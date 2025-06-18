8 El DeBarge Songs That Prove He’s an R&B Legend.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When it comes to pure, effortless falsetto and emotional storytelling, few voices in R&B stand out like El DeBarge’s. Whether leading the family group DeBarge or stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, El had a way of making you feel every lyric. His songs weren’t just about love—they sounded like love. They spoke to longing, vulnerability, joy, and redemption, all wrapped in smooth melodies and sophisticated arrangements.

If you grew up hearing El on the radio or have just discovered him through samples in modern tracks, you’ll understand why his influence continues to run deep. His music blends timeless soul with that unmistakable DeBarge charm—songs that still speak to the heart, decades later. Below are eight El DeBarge songs you should absolutely check out (or revisit). Some are well-known classics, others are overlooked gems—but every one of them proves why El’s voice is a gift that keeps on giving.

1. “Who’s Johnny”

Released as part of the Short Circuit movie soundtrack, “Who’s Johnny” marked El DeBarge’s debut solo single—and what an entrance it was. The track is playful and quirky, yet carried by El’s signature vocals that made even the most lightweight lyrics feel charming. The production sparkles with synths, a crisp snare, and an uptempo groove that fit the mid-’80s sonic palette, yet El’s vocal charisma elevates the material into something more than a soundtrack novelty.

Lyrically, “Who’s Johnny” plays on the idea of identity and curiosity in love, tying cleverly to the film’s premise about a sentient robot. Yet even removed from the movie, the track holds its own due to El’s uncanny ability to inject genuine feeling into an otherwise whimsical song. His phrasing—precise but fluid—makes each repetition of the chorus feel like a different shade of emotion. The hook is undeniably catchy, and his falsetto flourishes throughout the song keep it feeling bright and buoyant.

In today’s landscape, “Who’s Johnny” might seem like a novelty at first listen. But on closer examination, it’s a brilliant pop-R&B hybrid that represents the fun side of El’s artistry. It’s a refreshing counterpoint to more brooding love songs of the era. El’s delivery turns every line into a melodic conversation, shifting from flirtatious to earnest without missing a beat. His voice carries warmth and flexibility, which gave this track staying power beyond the movie’s context.

Decades later, “Who’s Johnny” continues to resonate with fans who grew up in the ’80s and a new generation that appreciates melodic sophistication. It’s a piece of R&B-pop fusion that speaks to El’s lightness of touch and vocal command. Whether you hear it in a nostalgic Spotify playlist or stumble across it on a film soundtrack, the charm of “Who’s Johnny” is undeniable—it’s a testament to how El DeBarge could turn even the quirkiest material into a vocal showcase.

2. “Love Always”

“Love Always” is an underrated ballad that shows El DeBarge at his most emotionally direct. This mid-tempo groove, with its gentle keyboard lines and swaying rhythm, captures the essence of a love song delivered with sincerity rather than theatrics. El’s falsetto weaves through the melody like a velvet ribbon, creating an atmosphere that feels intimate and timeless. While it didn’t receive as much mainstream attention as his other hits, this song has aged gracefully.

The lyrics are simple yet heartfelt, focusing on unconditional love. “Love Always” isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel, and that’s where its strength lies. El doesn’t need to oversell the emotion—his tone carries the honesty of the words. There’s something almost conversational about how he phrases certain lines, allowing listeners to feel as if they’re part of a one-on-one exchange. That conversational nuance is a lost art in many of today’s overproduced love songs.

The bridge is especially affecting, where El drops into a lower register, grounding the song before rising back into his trademark falsetto. This dynamic use of vocal texture brings emotional layers to the track that only a seasoned vocalist could achieve. The production, while modest, is elegant—never detracting from the vocals but instead creating a supportive environment where El’s storytelling can flourish.

What’s striking about “Love Always” in 2025 is how relevant it still sounds. There’s a retro charm, yes, but it doesn’t feel outdated. It’s the kind of song that can be played at a wedding or during a quiet evening at home and still hit the emotional mark. For fans of smooth, romantic R&B, “Love Always” is a must-listen. It’s a gem that reflects El’s ability to blend melodic sensitivity with lyrical clarity, and it remains a sleeper favorite among his loyal fans.

3. “Time Will Reveal” (with DeBarge)

One of the most beautiful slow jams in the DeBarge catalog, “Time Will Reveal” is where El’s artistry truly soared. The song opens with soft, ambient keys and then welcomes El’s falsetto like a sunrise. From the very first note, it becomes clear this is not just a typical R&B ballad—it’s a spiritual experience. El’s vocal control is on full display, and the tenderness he brings to the lyrics elevates the track to near-sacred territory in the pantheon of romantic soul.

The track speaks to patience and trust in love, and El delivers the message with a vulnerability that’s hard to fake. His vocal performance builds gradually, never rushed, always measured. Every line is bathed in emotional weight, and the minimal instrumentation ensures nothing distracts from that delivery. The repeated phrase “time will reveal” becomes almost mantra-like, anchoring the listener in a sense of hopeful waiting.

This song’s structure is deceptively simple, but its emotional complexity is immense. Each chord change feels deliberate and emotionally charged. El sings with the kind of restraint that shows maturity beyond his years at the time, allowing space for listeners to fill in their own stories. The harmonies from the rest of DeBarge are lush but never overwhelming, functioning like a warm embrace around El’s lead.

Listening to “Time Will Reveal” today is like stepping into a meditative state. It’s the kind of song you turn to when you’re questioning love, fate, or even your purpose. The universal themes are ageless, and El’s delivery has a soothing, healing quality that few singers can replicate. As a ballad, it’s masterful. As a piece of art, it stands the test of time. It’s no wonder this track remains one of the most celebrated in El’s career, often cited as his definitive performance with the group.

4. “All This Love” (with DeBarge)

“El DeBarge wrote this one, and it shows.” That’s the sentiment of many music lovers when they reflect on “All This Love.” From its jazzy chord progressions to its dreamy groove, the song feels like a soft breeze on a summer night. It’s romantic without being heavy-handed, lush but never cluttered. This was DeBarge’s breakthrough into deeper emotional storytelling, and El’s songwriting prowess took center stage.

The genius of the track lies in its arrangement. The melody floats, the instrumentation dances gently, and El’s voice anchors it all. There’s a sophistication here that separates DeBarge from their contemporaries. This wasn’t just another R&B slow jam—it had a jazz influence and a soul core that gave it cross-generational appeal. The keyboard runs and guitar accents are subtly placed, providing a warm sonic bed for El’s falsetto to glide over.

What’s particularly masterful is how the song builds. It starts soft, tender, almost hesitant. But as the chorus hits, it blossoms into something sweeping and passionate. El’s vocal control is impeccable—he navigates crescendos and delicate pauses with the skill of a trained instrumentalist. The line “All this love is waiting for you” has become iconic for a reason: it’s delivered with such tenderness that it feels like a promise whispered in the dark.

Today, “All This Love” feels like a standard. It’s been sampled, covered, and adored by artists from multiple genres, including heavyweights like Eric Roberson and Faith Evans. But no one does it quite like El. His falsetto here is warm, expressive, and inviting. He doesn’t just sing to the listener—he sings with them, pulling them into the song’s emotional universe. Whether you’re a fan of R&B, soul, or quiet storm radio, “All This Love” deserves to be in your regular rotation. It’s a timeless ode to vulnerability, longing, and devotion that continues to captivate across generations.

5. “I Like It” (with DeBarge)

This is the track that put DeBarge on the map, and El’s voice was front and center. “I Like It” is a song that feels like a crush put to music. It’s sweet, it’s smooth, and it showcases the group’s vocal harmonies—but especially El’s ability to capture infatuation without sounding juvenile. It perfectly walks the line between youthful excitement and mature expression, which is a rare feat for a romantic pop single.

From its opening guitar riff to its hypnotic chorus, the song embodies everything that made ’80s R&B so beloved. Musically, the groove is instantly recognizable. The mid-tempo rhythm, finger snaps, and warm synth lines are pure ’80s gold. But what’s fascinating is how well it holds up in the 2020s. There’s an analog charm to the production, and it’s precisely that restraint that makes it easy on modern ears. There’s no overproduction, no gimmickry—just melody and mood.

El’s falsetto in the chorus is iconic. His phrasing is light but deliberate, and the background harmonies lift the track even higher. When he sings, “I like the way you comb your hair… and I like those stylish clothes you wear,” it’s a masterclass in turning mundane observations into romantic poetry. It’s that lyrical simplicity, combined with El’s sincerity, that makes the song linger long after it ends. You believe every word he sings because he sells it not just vocally, but emotionally.

In the era of social media flirtations and swipe-left dating, “I Like It” feels refreshingly pure. It’s a reminder that sometimes all it takes to win someone over is honest admiration and a heartfelt melody. For fans of artists like Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak—who have modernized retro funk and soul—this is a must-listen track to understand the foundation they’re building on. “I Like It” is not just a hit; it’s a mood. It’s also a blueprint for how to express desire without objectifying or overwhelming—and that’s something music could use more of today.

6. “Second Chance”

After years away from the mainstream spotlight, El DeBarge returned with “Second Chance,” a deeply personal track that speaks to redemption and hope. The song is raw in its honesty—about mistakes, regret, and the power of forgiveness. El sounds older, wiser, and perhaps more grateful than ever. His voice—still angelic—now carried a layer of gravel and wear that told the story of where he’d been. This was no mere comeback single—it was a soul-bearing journal entry.

“Second Chance” is not just a comeback song—it’s a confession. The lyrics reflect his time in prison and battles with addiction, but there’s no bitterness here. Instead, there’s acceptance and humility. “I just want to be with you,” he sings in the chorus, and it’s not just about romantic love—it’s about connection, spiritual healing, and self-worth. The stripped-back production—mostly piano and strings—lets El’s voice lead the emotional charge. Each note feels like it’s earned.

In today’s era of vulnerability in music, “Second Chance” fits beautifully. It’s an R&B ballad that doesn’t rely on trend-chasing, but on genuine experience. El’s voice might show age, but it only adds to the gravity of the track. He still reaches for high notes, but it’s the low, hushed phrases that really break you. The imperfections in his tone only deepen the impact, proof that lived experience brings depth to performance.

For listeners going through personal battles or seeking inspiration, “Second Chance” is a reminder that it’s never too late to reclaim your narrative. It’s a comeback rooted in truth—and that’s more powerful than any chart position. This song marked the beginning of a new chapter in El’s career, one grounded in gratitude, purpose, and a renewed sense of artistry. It also proved that El DeBarge wasn’t just a voice from the past—he had something real and urgent to say now.

7. “Stay with Me” (with DeBarge)

“Stay with Me” is one of those tracks that true music lovers know, even if it wasn’t a top 10 hit. It became widely known after being sampled by The Notorious B.I.G. in “One More Chance,” and later by Ashanti. But the original, with El’s fragile, yearning vocals, is an emotional masterpiece. It’s a slow-burning plea, tender and haunting, and arguably one of the most emotionally raw songs in DeBarge’s catalog.

Built around a simple, haunting keyboard loop, the song is about pleading for love to remain. El’s voice barely rises above a whisper in some parts, giving it an almost prayer-like quality. The restraint in his vocal performance draws the listener in, inviting them into his vulnerability. There’s a quiet desperation in his voice, a willingness to bare all emotion without dramatic flare.

The song’s minimalism is what gives it power. No elaborate instrumentation, no bombastic production—just sincerity. It’s the kind of track that makes you stop whatever you’re doing and just listen. The sadness in his tone is palpable, but there’s beauty in that sadness. It invites empathy and reflection in a way few ballads do. It feels like a late-night conversation after a fight, filled with remorse and hope in equal measure.

“Stay with Me” continues to influence artists across genres. It’s no surprise that hip-hop and R&B stars were drawn to it—it has that perfect blend of melodic repetition and emotional vulnerability that makes it ripe for reinterpretation. If you’re into emotionally raw music that speaks directly to the heart, this one is essential. El created a blueprint here—one that many have borrowed from but few have matched. It’s the kind of song that makes you feel seen, especially during life’s lonelier chapters.

8. “Real Love”

Closing out the list is “Real Love,” a solo track from El’s later output that often flies under the radar. The song is polished and radio-ready but still carries his signature emotional core. It’s a track about seeking something true—not surface attraction, but lasting connection. And for an artist known for songs about longing and vulnerability, this one leans into resolve. It’s about setting a higher standard in love, and doing so with style.

What stands out is the groove. It’s slightly more uptempo than many of his ballads but never aggressive. The bassline pulses with quiet confidence, while El’s vocals glide effortlessly across the top. His falsetto is still intact here, but there’s more texture, more edge, as he sings about what he wants in a partner. You can hear a shift from youthful yearning to mature clarity. It’s as if El is no longer chasing love blindly—he’s waiting for the right kind.

The chorus is catchy without being flashy. The background vocals provide rich harmonic support, and the arrangement feels both contemporary for its time and timeless in feel. “Real Love” doesn’t try to be an anthem—it simply lays out a desire for depth and honesty in relationships, and El sells it with conviction. It’s a song that rewards repeat listens, each time revealing new phrasing choices and lyrical insights.

It may not be his most commercially known song, but “Real Love” is one of his most complete—from the lyrics to the arrangement to the vocal delivery. It’s a reminder that even outside the limelight, El DeBarge remained a force of artistry and finesse. In 2025, the search for “real love” continues, and this track feels just as relevant as it did in ’89. Sometimes, a quiet statement leaves the loudest impression—and “Real Love” is that kind of song.

El DeBarge has always had a way of turning his personal story into music we can all relate to. These eight tracks are more than just hits or fan favorites—they’re emotional snapshots of love, hope, heartbreak, and resilience. Whether you’re diving into his discography for the first time or taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane, each song reminds us of why El’s voice still feels so personal, even all these years later.

In an era when music often feels rushed and overproduced, El’s work remains a masterclass in sincerity and soul. These songs continue to resonate because they come from a real place—a place of deep feeling, vulnerability, and truth. If you’re building a playlist filled with timeless R&B, El DeBarge belongs at the top. He didn’t just sing about love—he gave it a sound.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.