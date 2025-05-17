8 Underrated Patti LaBelle Songs Every Music Lover Should Hear.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let’s be real: when most people hear the name Patti LaBelle, their minds go straight to the iconic bangers — “Lady Marmalade,” “New Attitude,” and the soul-stirring “If Only You Knew.” And don’t get me wrong, those tracks are legendary for a reason. But if that’s all you know of Ms. LaBelle, you’re only getting the highlight reel — not the full story.

Digging a little deeper into her catalog is like discovering a whole new side of an old friend. It’s in those lesser-known tracks where Patti really lets her guard down, experimenting with sound, honoring her gospel roots, and telling stories that feel intimate, raw, and unfiltered. These are the songs that might not have dominated radio, but they leave a lasting imprint on anyone who takes the time to listen.

So, whether you’re a lifelong fan or just starting to appreciate what Patti brings to the table, these eight lesser-known songs offer something special — something personal. They’re the kinds of tracks you find by accident and then can’t stop playing.

1. “Love, Need and Want You”

Often overshadowed by the chart-topping “If Only You Knew,” this track deserves its own bouquet of roses. “Love, Need and Want You” is one of those rare cuts that manages to be sensual, spiritual, and understated all at once. Where many vocalists might over-sing a declaration of love, Patti does the opposite — she seduces with softness. Her voice doesn’t demand attention; it earns it through intimacy.

Sonically, this song helped shape what would become the DNA of late-’80s and early-’90s quiet storm R&B. The instrumentation is minimal but effective: smooth basslines, electric keys that shimmer like candlelight, and background vocals that subtly echo Patti’s lead. It’s the kind of track that floats — not because it lacks weight, but because it’s carried by emotional levity rather than vocal acrobatics.

Lyrically, it’s straightforward, almost naïve in its honesty. “I love you / I need you / I want you,” she sings, but the repetition becomes a chant, a prayer, a vulnerability exposed. Patti doesn’t just perform these lines — she inhabits them. And when she glides into the final bridge, stretching notes like silk being pulled taut, it becomes clear that the magic is in her restraint.

This song has enjoyed a second life through hip-hop samples, perhaps most notably on OutKast’s “Prototype” and Lloyd’s “You.” That sampling is no accident. Patti’s vocal delivery on this track is so melodic and rhythmically fluid that it naturally lends itself to reinterpretation. And yet, nothing beats hearing the original in full — especially late at night with nothing but your thoughts for company.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A blueprint for quiet storm and a masterclass in vocal control, this track is Patti LaBelle at her most introspective and irresistible. It’s the sound of love whispered, not shouted.

2. “Come What May”

“Come What May” feels like the song you play when your heart is hanging by a thread. At first listen, it’s a gentle ballad. But underneath the softness lies an emotional tempest. Patti delivers this track with a sense of spiritual commitment, using every line to balance vulnerability with strength. There’s a tremble in her voice — not from fear, but from the weight of unwavering devotion.

The production is rich, almost cinematic. Lush strings cascade in and out of focus, while soft percussion and piano underpin the arrangement like the calm before a storm. The instrumentation leaves plenty of space for Patti’s voice to breathe — and breathe it does. She takes her time with each line, bending and extending phrases like a jazz vocalist. This is where her interpretive genius shines.

What elevates the song from good to great is her emotional architecture. She starts low, almost conversational, pulling the listener in. But by the time the chorus arrives, she’s scaling emotional peaks with her vibrato-laced power. It’s not just about hitting high notes — it’s about why she hits them. When she sings, “I will love you,” it doesn’t sound like a promise. It sounds like a fact written in the stars.

Though never released as a single, “Come What May” is a fan favorite among Patti’s more seasoned listeners. It’s one of those tracks that quietly sticks to your soul and plays in your head during the still moments of your life. You don’t outgrow this song; you grow into it.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s a torch song for anyone who’s ever chosen love despite uncertainty. If you’ve ever stayed when it would’ve been easier to walk away, this one’s for you.

3. “Joy to Have Your Love”

Patti LaBelle’s solo debut is a kaleidoscope of soul, and “Joy to Have Your Love” is a dazzling splash of color within it. The track kicks off with a bassline that practically struts, followed by rhythmic handclaps and brass flourishes that set the funk in motion. It’s infectious from the start — the kind of groove that makes you want to roll down the windows and blast it on a summer afternoon.

Lyrically, the song is a celebration of affection. But it’s not the syrupy kind. Patti sings with grit and gratitude, declaring that love has brought her freedom, power, and light. She doesn’t sound dependent on her lover — she sounds empowered by them. That sense of mutual joy is rare in love songs, which often veer into longing or heartbreak. Here, it’s pure affirmation.

One of the standout elements is Patti’s phrasing. She toys with the melody like a jazz vocalist — teasing some notes, leaping over others, letting her inflection rise and fall with groove. The chorus bursts with energy, as her voice soars in harmony with the rhythm section. Her famous vocal ad-libs near the end evoke a Sunday morning praise break in the middle of a Saturday night party.

“Joy to Have Your Love” also subtly underscores Patti’s gospel roots. Even in a funk-driven song like this, there’s a spiritual undertone — as if she’s testifying about love rather than just singing about it. The fusion of styles here—funk, soul, gospel, and jazz—makes the track feel like an open jam session led by a master vocalist.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A celebratory cocktail of funk and faith, this is Patti LaBelle in full command of her newfound solo identity. Equal parts church and nightclub — and glorious because of it.

4. “Come and Dance with Me”

A true departure from the emotive ballads and spiritual introspections that dominate Patti’s catalog, “Come and Dance with Me” is her moment of pure fun — and it shows. The track has a breezy island flavor with traces of reggae-pop and calypso that set it apart from the rest of I’m In Love Again, a record otherwise steeped in slow-burning soul.

Patti’s vocals here are light and flirtatious. She’s not aiming to bring the house down; she’s inviting you onto the dance floor. There’s a different kind of power in that — knowing when to hold back, when to smile through a phrase rather than belt it to the heavens. Her voice rides the groove effortlessly, punctuated by harmonies that add an almost communal, celebratory tone to the song.

Instrumentation is key to its charm. Steel drums, buoyant guitar rhythms, and syncopated percussion create a soundscape that’s festive without being overwhelming. The structure is tight — verse, chorus, verse — but the sense of fun feels loose and spontaneous. You could almost picture her recording this with a grin on her face and her shoes kicked off in the studio.

Though never a radio hit, this track has aged remarkably well. In an era where retro-pop and global sounds are celebrated, “Come and Dance with Me” would fit seamlessly on playlists alongside artists like Dua Lipa or Sade. It’s easy-listening with purpose — a gentle reminder that joy is a sound worth preserving.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s Patti on vacation, letting loose and reminding us that love and rhythm go hand in hand. If you need a break from the drama of everyday life, this is your three-minute getaway.

5. “You Are My Friend”

“You Are My Friend” is more than a deep cut — it’s a spiritual offering. Co-written by Patti and dedicated to her late musical director and friend Bud Ellison, the song captures what many gospel-rooted ballads attempt but few achieve: a transcendent blend of humanity and divinity. This is LaBelle’s most sacred work, even if it was released as a secular track.

From the opening piano chords, the tone is solemn and reverent. The musical build is patient — an almost hymn-like progression that gives Patti room to reflect, not perform. She begins quietly, like she’s speaking directly to someone who knows her soul. Each line is wrapped in gratitude, and there’s no rush — the phrasing is meditative, as if she’s carefully choosing every syllable. It’s rare to hear such stillness in popular music.

As the song grows, background vocals arrive like a chorus of angels. Together, they transform the track from a private moment of grief into a public testimony of love. Patti unleashes her full vocal power near the final minute — not to show off, but to praise. “You are my friend… I never knew until then,” she belts, and it feels like a revelation. It’s gospel, R&B, soul, and church all wrapped into one climactic moment.

This song has found life in Black churches, funerals, graduations, and even weddings — a testament to its universal message of loyalty and emotional depth. And while it may not have been a Billboard giant, it has become a living song, passed down through voices and hearts. Patti doesn’t just sing “You Are My Friend” — she consecrates it.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s one of the most soul-stirring tracks in her entire career. A moment of grace in song form, this ballad proves that friendship can be just as profound as romantic love.

6. “Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?)”

On “Lover Man,” Patti LaBelle swaps the grand stage for a smoky jazz lounge. Her cover of the Billie Holiday classic is an emotional deep dive into longing, crafted with subtlety and restraint. While many associate LaBelle with explosive notes and powerhouse performances, this track shows the other side of her artistry — one steeped in nuance and mood.

The instrumentation is minimalist, yet rich with atmosphere: gentle upright bass, soft brushed drums, and a mournful piano line that sounds like it’s crying right along with her. Patti enters gently, her voice husky and wistful. She doesn’t attempt to mimic Holiday’s original — instead, she pulls the lyrics through her own life experiences, her own heartbreaks. It’s as though she’s lived this sorrow.

What makes her rendition particularly effective is her command of silence. She pauses between lines, letting the ache linger. Her vibrato is used sparingly, almost like a tremor of vulnerability rather than a technical flourish. By the end of the song, she’s not just singing about yearning — she’s embodying it. The listener can feel the absence, the aching emptiness behind the lyric: “He’s the kind of man / With the kind of smile.”

This track is a standout on Gems, an album that didn’t receive the mainstream praise it deserved. But “Lover Man” proves Patti could have had an entire second career in jazz if she chose. It’s a testament to her vocal adaptability and storytelling depth.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A hauntingly beautiful jazz moment that reveals LaBelle’s power to whisper just as effectively as she wails. A must for fans of classic standards and mood music.

7. “I Don’t Go Shopping”

“I Don’t Go Shopping” is Patti LaBelle at her most emotionally vulnerable — a slow-burning ballad that lays bare the difference between material abundance and emotional fulfillment. Written by David Lasley and Peter Allen, the song became a poignant vehicle for Patti’s interpretive brilliance, taking what could’ve been a simple metaphor and making it a meditation on loneliness and authenticity.

Musically, the song is smooth, almost dreamy. It leans into the adult contemporary sound of the early ’80s, but with enough soul and melancholy to keep it from feeling overly polished. The arrangement features electric piano flourishes, mellow guitar strokes, and faint orchestral strings that gently rise and fall like waves. It’s designed to create space — and Patti fills that space with a vocal that’s part conversation, part confessional.

Rather than flex her vocal power, Patti glides through the verses with a restrained softness. There’s an ache in her voice, a kind of lived-in sadness, as she sings: “I don’t go shopping for love / You’re something money can’t buy.” You can feel the weariness in her tone — as if she’s tired of trying to replace emotional connection with material distractions.

The bridge is where the emotional dam begins to crack. Patti’s voice starts to swell with layered harmonies and rising dynamics, but she never goes over the edge. The song remains grounded in sincerity, and that’s its superpower. It’s not a grand statement — it’s a quiet truth that hits you after the party ends and the lights come up.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A soulful ballad that speaks to the hollowness of surface-level living. Patti’s restrained performance delivers a powerful reminder: you can have everything and still be empty.

8. “When Am I Gonna Find True Love”

Buried in the same album that brought us the smash hit “On My Own,” “When Am I Gonna Find True Love” is one of those songs that never received single treatment — but absolutely should have. It’s a patient, emotionally resonant ballad that asks a question many of us have whispered into the void.

The song opens with a sparse, somber piano melody that immediately sets the mood. There’s a fragility to the first few bars, giving Patti ample room to tell the story. Her vocal approach is careful and measured, as though she’s trying not to break. The strings swell behind her like the rising tide of hope, but there’s always a thread of sadness in her delivery. It’s not desperation — it’s quiet endurance.

The lyric “When am I gonna find true love?” could easily come across as generic in less capable hands. But Patti gives it gravity. She doesn’t just ask the question — she aches with it. She holds certain syllables longer, falters slightly in others, allowing her voice to carry the weight of repeated disappointment. The song becomes a diary entry written in sound.

And then, about three minutes in, Patti lets loose — not in a showy way, but in a cathartic one. She soars into her upper register, harmonizing with herself in layered vocals that sound like internal dialogue turned outward. It’s as if she’s finally allowing herself to feel everything she’s been holding in.

Today, in an age of performative self-love and curated perfection, “When Am I Gonna Find True Love” stands as a refreshing moment of honesty. Patti isn’t posturing — she’s searching. And in doing so, she makes space for all of us who are still waiting.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: A haunting ballad for anyone who’s ever asked life’s hardest question with no clear answer. Patti sings not just with her voice, but with her heart wide open.

Patti LaBelle has given the world more than just hits — she’s given us heart. And these lesser-known songs? They’re where that heart beats the loudest. Each one feels like a quiet conversation, a whispered memory, or a shout of joy that didn’t need chart-topping recognition to matter.

Listening to these tracks now, you realize Patti has always been more than a powerhouse voice. She’s a storyteller, a truth-teller, and sometimes even a healer. These songs remind us that music doesn’t have to be loud to be powerful — sometimes it just has to be real.

So go ahead — play these songs late at night, while driving alone, or during those moments when you just need something honest. You’ll hear Patti in a way you may never have before… and once you do, you’ll wonder how these songs ever stayed hidden for so long.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.