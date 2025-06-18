Truth Behind the Chaos: Federal Provocations, Immigration Protests, and the Shadow War with Iran.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Future historians may one day uncover and reveal the truth of recent days. In particular, two events which have captured media and public attention.

The first event recently unfolded in Los Angeles, California. Thousands took to the street over several days to protest what they considered inhumane, unwarranted, criminal and immoral actions of the federal government to round up and deport individuals whose crime was to be in this country without government sanctioned documentation.

Individuals who came to this country like the overwhelming majority of people who have come to this since its beginning without documentation. Individuals who came escaping tyranny, violence, discrimination and poverty so they, their children and their children’s children could live a better life. They came to experience the American Dream. Perhaps, they were naive in that they were the only ones in America who believed and were willing to work to achieve the American Dream.

As for individuals born in this country with full citizenship, they are too busy complaining and fighting with each other to enjoy the sunrise and sunset. For them, America has become one big, beautiful nightmare.

Violence occurred in Los Angeles during and more often after the peaceful protest against the current regime’s inhumane and immoral support of anti-immigration policies and actions. The public has been led to believe that those protesting were also the ones committing the violence.

For some in this country the very act of peaceful protesting is viewed as illegal and un-American. However, there is nothing more un-American than to hold such views.

The First Amendment to the US Constitution gives the people the right to assembly and petition to show their displeasure with the actions of their government. Unfortunately, like the Ten Commandments, the overwhelming majority have never read either document. But that is a whole nother subject.

What future historians may uncover, and reveal is that the current regime encouraged and/or paid individuals to infiltrate the ranks of people peacefully protesting in order to cause acts of violence to discredit the peaceful protesters and what they were protesting.

But more important, the current regime used agent provocateurs to incite or provoke others into illegal or questionable actions in order to do what it wanted to do. What it wanted to do was to send in federal troops into Los Angeles. After Los Angeles the plan would be to send federal troops into other Democratic controlled cities. Cities in which there were sizable if not majority numbers of people of color.

Los Angeles was chosen by Donald the wannabe don as in mob boss to show how tough he is. Typical playground move by a guy who knows he is weak and hoping to fool others.

Los Angeles also has a woman mayor who is Black. Donald has a particular problem with women, especially women of color.

Such a scenario in which agent provocateurs are used is a tactic used by this government and other countries throughout history since ancient times. History is filled with extralegal activities by governments that allowed them to engage in actions that they did not feel they had the political or moral authority to do otherwise.

It is not farfetched in the least to believe that Donald the Transactional would use such a tactic. He has shown himself to have no moral compass, so nothing is beneath him.

If you can pull the wool over the masses eyes why stop. The excuse to blame fentanyl on the Mexicans, Canadians and Chinese for the deaths of Americans worked. That immigrants were responsible for an unprecedented crime wave in the US worked. So why not continue to misinform, disinform and lie? It is the art of the deal.

Exploiting and abusing power is what he is interested in doing as well as enriching himself. At the same time, using federal troops to intimidate and project a strong man image has been a lifelong fantasy.

While his goal is to satisfy his enormous ego, neo-Nazis among the White House staff and in the regime seek to not just deport undocumented persons but all Black and brown people regardless of their citizenship status. That’s right, Make America White Again is their goal. They do not hide it.

The second event was the attack by Israel on Iran. According to statements by Donald the Transactional he warned Iran that he was giving it 60 days to agree to a new nuclear containment agreement that would prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Why 60 days and not until an agreement was hammered out. Wasn’t it supposed to be a negotiation and not an ultimatum?

On the 61st days after representatives from Iran in good faith sat down with US representatives, Israel attacked Iran. Was it Donald the Transactional’s ultimatum to Iran or was it Israel’s ultimatum to Donald the Transactional? Or was it the agreed upon plan by Donald and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack Iran from the outset? That the negotiations were a cover and smokescreen along?

Unfortunately, the public cannot take his word for what happened since truth like the word president cannot be used in the same sentence or breathe as Donald’s name. Was it the plan along for Israel to attack Iran? Did Donald agree to it despite conveying the opposite?

When the last bomb is dropped and the dust clears, when the last child, mother and father is buried will the world learn that Iran was no closer to getting a nuclear weapon then it had been in 2003? Will future historians be forced to conclude like Iraq in 2002 there were no nuclear bomb plans, no weapons of mass destruction?

As the Miracles might say, “It was just a mirage.”

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

