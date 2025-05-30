Did Malcolm X and the Black community get it wrong.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 5 2

(ThyBlackMan.com) As time progresses, individuals will inevitably come to recognize that even those whom we regard as heroes, educators, and intellectual authorities, as well as our moral examples, may occasionally possess misguided perspectives. Alexander Pope wisely noted, “To err is human, to forgive is divine.” Sixty-two years after one of the most galvanizing statements made by Malcom X, I have realized that one of my guides, one of my heroes, an ancestor, one of the most influential and polarizing individuals ever in America, may have gotten it wrong. In 1962, Malcom X stated, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” From the start, I acknowledge the injustices and inhumane treatment that Black women have suffered from American society since 1619, and from the Black community, where Black men like me should have done more to provide preparation, protection, provision, and peace. Black women have suffered the brutality of slavery, enduring forced labor, sexual exploitation, the denial of fundamental human rights, segregation, disenfranchisement, racism, sexism, discrimination, economic instability, lack of quality healthcare, and continued misrepresentation.

The Forgotten Black Children

I acknowledge that Minister Malcolm X was advocating for Black women who are marginalized and illuminated the contributions of Black women, whom numerous Americans argue are integral to the prosperity and strength of this nation as we recognize it today. The disrespect, lack of protection, and neglect endured by Black women in America have contributed to the vulnerability, marginalization, and oversight that currently plagues Black children across our nation. While it is true that Black women are disrespected, unprotected, and neglected, I contend that Black children are the most vulnerable, overlooked, and forgotten in our society. It is understood from agricultural principles that if a tree is afflicted, it is likely to produce less fruit or an inferior quality of fruit, if any at all. The same principles are true for humanity if the Black woman serves as a representation of the tree from which we all get our roots and foundation, if the Black woman is ill-cared for, black children will be defenseless unless protection is provided while they grow their roots. Agriculture has taught us that planting posts to support trees is necessary to provide stability and support for newly planted trees, especially for trees in harsh environments. Our national anthem is clear: we are in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Still, if we are honest, inequality is prevalent for black children and all individuals who are on the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum, which continues to make America a harsh environment in which to live. I wish to clarify that the challenges and circumstances faced by our Black children are not solely the responsibility of Black women; Black men share a portion of the accountability, along with American society as a whole, for failing to guide them appropriately in accordance with the teachings of Proverbs 22:6. Our Black children should not be labeled as a lost generation; instead, they are a left generation, as they are not receiving consistent, adequate guidance, protection, nurturing, education, and love due to a lack of recognition of their inherent worthiness that demands our responsibility.

The Black girl exploitation phenomenon

Since the year 1619, young Black girls have been, and continue to be, positioned in a state of powerlessness, as they are judged and valued based on their appearance, body shape, and sexual appeal from the tender age of three. This evaluation occurs with no regard for their intellect, character, or potential for future success. Without the support and protection of caring adults, as well as the safeguarding provided by a community, Black girls will persist in being vulnerable to exploitation by society. From Sally Hemings to Oprah Winfrey, to Little Ms. Shirley, and to the countless unrecognized narratives of young Black girls who are perpetually being exploited in various forms for the personal gain and gratification of those who seek to take advantage of their innocence and youth, it is imperative to acknowledge their plight.

Annually, there are alarming statistics that highlight a troubling trend concerning the disproportionately elevated rates of missing Black girls when compared to their white counterparts and their overall representation within the population of the United States. However, the Black community remains largely silent, while American society, in general, appears indifferent. When we fail to appreciate the invaluable nature of children, who are blessings bestowed upon us by God in various forms, we become capable of ignoring the realities that others face, particularly the defenseless children in our midst.

American society has consistently confined young Black girls to the belief that it is their obligation and responsibility to care for those around them, irrespective of their age, often to the detriment of their psychological well-being. Regrettably, when young Black girls ought to be engaging in play with Barbie dolls and exploring subjects such as STEM, they are compelled to undertake household tasks, such as cooking, cleaning, and babysitting younger siblings, extended family members, and family friends, simply due to their gender. When young Black girls are compelled to assume the nurturing role prematurely, it can lead them to perceive the world and relationships in a significantly altered manner. This phenomenon may lead them to believe that they must transform into independent Black women upon reaching adulthood. Black Men and Black Women must provide young Black girls with the opportunity to observe a healthy relationship between a Black man and a Black woman, characterized by support and compromise.

Man of the house

While each case, circumstance, and situation is unique, statistical data indicates that Black children are more likely to be raised in a single-parent household compared to children of other racial backgrounds. Surprisingly, even among members of the Black community, statistical data demonstrate that, even in the absence of a Black father in the household, he remains more engaged in his children’s lives than men from other racial backgrounds. Despite the significant efforts of Black mothers and fathers, an alarming number of young Black boys assume the role and responsibility of being the ‘man of the house’ while still in their developmental years and are ill-prepared for such a substantial duty. Ralph Waldo Emerson articulated the notion of interconnectedness between actions and their subsequent consequences. Is it accurate to consider young Black boys, who ultimately transition into Black men, as victims of cause and effect? In numerous instances, the absence of a male figure within the household may lead a boy to adopt an identity that does not truly reflect his stage of development. When a young Black boy is compelled to assume a role that is not authentically his due to the absence of an adult male figure in the household, it may lead to a recurrence of young Black boys, who will eventually mature into men, opting out of familial commitments. This situation can perpetuate the detrimental cycle of single-parent family structures. Young Black boys who transition into Black Men often encounter ridicule from the Black community and society in general. This unfortunate plight arises from the fact that, as adults, we have failed to provide them with adequate protection and guidance on effectively managing the associated threats and feelings of burnout. I frequently remind young Black boys, who bear the significant burdens placed upon their adolescent shoulders, that before achieving success for their mothers and siblings, they must first achieve success for themselves. This is imperative, as society has established the notion that there is nothing more unfavorable than an adult, able-bodied man who cannot provide for himself, irrespective of the challenges and mental trauma he may have faced during his childhood.

Where do we go from here?

The inquiries “Where do we go from here?” and “What is next?” are frequently posed when an individual or a collective endeavors to advance toward a solution. Throughout this composition, I aspire to have transformed your perspective as I aimed to provide a voice to the marginalized and illuminate the plight of our neglected children. Furthermore, I pay homage to Minister Malcolm X while recognizing the persistent injustices encountered by Black women to this day. If we genuinely wish to see our Black children afforded a fair opportunity in life, it is imperative that we respect them by neither permitting nor compelling them into roles for which they are unprepared. We must safeguard them from both self-harm and individuals who seek to exploit them for their own benefit, ensuring that, after divine providence, they receive our utmost attention. Whitney Houston reminded all of us that children represent our future, heritage, and legacy.

Staff Writer; Jamie Seals

May also connect with this brother on Twitter; mychocolatemind.

Also drop an email at; JSeals@ThyBlackMan.com.