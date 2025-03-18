7 Underrated Sam Cooke Songs Every Music Lover Should Hear.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Sam Cooke is more than a name in music history – he is a feeling, a movement, and a voice that has stood the test of time, leaving an everlasting impact on generations. His ability to blend gospel roots with smooth R&B and soul made him one of the most influential artists of all time. The King of Soul wasn’t just about chart topping hits; he was a storyteller, a poet, and a force that could make even the simplest lyrics feel like deep confessions of the heart.

While classics like A Change is Gonna Come, Cupid, and Wonderful World remain timeless anthems, there are so many hidden gems in Cooke’s catalog that deserve the same spotlight. These lesser known tracks showcase his versatility, whether it’s his gospel infused cries for mercy, his playful takes on love, or his stirring messages of perseverance. His voice has a way of making you feel seen, understood, and uplifted, no matter what era you’re living in.

If you’ve only heard the biggest hits, you’re missing out on the deeper layers of Cooke’s artistry. Here are seven underrated Sam Cooke songs that prove why his legacy isn’t just about the singles it’s about the soul in every note he ever sang.

1. That’s It, I Quit, I’m Movin’ On (1961)

Despite Cooke’s commercial success, That’s It, I Quit, I’m Movin’ On remains one of his most underrated singles. This track is a bittersweet breakup song that balances elements of frustration and resignation with an effortlessly smooth vocal delivery. The instrumentation is simple but effective, with a bouncy rhythm section that gives the song a playful, almost conversational quality.

Cooke’s storytelling ability shines through in this song as he delivers lines with a mix of sass and sorrow. He narrates a relationship where his efforts are unreciprocated, ultimately leading to the realization that he must walk away. The song’s call-and-response background vocals emphasize his emotional turmoil, making it an excellent showcase of his ability to blend heartache with a charming melody.

Beyond its catchy melody, the lyrics of That’s It, I Quit, I’m Movin’ On highlight the emotional maturity of a person realizing their self-worth. Cooke delivers the message with a balance of regret and confidence, making it relatable for listeners even today. The lighthearted rhythm juxtaposes the heavier emotional subject matter, adding to its unique charm. As a breakup anthem, it remains timeless, standing out in Cooke’s extensive catalog as a song that’s both painful and empowering.

2. Rome (Wasn’t Built in a Day) (1964)

This overlooked gem encapsulates Cooke’s optimistic worldview and masterful ability to turn simple phrases into deep, philosophical musings. The song serves as a metaphor for patience and perseverance, a message that still holds weight in today’s fast-paced world.

Musically, Rome (Wasn’t Built in a Day) features a gentle yet infectious groove, propelled by soft percussion and a warm horn section that gives it a jazzy undertone. Cooke’s voice glides effortlessly over the melody, and his vocal delivery is both soothing and encouraging. The song radiates a sense of comfort and wisdom, making it an ideal listen for anyone navigating life’s uncertainties.

One of the most appealing aspects of this song is how effortlessly Cooke blends philosophy with melody. The lyrics stress that great things take time, offering an antidote to the culture of instant gratification. This song is perfect for moments of reflection or as a motivational pick-me-up. Cooke’s vocal delivery, warm and reassuring, makes it feel like a personal pep talk from a wise friend. It remains as relevant today as it was in 1964.

3. Somebody Have Mercy (1962)

This track, originally released as the B-side to Nothing Can Change This Love, is a testament to Cooke’s deep-rooted connection to gospel and blues. Somebody Have Mercy is an impassioned plea for relief, with lyrics that reflect the struggles of a man weighed down by heartbreak and life’s burdens.

Cooke’s vocal performance is raw and deeply expressive. The gospel influences are evident in the way he stretches his notes, while the bluesy instrumentation complements his voice perfectly. The backing musicians provide a slow-burning groove, with the bass and horns adding a touch of melancholy that enhances the song’s emotional depth.

The vulnerability Cooke showcases in Somebody Have Mercy is what makes it truly special. The song acts as a desperate cry for understanding and compassion, themes that are still relevant in today’s society. Whether dealing with personal struggles or simply seeking solace in music, this track offers an undeniable emotional release. It showcases Cooke at his most sincere and heartfelt, proving his ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.

4. Sugar Dumpling (1962)

Cooke’s playful side is on full display in Sugar Dumpling, a sweet and infectious tune that exudes warmth and joy. Unlike his more serious ballads, this song embraces a lighthearted, almost humorous approach to romance, proving that Cooke could make even the simplest sentiments sound poetic.

The song’s melody is instantly catchy, with an easygoing rhythm that makes it impossible not to tap your foot along. Cooke’s voice is brimming with charm as he sings about his beloved “sugar dumpling” with a mixture of devotion and delight. The call-and-response backing vocals add an extra layer of fun, making the song feel like a conversation between lovers.

Even in 2025, Sugar Dumpling stands out as a feel-good anthem that can instantly brighten one’s mood. It’s a reminder of the innocence and excitement of love, and Cooke’s impeccable delivery ensures that it never feels outdated. The song’s uplifting nature makes it a go-to for those needing a break from life’s complexities, allowing listeners to embrace a few moments of sheer joy through Cooke’s charismatic voice.

5. Keep Movin’ On (1963)

One of Cooke’s lesser-known motivational tracks, Keep Movin’ On, is a call for resilience and perseverance. It carries a similar spirit to A Change is Gonna Come but is more upbeat and driven by a lively arrangement that incorporates elements of both R&B and gospel.

Cooke’s voice is as commanding as ever, urging listeners to push forward despite hardships. The lyrics emphasize the importance of determination, making the song particularly relevant in today’s world where setbacks and struggles are a universal experience. The energetic instrumentation, complete with bold brass and steady percussion, gives the track an uplifting feel.

A striking aspect of this song is its seamless fusion of gospel’s call-to-action with R&B’s rhythm-driven essence. Cooke’s ability to inspire through melody and words is fully realized here. As the song progresses, its lively tempo and rich harmonies create an anthem of encouragement. Whether facing personal obstacles or striving toward a goal, Keep Movin’ On reminds us to persevere with unwavering faith.

6. Love Will Find a Way (1963)

One of Cooke’s earlier tracks, Love Will Find a Way, leans heavily into his gospel roots and serves as a heartfelt reassurance that love prevails despite challenges. It’s a beautifully orchestrated ballad with gentle piano, soft strings, and Cooke’s ever-so-smooth vocal phrasing leading the way.

Cooke’s ability to evoke deep emotion is unparalleled here. His voice soars with passion and conviction, making every word feel like a personal promise. The song carries a calming effect, perfect for moments of introspection or when one needs a reminder of the power of love and faith.

Beyond its melody, the song carries an important message—love, no matter how challenged, will find its way back. Its universal theme of perseverance in relationships makes it a staple for those in search of hope, reaffirming Cooke’s timeless appeal.

7. You Gotta Move (1963)

Taking inspiration from traditional gospel blues, You Gotta Move is a foot-stomping, energetic track that showcases Cooke’s ability to fuse spiritual themes with mainstream appeal. The song’s structure is simple but powerful, with a rhythmic clap-along beat and a call-and-response style that makes it feel like a communal experience.

Cooke’s vocals are full of fervor, delivering a message of action and faith. The song’s minimalist instrumentation enhances its raw, spiritual energy, making it one of his most captivating performances.

While Sam Cooke’s legendary hits continue to define his legacy, these lesser-known gems showcase his versatility, storytelling ability, and timeless appeal. Whether through heartbreak, hope, or joy, Cooke’s music remains as powerful and relevant today as it was decades ago. These tracks serve as a reminder that the King of Soul had much more to offer than just his biggest hits, and exploring them is an experience every music lover should indulge in.

We’d love to hear from you! What are your favorite lesser known Sam Cooke songs? Share your picks and let’s celebrate the brilliance of his music together.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.