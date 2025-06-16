How ‘Make America Great Again’ Backfired: Global Distrust, Isolation, and Leadership Failure.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I don’t know what people in other countries think about the “Make America Great Again” slogan. What I am certain, however, is that the dealmaker in chief has made it look anything but great. In fact, he has made the US look irresponsible, look untrustworthy, impotent and feckless.

He has also projected to the world that he is incompetent, irrational, unreliable, and insensitive. Clearly, not the type of qualities and characteristics to help anyone feel better about America. It clearly does not convey America as being great nor on the correct path to being great. It does convey an image of a country’s leader and perhaps its people in chaos and in significant conflict with itself.

There were many people around the world who once looked to America as a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibilities. They looked at America in awe.

It is amazing how within just a few months of the current regime taking power the world has been forced to view America differently. They have a far less positive look of America.

Basically, overnight large numbers of people throughout the world have come to see America if not as an enemy, clearly not a friend. Canadians, Mexicans, Greenlanders, Danes, South Africans, Europeans, Latin Americans, Ukrainians among others have been forced to shake their heads and wonder what happened to America.

In just a few short months, the US has become more isolated than it has been since the Second World War. It clearly has also become more hated.

At the same time, its national security is at one of its lowest levels and is far more vulnerable than at any time. The irresponsible, irrational actions by the Department of Government Efficient better known as Elon and his chipmunks have weakened the nation’s ability to deal with threats both natural or manmade from within and without the nation’s borders.

Career civil servants with years 20, 30, 40 years of institutional knowledge all wiped out in a few months without even the thought of replacement. What was supposedly done in the name of getting rid of abuse, fraud and waste, history sooner rather than later, may prove the greatest fraud will have been what the current regime has done to the American people. It will be an abuse of an ungodly nature.

The US is entering hurricane season. Due to irrational and abritury governmental cuts of programs and personnel it is less prepared than it was prior to the current regime taking and abusing power.

With the massive disruptions to the FBI, Pentagon, National Security Council, Joint Chief of Staff and military command are American citizens safer? Americans might find out and they might not be happy with what they learn.

During the dealmaker in chief’s first donkey ride, he dismantled the nation’s pandemic response protocol. He did it for no other reason than the president before him, President Barack Obama, had the wisdom to have established it.

Then in late 2019, when the dealmaker in chief became aware of the pandemic, prior to the public becoming aware, there was nothing in place. What did he do? He did nothing. Over 500,000 Americans died. Perhaps, some of you have forgotten that. The election of 2024 seemed to bear that out. That’s right, it was President Joe Biden’s fault.

The contempt for the dealmaker in chief by Israeli leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was shown front and center in the last few days. US and Iranian representatives were in talks about developing a new framework to ensure that Iran did not develop nuclear weapons. The Iranians had agreed to such an agreement hammered out by President Obama during his term. Some of you may remember that. The agreement that Republicans like Senator Mitch “I will do everything to make President Obama a one term president” McConnell were unhappy with.

Iran had basically followed the agreement to the letter. The dealmaker in chief however once in power decided that the agreement was not good enough. It was President Obama’s agreement and as the dealmaker in chief proclaimed President Obama was not born in the US. So, he removed the US from it. He put nothing in its place.

Back in the Oval Office he decided to reach out to Iran to engage in talks aimed at a new nuclear containment agreement. The same agreement that President Obama had the Iranian’s to agree to. The Iranians surprisingly agreed to meet and discuss a possible new nuclear containment agreement. Why any nation would waste their time sitting down with representatives of the current regime is mind bottling. Trust is not a word associated with the dealmaker in chief’s regime. Alternative universes, revisionist history, disinformation, misinformation and lies are the fuel that runs the current regime.

Nevertheless, while the Iranians were meeting with representatives of the current regime, Prime Minister Netanyahu attacked Iran. Prime Minister Netanyahu as well as the rest of the world was fully aware that the US was in talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

It did not stop Prime Minister Netanyahu from attacking Iran with the grave possibility of plunging the region if not the world to the brink.

Prime Minister Netanyahu informed the US that he planned to take the action that he did. Did the dealmaker in chief tell Prime Netanyahu not to do it? Historians will one day provide the answer.

Regardless of what the answer is, the current war between Israel and Iran is the dealmaker in chief’s war. He owns it. It bears his name. It is not the Israel-Iran war, but the dealmaker in chief’s war.

He owns it in its entirety due to both his actions and his lack of ability to stop what US presidents were able to stop. But then again, the US presidents were respected. The dealmaker in chief is not. Con men and flimflam artists are usually not respected, not even by other con men and flimflam artists.

Unfortunately, a lot of innocent people in other countries are going to be harmed, perhaps significantly by the irrational, insensitive, inhumane and evil actions of the dealmaker in chief and his minions inside his regime. Many of those actions may never be undone. People will suffer needlessly. Many Americans will find themselves in the same unfortunate and tragic boat, the US Make America Great Again boat. It will take the same route as the RMS Titanic.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.