubt, one of the greatest person that ever lived was King David, the only person of whom God said, “I have found David the son of Jesse, a man after mine own heart” (Acts 1322), and here is what happened to him:

“And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David encouraged himself in the LORD his God.” (1 Samuel 30:6)

David was struck a grievous blow, his morale was low, he was very discouraged, and not for the first time in his life, but he was not going down without a fight, he encouraged himself.

In reading 1 Samuel 30:1-4, we learn that the Amalekites had invaded Ziklag, burned it to the ground, and took all the people there captive, including women and children, and David’s two wives. When David and his men returned and discovered the devastation, they all “lifted up their voice and wept until they had no more power to weep” (1 Samuel 30:4). You can understand David’s profound discouragement, since he not only suffered great personal loss, he was also threatened with stoning, as the Bible says, “for the people spake of stoning him”.

David was not one to lay around beating his chest and complaining, he was not going to let his discouraging circumstances get the better of him. He had this experience before, and he knew just what to do: “And David enquired at the LORD, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? Shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all.” (1 Samuel 30:8). God said yes, pursue them, and that he would get everything back, and David complied, and got everything back.

3. Paul.

It is well known that the Apostle Paul was a special person, the most eminent, erudite apostle, and the only person to whom Christ referred to as ” a chosen vessel unto me, to bear my name before the Gentiles, and kings, and the children of Israel.” (Acts 9:15). In spite of Paul’s stellar reputation, his habit of doing miraculous things, and his inexhaustible energy, he too experienced discouraging times.

Paul was now on his way, by boat, to Rome since he had made an appeal to Caesar for a fair trial, rather than be railroaded by the Jews. He was taken into custody, and being transported, when a dangerous storm blew up. Paul had advised the captain not to leave Crete, but his advice was ignored, and the ship sailed away. Here is how the Bible puts it:

“But not long after there arose against it a tempestuous wind, called Euroclydon. And when the ship was caught, and could not bear up into the wind, we let her drive. And running under a certain island which is called Clauda, we had much work to come by the boat: Which when they had taken up, they used helps, undergirding the ship; and, fearing lest they should fall into the quicksands, strake sail, and so were driven. And we being exceedingly tossed with a tempest, the next day they lightened the ship; And the third day we cast out with our own hands the tackling of the ship. And when neither sun nor stars in many days appeared, and no small tempest lay on us, all hope that we should be saved was then taken away.” (Acts 27:14-20).

How dreadfully discouraging it must have been for Luke to acknowledge, “all hope that we should be saved was then taken away.” (Acts 27:20). Paul was in a bind here, his advice was not followed, and now his life, along with the lives of all aboard, was imperilled. How very frustrating and discouraging for a devout man of God.

Paul, just like David, was not about to let the discouraging circumstances overwhelm him. He undoubtedly spoke to God, and God sent an angel to comfort and inform him, and he in turn consoled all the passengers and crew, and eventually not a single soul was lost.

So what are we to make of these three, gripping, highly divergent situations, where discouragement was raging, and where calamity was averted?

We, as Christians, do well to bolster our courage by observing these things:

1. Discouragement is a strong, negative force, but we can overcome it by trusting to our faith, and not allowing it to overwhelm us, i.e., not suffering depression.

2. Every discouraging situation presents an opportunity to experience God in a new and vital way. None of the three stalwarts we looked at,Elijah, David and Paul, had experienced God in quite that way before.

3. No matter the extent of the discouragement, God will never abandon you, or cease to give you care. The fog of discouragement may blind you from seeing God, but it will never dim God’s vision of you, his servant, or your circumstances.

4. God is our hope, in good times as well as bad times. We are serving a mighty God, who has made us some great promises, and we are to put our hope in him, and trust him for our deliverance. If we do, we will never fail.

In every case, whether with regards to Elijah, David or Paul, each of these went on to do great things for God, and set examples for us to follow. You too, can overcome each and every situation of discouragement, from whatever source, because God is the rock on which you stand, the source of your joy and strength, and you can always, “Give your worries to the LORD, and he will care for you. He will never let those who are good be defeated.” (Psalm 55:22 ERV)

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.