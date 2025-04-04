7 Regina Belle Songs That Showcase Her R&B Roots and Gospel Power.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When I think of voices that shaped the soundtrack of love, faith, and real emotion in my life, Regina Belle’s name is right up there with the greats. She doesn’t just sing—she testifies. Whether it’s a romantic ballad that tugs at your heartstrings or a gospel anthem that lifts your spirit, Belle brings a level of authenticity that’s hard to find in today’s music scene. Her voice is like a warm blanket—familiar, comforting, and full of soul.

For those of us who came of age in the ’80s and ’90s, Regina Belle’s music was a staple in our homes, our cookouts, our late-night slow jams, and even our Sunday mornings. But even if you’re just now discovering her catalog, there’s something timeless and incredibly relevant about her sound and message. From passionate love songs to gospel affirmations, her versatility is unmatched.

So if you’re in the mood to revisit some of her most unforgettable work—or you’re finally ready to see what all the hype is about—here are 7 Regina Belle songs that still hit deep, even in 2025. These tracks aren’t just songs—they’re emotional journeys, each telling a story worth feeling all over again.

1. “Baby Come to Me” (1989)

“Baby Come to Me” is arguably one of Regina Belle’s signature ballads—a slow jam drenched in emotion and sensual vulnerability. From the moment the song begins, Belle doesn’t just sing—she sighs through the notes, like someone speaking directly from their soul. With a simmering intro and soft drum programming reminiscent of quiet storm R&B, the track invites listeners to slow down and feel. The silky synth pads and gentle rhythm guitar are the perfect sonic bed for her voice to rest upon, and the song never rushes, mirroring the emotional patience required in love and reconciliation.

Lyrically, the song is a direct appeal to a lover on the verge of slipping away. “Baby come to me, let me put my arms around you,” Belle pleads, and it’s more than a request—it’s a desperate need to rekindle closeness and rebuild intimacy. The maturity of the lyrics speaks to adult relationships where pride is set aside in favor of emotional truth. There’s a palpable ache in her delivery, where each syllable is wrapped in longing. This isn’t teenage infatuation—it’s grown-folk love, bruised yet hopeful.

What makes “Baby Come to Me” especially relevant today is how much it contrasts with the often transactional, detached nature of modern dating culture. In a world driven by swipes and fleeting texts, this song reminds us of the power of presence—being physically, emotionally, and spiritually present for someone. Its lasting appeal lies in Belle’s uncanny ability to make you feel like she’s singing directly to you, in a quiet moment of vulnerability that cuts through time. It’s a ballad for the lovers, the dreamers, and those who still believe in the power of a slow-burning romance.

2. “Make It Like It Was” (1990)

A chart-topping classic from her Stay With Me album, “Make It Like It Was” is the ultimate anthem for the emotionally bruised and the romantically nostalgic. The song opens with a simple but poignant melody that immediately sets the tone for reflection. What follows is a lyrical journey through the complexities of relationships—the kind where love still exists, but the spark has dimmed. Belle doesn’t beg for love itself; she yearns for the feeling of love, the kind that once made ordinary moments feel extraordinary.

Vocally, Belle performs with incredible restraint and control, conveying the song’s melancholy not through power but through nuance. She leans into her lower register, drawing out the longing with a subtle quiver in her voice that sounds like someone trying not to cry. Her technique is flawless; she manages to evoke sadness, strength, and sincerity in equal measure. Lines like, “I can remember when we had it all,” are delivered with such authenticity that listeners can’t help but reflect on their own past loves.

In an age where instant gratification often trumps emotional depth, “Make It Like It Was” serves as a tender reminder of what real connection looks like. The song resonates with those who’ve been through the motions of love—the highs, the lows, and the plateau that often follows. It’s therapeutic in a way, giving language to emotions that are hard to express. Whether you’re revisiting old wounds or still holding onto hope for reconciliation, this song offers comfort and catharsis in the most musically elegant way possible.

3. “If I Could” (1993)

“If I Could” is one of those rare songs that transcends genre, age, and circumstance. It’s not just a ballad—it’s a prayer, a confession, and a promise wrapped into one. Originally written by Ron Miller, Ken Hirsch, and Marti Sharron, and covered by many artists, it’s Regina Belle’s version that hits the deepest emotional register. Her interpretation of the song takes on the perspective of a loving parent or guardian who would do anything—absolutely anything—to shield their child from life’s inevitable pain.

The song unfolds like a tender lullaby, opening with piano keys that feel as delicate as a whispered vow. As the song progresses, strings swell and orchestration builds, mimicking the growing intensity of a parent’s love. Belle navigates these shifts masterfully. She begins with the softness of a mother’s touch, only to crescendo into a powerful declaration of unwavering devotion. Her vocal delivery is technically astounding—controlled yet emotionally raw. She doesn’t rely on vocal acrobatics but rather allows each line to simmer with sentiment and sincerity.

What makes “If I Could” a timeless piece is its universality. The song is often played at pivotal life moments—graduations, funerals, milestone birthdays—because it taps into a shared desire: the wish to protect our loved ones from the world’s harshest lessons. It transcends the role of a mere “parental love song” and becomes a broader anthem of selfless love. In today’s chaotic world, where uncertainty often clouds our relationships and futures, Belle’s version of “If I Could” feels like a warm embrace—a musical balm that comforts and uplifts.

4. “This Is Love” (1989)

A criminally underrated gem from Stay With Me, “This Is Love” shines with emotional clarity and a refined sophistication that has only grown richer with time. Regina Belle offers a grown-up definition of love—free from gimmicks or immature infatuation. Her interpretation is grounded in emotional commitment, recognizing the subtle yet powerful feeling of being seen, valued, and held in true partnership. In a world where love is often confused with desire or instant gratification, Belle makes a compelling case for authenticity.

From a production standpoint, the track is quintessentially late-’80s adult contemporary, with sleek keyboard textures, subtle electric guitar riffs, and backing vocals that accentuate rather than overpower. The instrumental restraint allows Belle to do what she does best: sing with intention. There’s a noticeable warmth in her tone, especially as she leans into the phrase, “This is love.” It’s not shouted, but affirmed—as if she’s settled into a truth she’s always known.

What makes “This Is Love” stand out in her discography is its understated power. It doesn’t rely on big notes or sweeping arrangements to make its mark. Instead, it finds strength in intimacy. For listeners today—particularly those navigating real-world love as adults—the song speaks volumes. Whether played during a quiet moment of reflection or shared with a significant other, “This Is Love” remains a meaningful, reaffirming anthem for those who understand that real love is rooted in mutual trust and emotional safety.

5. “So Many Tears” (1987)

Released as part of Belle’s debut album All By Myself, “So Many Tears” is a hauntingly beautiful exploration of heartbreak and emotional surrender. This early ballad announced to the world that Regina Belle was not just another singer with a pretty voice—she was a storyteller capable of baring her soul. From the very first line, Belle’s voice trembles with restrained sadness, immediately pulling the listener into a space of grief, disappointment, and vulnerability.

The lyrics are sparse but deeply effective. “So many tears I’ve cried, loving you,” might seem simple on the surface, but it’s Belle’s phrasing and tone that elevate them to poetry. There’s a slight crack in her vocal texture during the chorus—a subtle emotional cue that suggests the tears are still fresh. Rather than belting the sorrow, she lets it simmer. The background instrumentation, mostly carried by piano, soft bass, and minimalist percussion, lets the pain breathe in every measure.

What makes “So Many Tears” so enduring is how it captures the quiet devastation of love gone wrong. It doesn’t wallow in bitterness or rage; instead, it lingers in the aftermath—the lonely silence, the unspoken questions, the ache of trying to move on. For contemporary audiences, this track is a masterclass in emotional vulnerability. It could easily be reimagined with acoustic or neo-soul production and still resonate with audiences today. This song proves that heartbreak doesn’t always need to shout—it can whisper and still break you in two.

6. “A Whole New World” (with Peabo Bryson, 1992)

While most Disney songs live in the realm of children’s fantasy, Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson’s version of “A Whole New World” transcends genre and age to become one of the most unforgettable duets of the 1990s. Recorded for the end credits of Aladdin, this rendition transformed a sweet animated moment into a soaring adult ballad full of longing, wonder, and vocal grandeur. Belle’s velvety tone and Bryson’s passionate delivery brought a gravity to the lyrics that made it believable as both a fairytale and a real-world declaration of love.

Belle’s performance is nothing short of masterful. Her phrasing—particularly on lines like “Unbelievable sights, indescribable feeling”—evokes awe without falling into melodrama. She matches Bryson note for note, creating a seamless exchange that feels both theatrical and emotionally grounded. The chemistry between the two vocalists is palpable, with each voice lifting and supporting the other. Rather than trying to outshine her partner, Belle brings balance and elegance to the duet.

This version of “A Whole New World” continues to outlast newer interpretations for a reason. It’s not just technically impressive—it’s emotionally resonant. The vocal crescendos, the perfectly timed harmonies, and the sense of discovery in their delivery all contribute to its timelessness. For many, this song evokes memories of childhood, first dances, weddings, and magical moments that are still relevant decades later. Belle’s ability to take a song written for animation and turn it into a power ballad of real-world romantic potential is yet another testament to her extraordinary versatility as an artist.

7. “God Is Good” (2012)

Though best known for her sensual R&B ballads and pop duets, Regina Belle’s powerful leap into gospel with her album Higher revealed another layer of her already multi-faceted artistry. At the heart of that project sits “God Is Good,” a soul-stirring declaration of unwavering faith and gratitude. More than just a gospel song, it’s a spiritual experience—a personal testimony wrapped in praise and vocal excellence. For Belle, this wasn’t just about switching genres; it was about coming home to her roots in the church, and “God Is Good” captures that spiritual return with unmistakable authenticity.

Belle’s vocal delivery here is nothing short of masterful. From the moment she opens her mouth, you hear conviction—not just as a singer, but as a believer. Her phrasing is heartfelt and uncluttered, allowing every word to sink into the listener’s soul. She leans into the gospel tradition of call and response, working seamlessly with the background choir while still holding the spotlight. When the chorus hits—“God is good, all the time”—her voice lifts like a beacon, radiating strength and humility all at once. You don’t just hear her sing the words; you feel her live them.

Musically, “God Is Good” is a classic gospel arrangement done right. The church organ swells, the choir harmonizes in perfect unity, and the piano lines weave through the arrangement like spirit-led improvisation. The production doesn’t seek to modernize gospel with overly commercial polish. Instead, it embraces the traditional sounds of Sunday morning worship. It’s the kind of song that would feel just as at home in a grand cathedral as it would in a small-town church with wooden pews and open arms.

But what truly sets “God Is Good” apart in Belle’s career is the way it redefines her musical legacy. Many artists struggle to make a seamless transition from secular music to sacred sounds, but Belle does it with grace and power. Her gospel work doesn’t feel like an experiment—it feels like fulfillment. The song also serves as a reminder that behind every velvet-smooth ballad and platinum record, there was always a woman of deep faith. For longtime fans, “God Is Good” offers new insight into what has always grounded her.

In today’s often chaotic and cynical world, a song like this carries more weight than ever. It offers hope, a moment of reflection, and a reminder that goodness still exists—even if it’s only found in moments of stillness and song. For those unfamiliar with Belle’s gospel work, “God Is Good” is the perfect introduction. And for those already walking a spiritual path, it’s a reaffirmation of the divine presence that carries us through trials, triumphs, and everything in between.

Regina Belle’s music isn’t just something you listen to—it’s something you feel in your bones. Each of these songs reminds us why her voice still holds weight in a world that often moves too fast and feels too shallow. Whether she’s pouring out her heart over a love that’s slipping away, affirming the power of spiritual faith, or celebrating the kind of love we all dream of finding, she delivers it with grace, wisdom, and soul.

What I love most about revisiting her music is how it still feels real. Her songs don’t need viral trends or flashy visuals to make an impact—they speak directly to your spirit. And that’s rare.

So go ahead and press play. Let her voice wash over you. And whether you’re dancing, reminiscing, healing, or praising, just know this—Regina Belle still has something powerful to say, and it’s absolutely worth listening to.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.