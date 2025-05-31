8 Funky Gwen McCrae Love Songs That Still Groove Today.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Gwen McCrae had a voice that could stop you mid-conversation and make you listen. Maybe it was the way she wrapped each note in emotion, or how she made every lyric feel lived-in—like a page torn from her own diary. When she sang about love, you didn’t just hear it—you felt it in your chest, in your memories, in the places where old feelings still linger.

She didn’t just record love songs; she captured the many shades of love itself. From aching desire to joyful discovery, her music holds space for all of it. These eight songs still hit in 2025, whether you’re lying back on a Sunday afternoon or going through a late-night soul check. Gwen just gets it—and these tracks prove why she’ll always have a place in the hearts of real music lovers.

1. “Rockin’ Chair”

Gwen McCrae’s “Rockin’ Chair” isn’t just a soul staple—it’s a full-on mood. This timeless anthem of mature romance became her defining moment in music history, reaching No. 1 on the R&B charts. The lyrics ooze confidence and sensuality, and Gwen delivers them with a voice that blends velvet with fire. She doesn’t beg—she beckons, commanding presence and desire with elegant ease.

What makes “Rockin’ Chair” so captivating is the way it embraces adult intimacy without ever crossing into vulgarity. It’s seductive without being salacious, patient without losing urgency. You feel her yearning, but you also sense her strength. She’s not just waiting for a lover to return—she’s setting the tone, the tempo, and the emotional landscape. Gwen’s vocal control is mesmerizing; she draws you in with restraint and then opens up just enough to make the tension unforgettable.

The production, courtesy of the legendary TK Records, enhances that intimacy. The instrumentation is sultry without being overproduced—clean guitar riffs, subtle horn stabs, and a low-slung groove that drips with anticipation. Even the backing vocals seem to sigh with longing. This is slow jam territory, but with depth and purpose, not just aesthetics.

Decades later, “Rockin’ Chair” still holds its place in R&B history. It’s the kind of song that bridges generations—a track your parents played that you now understand on a deeper level. It isn’t background music; it’s the soundtrack to quiet nights, flickering candles, and moments when love feels grown, grounded, and gloriously alive.

2. “Love Without Sex”

“Love Without Sex” is Gwen McCrae at her most daring—tackling emotional drought in a relationship with remarkable clarity. It’s not a protest or a plea; it’s an introspective confession. Gwen approaches the subject with vulnerability, but also with dignity. She’s not blaming anyone—she’s simply stating a truth that’s often too hard to say out loud: sometimes love alone isn’t enough to sustain a partnership when the physical connection fades.

The melody is restrained but deliberate. There’s no musical clutter, just enough rhythm guitar and mellow groove to carry Gwen’s emotional weight. Her vocal tone in this track isn’t overly dramatic; instead, it’s thoughtful, as though she’s unraveling her emotions while singing them. You hear the fatigue in her voice, the quiet ache of someone trying to understand the distance growing between two people who once burned for each other.

One of the most poignant aspects of the song is its refusal to offer a solution. There’s no neat conclusion, just the acknowledgment that something vital is missing. This emotional ambiguity is powerful—it invites listeners to project their own experiences, to ask the uncomfortable questions they may have avoided in their own relationships.

In 2025, when emotional intelligence and relationship health are often openly discussed, “Love Without Sex” feels startlingly modern. Gwen McCrae’s bravery in bringing this conversation to wax during the ’70s deserves recognition. It’s not just a love song—it’s a chapter from a lived life, and its emotional resonance continues to ripple through the generations.

3. “It Keeps on Raining”

“It Keeps on Raining” is a storm of heartbreak that Gwen McCrae rides with grace and grit. From the moment the track begins, you can feel the weight of her sorrow, like emotional thunderclouds gathering overhead. There’s something cinematic about the entire production—it feels like the closing scene of a movie, when love has slipped away and all that’s left is memory and melancholy.

The instrumentation is delicately constructed. The piano lingers on minor chords like tears that won’t stop falling. The guitar strums feel like thunder rumbles in the distance, and the rhythm is slow enough to let every emotion unfold. Gwen’s vocals are achingly tender. She doesn’t wail or scream—she aches in silence, and that restraint makes the hurt hit even harder.

What’s truly haunting about the song is its metaphorical power. Rain becomes more than just weather—it’s a symbol of heartbreak that won’t let up. She’s not just sad—she’s saturated with the pain of lost love. The chorus repeats like the steady beat of falling rain, adding to the sense of being stuck in emotional limbo. You can’t move on because the storm never ends.

Today, “It Keeps on Raining” fits perfectly on playlists curated for introspection. Whether you’re dealing with a breakup or just having one of those nights where everything feels too heavy, this song offers comfort in the form of companionship. Gwen McCrae doesn’t just express sadness—she honors it, and in doing so, helps the listener feel seen.

4. “90% of Me Is You”

If there’s one song that captures the vulnerability of deep love, it’s “90% of Me Is You.” This track isn’t just emotional—it’s haunting. Gwen McCrae delivers a vocal performance that sounds like she’s peeling back every layer of her heart, exposing the raw truth of what it means to be completely wrapped up in someone. It’s the kind of soul ballad that sneaks up on you, quiet and steady, until suddenly you’re feeling every word in your bones.

Musically, the arrangement is minimal but rich. There’s a slow groove at its core—muted drums, a gentle bassline, and lush strings that swell behind Gwen’s voice like waves of feeling. The instrumentation doesn’t compete with her voice; instead, it gives her space to breathe, to ache, to confess. It’s the kind of arrangement that demands stillness, the kind you listen to with the lights low and your guard down. The background vocals are used sparingly, almost like echoes of Gwen’s internal dialogue, emphasizing the isolation that sometimes comes with loving this hard.

Lyrically, the song dives into the identity-blurring intensity of love. “90% of Me Is You” speaks to the deep imprint someone can leave on your life—how loving the right (or wrong) person can alter who you are at your core. It’s not co-dependence she’s describing, but rather the inevitable fusion that happens when love digs its roots in deep. She’s not afraid to admit how much of herself she’s handed over, how much of her inner world has been shaped by this person. That level of emotional honesty is rare, even by today’s standards. She’s not performing for sympathy—she’s simply telling the truth.

There’s also a profound sense of resignation in the delivery. Gwen isn’t trying to escape the hold this person has on her—she’s learning to live with it. There’s sadness in that, yes, but also a strange kind of peace. She’s not fighting the depth of her feelings; she’s standing in them. That’s what makes this performance so human, so tender. You get the sense that Gwen has lived every word, and that authenticity can’t be faked.

In today’s world, where self-awareness and emotional transparency are often praised but rarely delivered in music with this much subtlety, “90% of Me Is You” feels even more relevant. In an era where love is often filtered through irony or surface-level declarations, Gwen gives us something painfully pure. It’s not flashy. It’s not trying to be a hit. It’s just real. And that’s exactly what makes it unforgettable.

It’s the kind of song you might not fully understand until you’ve been through something. Then suddenly, it hits you differently. It becomes that track you turn to when you’ve given someone everything and you’re wondering what’s left for you. And somehow, hearing Gwen put it all into words makes it just a little easier to carry.

5. “Doin’ It”

“Doin’ It” is pure slow-burn soul, a track drenched in desire and drenched in funk. Gwen McCrae takes us straight to the heart of sensuality and does it with a confidence that’s electrifying. It’s a bold celebration of physical love, but what elevates it is the maturity and nuance with which she handles the subject. She isn’t asking for permission—she’s claiming her space in the bedroom and on the mic.

The groove is classic mid-70s funk—gritty, guitar-heavy, and layered with a bassline that swaggers unapologetically. There’s a raw, almost live feel to the track, giving it an edge that makes it feel more like a spontaneous confession than a carefully orchestrated performance. McCrae’s vocals are playful but grounded, flipping effortlessly between teasing flirtation and full-throated declaration. She stretches syllables just enough to hint at what’s unsaid, creating a tension that drives the song forward.

But what makes “Doin’ It” so notable is how ahead of its time it was in discussing a woman’s pleasure on her terms. In a decade where many male-led soul songs focused on conquest, Gwen sings from a place of agency and mutual satisfaction. There’s no shame, no subtext—just open, soulful affirmation that desire is human, and women have every right to voice it.

Played today, this track feels like an anthem for sexual autonomy. It belongs on playlists that celebrate feminine power, bedroom intimacy, or even retro-funk dance sessions. Gwen wasn’t just “doin’ it”—she was redefining how soul could sound when the woman in the booth was fully in charge of her own story.

6. “He Keeps Something Groovy Goin’ On”

With its cheeky title and breezy vibe, “He Keeps Something Groovy Goin’ On” is a gem that deserves far more attention. It’s Gwen McCrae at her most flirtatious and charismatic, crafting a feel-good tribute to love that’s fun, funky, and full of feminine pride. The song’s hook is irresistible—a joyful chant that sticks with you long after the music stops.

Right from the opening bars, the rhythm section hits with that unmistakable ’70s bounce. The guitar work is nimble and bright, the horns are splashy and conversational, and the drums keep the tempo moving with dancefloor energy. Gwen’s delivery is slightly sassier than usual, imbued with knowing smiles and raised eyebrows. She’s not just singing about her man—she’s bragging a little, with just enough mischief to let us know she’s having a good time.

Underneath the playfulness, though, there’s something powerful about this track. It’s a reminder that long-term love doesn’t have to be dull. Gwen paints a portrait of a relationship that still has sparkle, humor, and excitement—one where emotional steadiness doesn’t erase spontaneity. She celebrates the little surprises, the flirty texts, the unexpected kisses. It’s love with groove.

Today, “He Keeps Something Groovy Goin’ On” would feel right at home in a resurgence of retro soul. Thematically, it resonates with couples who’ve kept their spark alive, and musically, it still has the pop and polish to light up a modern-day party. It’s fun, flirty, and funky in all the right ways—a slice of soul heaven with a wink.

7. “Let’s Straighten It Out”

In Gwen McCrae’s take on Latimore’s classic “Let’s Straighten It Out,” she flips the script—not only vocally but emotionally. What was originally sung as a man trying to calm a turbulent relationship becomes, in her hands, a moment of feminine wisdom, grace, and quiet emotional strength. Released in 1978, her rendition doesn’t just match the original—it reshapes it entirely.

Musically, this version leans into the smooth soul territory of the late ’70s—synth washes, soft organ flourishes, and a slick electric guitar that carries the melody with ease. But Gwen’s voice is the centerpiece. It’s husky, measured, and rich with life experience. You can hear the weariness in her tone, but also the commitment. She’s not walking away—she’s walking toward reconciliation, with a heart that’s tired but still open.

What makes this song stand out is how McCrae brings dignity to the act of working things out. She’s not nagging. She’s not pleading. She’s initiating a grown-up conversation, one that acknowledges the imperfections of love but insists on healing. “Let’s Straighten It Out” is more than a song—it’s a blueprint for how two people can come back to each other without losing face.

For today’s listeners, this track serves as a sonic template for emotional maturity. In an era where ghosting and avoidance dominate relationships, Gwen offers an alternative: communication, compassion, and courage. It’s R&B therapy in the best sense—and still stunningly relevant.

8. “I Found a Love”

“I Found a Love” is the gospel-infused soul ballad that closes out this list like a sunrise after a long night. With its soaring melody and spiritual undertones, it’s less about romantic excitement and more about peace—about the deep, abiding satisfaction of finally arriving in the arms of someone worthy. This isn’t young love—it’s fulfilled love.

The production leans heavily on organ and layered backing vocals that mimic a Sunday choir. There’s a pulpit-like reverence in the music, but it’s never preachy. It simply swells with gratitude. Gwen sings not as a performer but as a witness—testifying to the power of love to uplift, center, and transform. Her phrasing is patient and powerful. Each line builds, crescendoing into a final chorus that feels like pure release.

This track stands apart from Gwen’s funkier catalog because of its emotional architecture. Where songs like “Doin’ It” explore desire, “I Found a Love” celebrates contentment. There’s no tension here, no second-guessing. Gwen has already done the work—the heartbreak, the searching, the waiting—and now she’s found something real. The song becomes a spiritual ceremony honoring that discovery.

For modern audiences, “I Found a Love” can serve as both a romantic affirmation and a reminder of self-worth. You don’t just fall into love like this—you grow into it. It’s the kind of song you might play at a wedding, or on a quiet night alone when you realize you’ve finally made peace with your heart’s journey. Gwen McCrae doesn’t just sing love songs—she chronicles emotional evolution. And with this track, she reaches the summit.

Listening to Gwen McCrae is like hearing love speak in a voice that knows all your secrets. These eight songs aren’t just classics—they’re companions for every season of the heart. They comfort, they challenge, they celebrate, and they groove.

What Gwen gave us was more than music—it was truth wrapped in rhythm. And even now, her songs are a reminder that love, in all its beauty and complexity, is always worth singing about. So press play, lean back, and let her take you there—again and again.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.