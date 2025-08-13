Donald Trump Tariffs Drive GDP Growth Despite Media Doom Predictions.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Been a while, my apologies. Had to drive my daughter back to university for the fall in Virginia, and daughters are way more complicated than sons. Add to this getting prepared to teach this fall and working on a screenplay, I had to rewire my reaction from right-brain to left-brain activity daily. So I will take a little space in the time continuum to drop a little perspective on tariffs and the economy.

Imagine living your whole life offended and outraged by everything at all times. Imagine being American and being disappointed and mad that someone is getting the best deals for America. Imagine both, and being The Pod Save America girls, Jonathan Capehart, Elizabeth Warren, or any other liberal pundit like the folks at AXIOS. The US GDP presently is $30.507 trillion. The Axios reporter wants us to believe 3% GDP growth was due to Microsoft investing in AI?

These cats have a lot to say about tariff policy and the Trump economy. However, where was Elizabeth Warren when Biden was in office? Didn’t hear a word about inflation or cost.

In a written statement and press release on April 29, 2025, Warren cautioned that Trump’s tariff-driven economic shock is “a self inflicted crisis” threatening “a cascade of defaults, foreclosures, and personal bankruptcies.” She stressed that millions of families living paycheck-to-paycheck could be pushed over the edge by the loss of jobs and rising bills

On CNN, Warren said:

“What Donald Trump has announced in terms of his tariffs is just plain dumb. … broad, it’s across the board, it applies to too many countries all at once. … putting a tariff on Canadian lumber just drives up the cost of building homes … We need more homes … and we sure don’t need them to be more expensive.”

On CNN’s State of the Union, she stated:

“Tariffs can be an important tool in the toolbox when used in targeted ways, but right now … what we’ve got is chaos and corruption. … Donald Trump has imposed a tariff on everyone everywhere … And then … he adds a nice layer of corruption … exception to the China deal for iPhones.”

Seems like news writers are doubling down on economic disaster, using even the most far-fetched scenarios to justify their predictions. It may be an overreaction to the last 6 months of incorrect doom and gloom forecasts. Whatever the left said would happen didn’t. I’m not happy with everything Trump has done, but AMERICA needs to be run like a business and show profits, and IT IS – now.

If we were infected with the brainwashed bourgeois banality proffered by the aforementioned, America, based on fear-mongering alone, would be in a depression. Instead, inflation has not risen as predicted and has remained steady at 2.7 percent, both year over year and from June to July. What does this mean? It demonstrates that the use of tariffs has not been seen since the 1930s. What we have is the inflation of food cost remaining flat (0%) and the cost of energy down 1.1%. This demonstrates the difference between having a competent President and a senile figurehead. It is so stark that the night-and-day analogy doesn’t do it justice.

But what do democrats do to maintain their predictions hyper hyperinflation as a consequence of Trump’s use of tariffs? They just move the goalposts as always. Makes me wish that fear-mongering should be punishable by law. Constant doom and gloom from powerful people like federal politicians about the future economy tends to nudge it in that direction, and that’s what they were hoping to accomplish. Now with 3% GDP growth, hopefully that creates optimism. And this is real GDP growth, not government-funded GDP growth.

As my readers know, I have been historically and an advocate of tariffs, not because of Trump, but rather my understanding of history and the fact that the U.S doesn’t have a VAT (value-added tax) as most nations do. But it is increased by listening to people who spent 4 years destroying the economy, telling me tariffs are bad. If they say tariffs are bad, they must be good.

What we have here is a group of economically ignorant so-called experts and foolish politicians. They truly have no understanding of what they are talking about. So please ignore them. Few if any of these folks evaluate history and acknowledge that for decades, the U.S. has given away our jobs and wages to pay for the rebuilding of Europe and Japan without ceasing since the end of World War II.

Many pundits fail to realize how crucial the US market is for those who need to export to succeed, especially for countries that pay for their energy and other resource imports with U.S. dollars, since no one wants their currency. The US economy remains the sole driver of prosperity, particularly for producers of finished consumer goods. Very few foreign companies are making money in China, India, or Southeast Asia. Why? Because those countries aim to restrict imports and maximize exports.

Even the EU is a less open market to foreign goods than the US. Regarding economic theory and tariffs, it fails to take into account how exporting companies in a market of many, many competitors may respond. It simply assumes the importing nation’s consumers will pay the tariffs. Theory and reality do not always align. Companies compete against each other, and the American market is one of the world’s most competitive. Those companies that are very profitable may choose to take less profit to retain sales in the US. They may increase prices in other markets where they face less competition; this is especially true in East Asia. They may try to squeeze suppliers to reduce prices, or they may introduce more efficient processes and machinery to cut costs to absorb the tariff. What the Trump administration now needs to do is monitor compliance. Those countries that have agreed to impose 0% tariffs on US goods may try to limit these goods through non-tariff barriers. Trump has proved he will respond quickly and forcefully, so fair warning to those who may attempt such a gambit.

These cats also need to stop saying Europe, it’s the EU. According to the UN, there are 44 countries in Europe, and the EU is 27 of those countries. The French called the EU deal “submission”. Take it from them, they know. After WWII, all of Europe and Japan got a sweetheart deal in order to rebuild. That deal should have been cancelled in the 60s. Instead, it was allowed to continue until today. The EU and Japan got off light. The EU owes America for 7 decades of defense costs.

True, I could have written about crime in D.C., Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and this gerrymandering idiocy, or Epstein shit, or even dumb azz Rep. Wasserman Schultz’s curious argument against Texas redistricting, but IFGAF about this kind of noise.

I would rather speak on my pockets and the obvious. Instead of answers to problems, Democrats just criticize President Trump. When you are sitting in the greatest market in the world, you can charge a cover charge just to get a seat. On the streets, home sales aren’t happening because there’s no affordable inventory for most buyers, and interest rates are still too high.

Meanwhile, US investors have already started building factories to make them domestically, and the USA receives the tariff revenue, and the factories are already under construction. On the other hand, I must admit, I am kind of admiring the commitment to insanity of the left. Rather than go crazy by half measures, they went all the way and then some. It is like tariffs is a new word for them. The way they speak on the subject shows why debating someone intelligent is difficult. and debating someone stupid is impossible.

I also love how this whole thing is viewed as a “trade war” as opposed to a “trade rebalance”. 80 years of the US building the rest of the world. They don’t know economics or basic math. They talk like a 4-month-old baby screaming just to hear themselves talk because they just realized screaming gets attention from adults.

The fact remains, a businessman is doing politics better than any politician. Makes you wonder if the US would have made this change sooner if Ross Perot had been elected back in the ‘90s instead of Clinton or Dole.

These lames don’t get it. They use the acronym TACO to describe Trump. Youngins think TACO is a rapper from Odd Future, I rather think it stands for More like Trump And Capital Outreach, or Trump Acquire Currency Offshore. See, the art of Trump is a beast; he is a Savage.

All the tough talk and threats from countries and blocs of countries that have become extremely wealthy, and because of the treaties where America will do 85% of the heavy lifting militarily, they can brag about universal Healthcare and the like. This is a lesson in being too favorable for too long. The US, after WW2, gave the world favorable trade relationships to help rebuild the world ravaged by war.

That took a decade. They continued as a means of influence, but everyone knew it wouldn’t last forever. Now that America wants to equal the load, everyone who had been taking advantage now acts like we are robbing them because it’s been that way for a long time. Trump isn’t asking for 90/10 deals in our favor, just to share in the wins. It’s like businesses complaining that deporting illegals will ruin their business model, where they can pay slave wages to people who can’t complain and keep the rewards.

The fact of the matter is, all these countries understand the value of the US dollar; therefore want access to the us market and us consumer while denying us companies access to their markets and consumers, so these deals have only been one-sided for decades.

And these know-it-all talking heads? Well, it shows that trusting a democrat with money is like trusting Hunter in a DEA evidence room.

Inflation has come in below expectations for five straight months. Yet most of the officials are chasing an inflation bogeyman that doesn’t exist. At this point, I’ll be concerned if the left stops freaking out. As long as they’re screaming at the sky, things must be going alright at least, but probably pretty well.

Amazing how so many so-called professionals for it wrong. All of these pundits should be held accountable for false information and scare tactics. They have been proven wrong. Now it’s time to press charges.

If I owned a company and I had listened to these “Experts“ that were on my payroll and found out about this GDP Growth today, I would be furious to the point of firing all of them and have them blacklisted from ever working in any position of said company.

If tariffs are lowered on both sides of the system, where would there be an increase for buyers or anyone else? So far, tariffs have been lowered across the board, meaning the USA pays less to export to other nations, and other nations also pay less in tariffs to import goods into the USA. The net benefit between the decrease in what the USA pays to export and what it pays to import results in lower costs for consumers. These people are mixing up details to create confusion. Imagine how the economy would look if the feds lowered the rates. The truth is, these folks just refuse to give Trump any logical credit. “The economy looks strong, but blah blah blah.” If it’s determined that these individuals knowingly made false statements with the intent to deceive, there should be serious consequences. In cases involving national security or public trust, such actions may warrant investigation under the appropriate legal framework. In other words, charge them with treason. Democrats have truly lost their minds. Mutilation of children is what is important to them. Oh, and ILLEGALS. Data shows business investment in the USA is increasing. These TV economists are cats who couldn’t get hired at any corporation or were fired. Yet they always say they speak for the worker. I’ve grown to loathe the word “workers”. That, to me, is what Marxists and leftists think of the average American. Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.