Rep. Jasmine Crockett Targeted by Pam Bondi as MAGA Criticism Grows.

(ThyBlackMan.com) At one time, there were such wonderful things about which I could write. It was always a pleasure to share good news. Unfortunately, since this current group of MAGA people have come into office, we are on a roller coaster down! We never know what the news will be—but we can count on the news being negative, mostly racist. We can count on it being about another negative for large groups of people having to deal with it—never knowing how bad things are about to be for them.

Black people are not usually surprised because most of us were listening during the campaign for President, and we knew who this President is. We believed him unlike so many others who voted for him or stayed home. I must admit, however, there are days even we are shocked by the meanness, the racism, the incompetence, the lack of knowledge about our democracy and the laws of our nation.

Let’s begin with the U.S. Attorney General who is responsible for knowing the laws. Well, so much for that. She has decided she works for Donald Trump—not the American people. She has decided she is Trump’s personal attorney. Despite what judges are saying in denying all the sick proposals this Administration is sending to Court and in spite of Pam Bondi being a lawyer, having served in Florida in a high position, she doesn’t know how or doesn’t desire to uphold the law.

Imagine a person in her position threatening a U.S. Congresswoman in the person of the Honorable Jasmine Crockett! People listen to Congresswoman Crockett because she tells us in no uncertain terms what we need to hear–not just what racists want to hear. Bondi calls for Rep. Crockett’s punishment such as censure for words against Elon Musk amid Tesla protests. She went straight to Hannity on FOX–the MAGA’s favorite station when you want to hear racism. She says Rep. Crockett needs to denounce the violence and apologize immediately for what she allegedly said! I guess Bondi didn’t read our laws about free speech in law school! She goes on about people’s lives being endangered without a word about the violence MAGA people represent. What about violence Musk, Trump and others are bringing to thousands of people? She didn’t mention that. Bondi went on to threaten Rep. Crockett with saying “She needs to tread very carefully!” Doesn’t that sound like a threat on Rep. Crockett? Sure does to me!

Hannity rushed to Rep. Maxine Waters. He didn’t approve of her free speech, calling hers “dangerous rhetoric!” Do these MAGA people think things once were great for Black people? Violence historically isn’t just threatened by MAGA people. Many were lynched! Law firms are winning cases against MAGA people like Bondi. No matter how MAGA people have endangered the lives of soldiers in the midst of flying a recent dangerous mission, they can’t get their stories straight about the incompetence at Pete Hegseth’s dealing with that.

While Bondi is threatening Rep. Crockett, she goes on to claim at least one judge ruling against some of their cases will be knocked down. Does she mean his case or him? She says “The President is right and that judge will be knocked down! Isn’t knocking someone down violence? She went on to say in essence “None of these judges can control what the President says!”

She rattled on about “Obama judges” and the judge who said what the Administration is doing in the deportations to El Salvador that “Nazi’s get better treatment!” It’s okay for Bondi to falsely blame this on Obama judges, despite some being appointed by other Presidents. They’re so blind to truth they just throw out untruths and hope people will believe them. May God show the MAGA world what truth, justice, fairness and righteousness are!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/