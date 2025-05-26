Government and Corporate Media Collusion: Why Americans No Longer Trust the News.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Almost every day we witness the government and legacy media colluding and conspiring to lie to us about everything. There is an obvious reason they are held in such low regard by people, we know they are untrustworthy, we know they lie! They omit telling the truth, they spin or obfuscate the facts, they manipulate the information in such a way, the truth gets lost in the sauce. Daily we are subjected to blatant propaganda and lies coming from the government, and advertisers via the media.

During the last week or so we have seen prominent networks forced to acknowledge they covered up Joe Biden’s mental decline, despite the fact we saw it for ourselves with our own eyes! We recognized Joe Biden was far less effective than he was prior to the 2020 election campaign and his cognitive acuity had diminished during the run-up to the 2024 election when his feeblemindedness was so obvious he was pressured to withdraw from the campaign. The media and Democratic Party gaslighted us day in and day out while the Republicans stood silently by acquiescing to the charade. Now they are forced to attempt to rationalize their disingenuousness.

In another blow to their credibility, it was recently announced Biden is suffering from advanced prostate cancer. How is this possible? Aren’t presidents supposed to take scheduled physical examinations and aren’t the press corps supposed to cover them and ask relevant questions about the president’s health? How is it this was not done; especially when it was so obvious Biden was in both mental and physical decline? This is a travesty but alas it is business as usual.

We see how the legacy media fails to call Donald Trump on his wishy-washiness of his trade and tariff policies, his bombast and bluster towards Iran and Assar Allah aka The Houthis or his support of Israeli genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza! What’s up with that?

Covering the news doesn’t have to be contentious or adversarial, however it should be uncompromising, honest and thorough. We are not getting that quality of news in the corporate media or their social media platforms. Why? Because they are in cahoots, collusion and cooperation, they share the same goals and objectives, to bamboozle us and keep us dumbed-down.

Elon Musk following his purchase of Twitter now called X, admitted the social media platform practiced blatant censorship. He even provided a huge trove of files as evidence. Twitter went so far as to deplatform a sitting president and none of the media howled about this egregious denial of First Amendment rights! Twitter was not the only culprit, they all did it, they all censored dissent and any accounts contrary to the “official government narrative”.

During the past few decades the corporate media has served as stenographers and cheerleaders for the government, except during Trump’s first term when the legacy media were in lockstep attacking him on all levels, except for the Fox network.

Following 9-11, the corporate media went whole hog in support of the trampling of citizens’ rights and liberties in support of the bogus global war on terrorism. The media promoted the government canard Osama bin-Laden was the culprit behind the building collapses in New York and the hit on the Pentagon outside of Washington D.C. which he executed from a cave in Afghanistan!

I won’t go into the myriad anomalies in these situations; suffice to say, truth was not peddled by the media! Most recently they did the exact same thing in support of the government’s COVID narrative. In both instances a massive fear campaign was devised to disinform, traumatize and manipulate us into going along with the government’s narrative and policies. In both occasions it was round the clock, 24/7. Every effort was made to censor, suppress and counter (fact check) any dissenting narratives or even legitimate questions regarding the government’s actions.

We now know there was no actual proof Osama bin-Laden implemented 9-11 from a cave in Afghanistan, we know Saddam Husien had no WMDs and we know the COVID injections were not free, safe or effective! Hundreds of studies are coming out now proving the COVID injections were more harmful than beneficial; and the harm surpasses and is longer lasting than the so-called benefits of the shots. In fact, the FDA recently stated the COVID shots were no longer recommended for people under sixty-five unless they are high risk. But we know for healthy people COVID has a 98% recovery rate!

We know we are being lied to about the economy. We know the escalating government debt is unrepayable, we know cuts in social programs are not going to bring down the debt nor decrease the debt service (interest we have to pay on the debt) especially as the government simultaneously engages in massive waste, fraud and abuse in military funding/spending!

Speaking of waste, fraud and abuse, Moody’s credit rating agency downgraded the US government’s credit rating from AAA to AA1. Remember Moody’s, Fitch and Standard and Poor’s credit rating agencies rated the sub-prime, mortgage-backed securities that were basically high risk junk, that caused the 2008 global financial collapse as AAA! Yet, we know the US debt is unsustainable and unrepayable!

We are experiencing a daily avalanche of lies, disinformation and gaslighting by the government and the legacy media. It is a bipartisan, multimedia multi-corporation/owner operation. We are being inundated and overwhelmed by lies. Also with the advent of AI and high-definition computer-generated imagery, the lines/membrane between discernable reality and fakery are being blurred daily. This is having a deleterious impact on society. We are living in an era worse than George Orwell’s or Aldous Huxley’s wildest nightmares.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com