Devout Christians: David’s Desire to Honor God – How One Thought Secured Eternal Blessings.

(ThyBlackMan.com) David was the greatest of Israelite kings, a man after God’s own heart. Despite his shortcomings, he was the most impressive king and came to be used years later by the Israelites as the standard measure for good leadership. One wonders how he came to be this way. In 2Samuel 7:1 we see him expressing a desire to build a dwelling place for the Ark of the Covenant which signified the presence of the Lord.

Prior to the above, the children of Israel had asked for a king after they were overwhelmed by their enemies. Stubbornly they failed to recognize God as being their protector and demanded for a king instead-one they could see, one who could lead them in battle. David was brought to fame after he killed Goliath and he won many battles for the children of Israel with Saul always in hot pursuit. Although Saul had been anointed to be king, he disobeyed the Lord and was removed him from kingship; David succeeded Saul as king and brought many victories to the land.

It was while in this state of bliss, living in a magnificent palace and blessed with a peaceful, flourishing kingdom that David thought of the Ark of the Covenant which had been taken away from them during Saul’s reign. David shared with Nathan his intention to bring it back and build a dwelling place for it and thus for the Lord; God answered back.

God was greatly touched by David’s thoughts and in 2 Samuel 7:5 we see this, ‘Are you the one to build me a house to dwell in? I have not dwelt in a house from the day I brought the Israelites out of Egypt to this day. I have been moving from place to place with a tent as my dwelling’. Although this may look like a rebuke, it actually is not, God was greatly pleased and in verse 9 he now promises to bless David and his household forever for this thought, ‘…Now I will make your name great, like the names of the greatest men on earth’. In 2Samuel 7:16 the Lord further promises, ‘Your house and your kingdom shall endure forever before me; your throne shall be established forever’. Surely a good name is better than silver or gold; only Abraham had ever been given this kind of promise of blessings before.

Because of a single thought, God blessed David forever. We see this prophecy come to pass when Jesus Christ is born in the lineage of David. Even in life we are always told that it is the thought that counts. God must have been thrilled! Although He is all knowing and anticipates our every move, He still delights in us and in our worship.

Is it not amazing how a single thought from us can earn us everlasting blessings and joy from the Father?

An overwhelmed David worships the Lord in 2Samuel 7:19, ‘Who am I O Sovereign Lord, and what is my family, that you have brought me this far? And as if that were not enough in your sight, O Sovereign Lord, you have also spoken about the future of the house of your servant. Is this your usual way of dealing with man O Sovereign Lord?’

Have you touched the heart of God lately or ever? You may surprise the Lord all the time with your sometimes outrageous plans and needs, but do you do so pleasantly? Or do you leave Him in pain aching over your whims? God is our provider our healer and He deserves all our considerations both in the way that we worship Him and in the way that we approach Him

The good news is that God looks for a dwelling place in our bodies. Acts 17:24 tells us that; ‘The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in the temples built by hands’. We are God’s dwelling place. When you are in your office, the ark of God is in that office. When you are in a vehicle, the ark of God is indeed in that vehicle, for we are His dwelling place. 1Corinthians 6:14 says, ‘Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you whom you have received from God? You are not your own, you were bought at a price. Therefore honor your God with your body’. So where you are, the Lord is, what you do to your body, you do unto His dwelling place. When you defile yourself in fornication, adultery or drug/alcohol abuse, it is His house you are messing up with.

Yet for most of us, the Ark of God still seems like it is in a tent because we have failed to keep ourselves pure enough for God’s in-dwelling presence. Then we wonder why our prayers are not being answered? The Lord Jesus Christ himself told us that if we abide in him, all that we ask for shall be given unto us by the Father-John 15:16.

God gives us our needs not our wants. Nothing is too big or too small for Him. No request is too outrageous if it is in His will for you. That which you think is impossible He can give you, however, your motives must be right and aligned with what He requires of your life.

Staff Writer; Beatrice O.

BeatriceO@ThyBlackMan.com. This child of God continues to serve the Lord and can be reached at