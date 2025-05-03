8 Smokey Robinson Songs That Still Shine Beyond the Greatest Hits.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) This marks the second time I’ve written in-depth about the legendary Smokey Robinson, and it’s a testament to his enduring artistry that there’s still so much more to explore. While the first article highlighted some of his most iconic and celebrated tracks, this follow-up takes a closer look at the lesser-known songs that exemplify his depth as both a songwriter and vocalist.

These selections showcase Robinson’s ability to blend lyrical sophistication with emotional nuance, often with subtlety and restraint that reward careful listening. In today’s fast-moving musical landscape, these tracks stand as a reminder of what timeless songwriting sounds like—crafted, deliberate, and deeply human.

1. “Baby That’s Backatcha”

Released during a transformative moment in Smokey Robinson’s career, “Baby That’s Backatcha” marked his first major solo breakthrough after stepping away from The Miracles. Unlike the heart-wrenching ballads and tear-stained love songs that built his legend, this track bursts with vibrant energy and playful charm. Robinson pivots here—both musically and emotionally—toward something freer, funkier, and distinctly more confident. It’s a song that lets you feel good without guilt.

One of the most striking elements of the song is its rhythmic structure. Anchored by a tight clavinet riff and punctuated by snappy bass lines, it’s deeply indebted to the funk wave of the mid-70s while retaining Robinson’s melodic finesse. The production is clean, colorful, and subtly infectious—just enough to get you grooving without overpowering the vocals. In an era dominated by flashy synths and overproduction, “Baby That’s Backatcha” remains refreshingly organic.

Vocally, Smokey sounds relaxed yet charismatic. His falsetto soars with ease, matching the upbeat mood of the lyrics. He’s not chasing love this time—he’s basking in it. “That’s backatcha, baby,” isn’t just a hook—it’s a wink, a nod, a smile in musical form. His phrasing here is conversational, full of swag before “swag” was a thing. He practically waltzes through the verses, creating a warm, flirtatious vibe that pulls you in.

The song’s modern appeal lies in its groove. It belongs on playlists beside newer retro-soul tracks. It has a timeless bounce that could easily be sampled in contemporary hip-hop or R&B production. For longtime fans, it’s a reminder that Smokey had as much fun as he had finesse. For newcomers, it’s a perfect gateway into the lighter side of one of soul music’s most emotionally articulate voices.

2. “Yester Love”

Few songs in the Motown catalog capture the ache of memory quite like “Yester Love.” It’s a song built entirely on emotional hindsight, where the glow of a lost romance is contrasted with the emptiness left behind. Even in a catalog rich with heartbreak anthems, this song stands out for its poetic depth and musical elegance. It’s Smokey Robinson at his most literate and introspective.

The opening horn section is almost cinematic—evoking something grand, like the beginning of a film’s final act. And then Smokey steps in, soft and mournful, as if recalling a story he’s tried hard to forget. His voice is breathy, almost tentative, like he’s afraid that remembering will break him all over again. That vulnerability is the song’s secret weapon.

The orchestration is lush and thoughtful. You get swirling strings, delicate tambourines, and understated piano runs that provide just enough support for the narrative to breathe. Unlike some of Motown’s more upbeat heartbreakers, “Yester Love” doesn’t mask the pain behind rhythm. It slows everything down, forcing you to sit with the sadness.

In 2025, “Yester Love” feels like a balm for those who are reflecting on their own ‘almost’ relationships. It’s a song for the ones that didn’t end in dramatic fallout but instead drifted apart. With so much music today chasing climactic drops and viral hooks, this song’s power lies in its restraint. It’s a quiet kind of devastation—one that lingers long after the final note.

3. “Choosey Beggar”

At first glance, “Choosey Beggar” seems like a contradiction in terms. That’s exactly why it works. Smokey Robinson, ever the master of lyrical duality, crafts a persona here that feels deeply human—hopeful, self-aware, and a little bit scared. It’s the kind of vulnerability that’s rare in music today, where so much of male-driven R&B leans into bravado. Smokey flips the script and makes humility look cool.

Musically, the arrangement is stripped down and elegant. There’s a dreamy quality to the background harmonies, softly echoing the internal monologue of a man searching for the right kind of love. The beat is minimal, the guitar gentle and rhythmic, and the keys are almost lullaby-like. It allows Robinson’s vocals to remain the emotional anchor.

Lyrically, Smokey explores the paradox of wanting the very best even when you feel undeserving. Lines like “I’m a beggar for your love / But I’m choosey” reflect the human condition more truthfully than any brash declarations of dominance ever could. It’s a song about standards, fear, and hope coexisting in a single heart. That nuance is rare—and it’s why this track deserves to be revisited.

In today’s dating culture, which often swings between cynicism and superficiality, “Choosey Beggar” resonates more than ever. It’s not about playing the field—it’s about waiting for something real, even if that wait is painful. The song may have been recorded in the ‘60s, but emotionally, it feels tailor-made for 2025. For anyone feeling left behind by modern romance, Smokey provides a voice that’s both soothing and validating.

4. “Open”

“Open” is one of Smokey Robinson’s most underrated compositions, yet one of the most profound. It doesn’t beg for radio play or chase trends—it quietly offers itself like a prayer. This is spiritual soul at its finest, drawing from gospel, jazz, and Smokey’s own introspective evolution. In terms of thematic depth, it sits comfortably next to Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” or Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free.”

The musicality here is deeply textured. Smokey builds an atmosphere rather than a groove. The instrumentation unfolds slowly, with church organ flourishes and hushed background vocals that feel like a choir of inner thoughts. The production allows for silence between notes, giving the song space to breathe. That breathing room becomes its own kind of sacred rhythm.

Vocally, Robinson leans into subtlety. There are no melismatic runs or dramatic modulations here—just sincere, carefully delivered phrasing. He sounds contemplative, like someone who has been through emotional fire and is finally ready to be “open” to something more—whether that be love, redemption, or inner peace. It’s not a performance; it’s a confession.

“Open” is a perfect song for this century’s seekers. Whether you’re on a spiritual journey, in therapy, or simply trying to learn how to be more present in your own life, this song offers a sonic sanctuary. It reminds listeners that growth doesn’t have to be loud or performative—it can be quiet, personal, and just as powerful.

5. “Swept for You Baby”

“Swept for You Baby,” recorded during Smokey Robinson’s time with The Miracles, is a true masterclass in emotional tension. The track doesn’t rely on dramatic flourishes or vocal gymnastics. Instead, it seduces the listener through atmosphere and finesse. Smokey leans into the sensuality of the moment with a vocal performance that is soft yet deliberate—almost like a whisper shared under moonlight.

The arrangement is built on restraint. A smooth bassline underpins the track, while the guitar licks feel like caresses rather than statements. The strings act like waves, subtly rising and falling in tandem with Smokey’s phrasing. This sonic minimalism creates a hypnotic effect—it pulls the listener into a space where every sound matters. There’s a smoky, velvet-like texture to the entire production that makes the song feel intimate and immersive.

Lyrically, the track is pure devotion. It’s about being engulfed—emotionally and spiritually—by another person’s presence. Smokey’s delivery of lines like “You’re the song I sing / You’re the breath I breathe” feels almost prayer-like. He’s not just in love—he’s been overwhelmed by it. Yet there’s no fear in that surrender. It’s romantic immersion painted in the softest brushstrokes.

In today’s era of polished R&B and electronic-laced soul, “Swept for You Baby” sounds refreshingly organic. The song’s analog warmth and unforced pacing offer an antidote to the overwrought ballads of modern pop. It’s the kind of track that could be sampled by a producer like Kaytranada or flipped into a duet by a contemporary artist like H.E.R. or Daniel Caesar. The emotion in the song is timeless—and in 2025, that raw authenticity feels more valuable than ever.

6. “Daylight and Darkness”

“Daylight and Darkness” is one of those rare songs that feels like a confession. It strips away the fantasy of love and lays bare the emotional seesaw that relationships can induce. Smokey explores the gray area between joy and despair, using the metaphor of day and night to capture emotional polarity. It’s a song about duality—about how light doesn’t exist without shadow, and how love can feel like both a blessing and a burden.

The production on this track is nothing short of haunting. Minor-key piano chords creep along the edges, while faint strings swell in and out like waves of anxiety. Smokey’s voice sits right at the center of this storm, delicate but unflinching. There’s almost a theatrical quality to how he delivers the lyrics, but it never becomes performative. His voice breaks in the right places, slows down to linger on key words, and then ascends when the emotion calls for it.

What elevates “Daylight and Darkness” to a place of artistic brilliance is its emotional honesty. Smokey doesn’t shy away from contradiction. One moment he’s hopeful, the next he’s exhausted. That kind of lyrical vulnerability is rare, even more so when it’s paired with orchestration this beautiful. The song’s transitions—moving between soft piano-led verses and dramatic instrumental surges—mirror the fluctuations of real emotional pain.

In a time when therapy, mindfulness, and emotional intelligence are at the forefront of pop culture conversations, this song feels prophetic. It gives language to the emotional rollercoaster many people ride in silence. “Daylight and Darkness” could be used in a modern film soundtrack or reinterpreted by artists exploring the more introspective corners of soul. It’s a Smokey Robinson deep cut that carries immense emotional weight and rewards patient, attentive listening.

7. “The Agony and the Ecstasy”

This 1975 gem from Smokey Robinson’s solo catalog is as emotionally layered as its title suggests. “The Agony and the Ecstasy” isn’t just about love—it’s about forbidden love, about the dangerous highs and soul-crushing lows that come with it. Smokey leans into the theme with operatic flair. Every verse unfolds like a scene in a tragic romance, with Robinson as both narrator and leading man.

The instrumentation here is as lush as a full moon night. Sweeping violins, dramatic piano chords, and gentle harp-like flourishes build a cinematic backdrop. The background vocals are tender yet ghostly, as if echoing the singer’s internal turmoil. What’s striking is how every element serves the song’s emotional core. Nothing is superfluous. The music is passionate, but never excessive. It mirrors the emotional balance Smokey maintains—torn between desire and guilt.

The lyrics pull no punches: “What’s the use of pretending that you and I are happy when we’re not?” It’s a bold admission, especially in a genre that often favors idealized portrayals of love. Here, Robinson owns the complexity. He acknowledges the shame, the secrecy, and yet he doesn’t deny the ecstasy either. The duality is powerful and brave, and it pushes the narrative into a territory most artists are afraid to go.

What makes this song timeless is its honesty. In today’s world of “situationships” and morally ambiguous romances, “The Agony and the Ecstasy” feels like it was written yesterday. It’s the sonic equivalent of those moments where love doesn’t make sense but still consumes you. For fans of emotional storytelling—be it in music, film, or literature—this song is a must. It’s a four-minute drama with the intensity of a novel.

8. “If You Can Want”

“If You Can Want” showcases Smokey Robinson’s ability to disguise complex emotional truths in the shell of a catchy, upbeat groove. At first listen, it sounds like a danceable Motown bop. Horns blare joyfully, the rhythm section is tight and brisk, and Smokey’s voice glides with youthful urgency. But underneath all that vibrancy is a narrative of longing and quiet frustration.

The song’s genius lies in its lyrical structure. Smokey uses logic as a form of persuasion, building a case for love with the patience of a poet and the charm of a romantic. “If you can want, you can need / If you can need, you can care,” he sings—layering intention with hope. He’s not just wooing someone—he’s making an argument for emotional reciprocity. That kind of lyrical cleverness has always been one of Robinson’s trademarks, and this song is a textbook example.

Instrumentally, the track leans heavily on upbeat horn lines and jangling guitar riffs. There’s a buoyant tempo that gives the song its classic “Motown feel,” but unlike some of the label’s more polished pop numbers, this track maintains a certain rawness. It’s tightly produced but emotionally rich—each instrumental moment is married to the message Smokey is trying to convey.

Fast forward to 2025, and the message still hits home. In the age of ghosting and emotional detachment, “If You Can Want” reads like a plea for intentional love. It’s a reminder that attraction should evolve into connection, that desire isn’t enough without genuine care. Whether it’s spun on vinyl or streamed digitally, the song resonates with anyone who has ever wanted something more than just casual affection. It’s proof that beneath every Smokey Robinson melody lies a masterclass in emotional communication.

Revisiting Smokey Robinson’s catalog for a second time has only reinforced his place among the most important voices in American music. These lesser-known tracks are not simply B-sides or deep cuts; they are vital pieces of a larger body of work that reflects decades of emotional insight and musical innovation.

For new listeners and longtime fans alike, these songs offer a richer understanding of Robinson’s legacy—one built not only on commercial success but on artistic excellence. As we continue to reassess the greats in modern music, Smokey Robinson’s contributions remain essential, and these selections serve as a compelling reminder of why his voice and vision still resonate so powerfully in 2025.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.