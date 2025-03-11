Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The past few years saw a rich conversation in the United States surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming, in the wake of the political turnover, and ensuing backlash to that turnover in society.

We see irony in the phrase “the pot calling the kettle black” when leaders who previously advocated for an inclusive society begin working against the very ideals they championed. The saying is especially applicable when exploring the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

We explore how to sustain DEI programs against opposition and the economic damage of the February 28 Economic Blackout, how DEI impacts the society, and that we must continue to build representative ecosystems. My Economics background will speak moving forward buffered up by plain old common sense. To put it another way: Liars figure but figures don’t lie.

The Political Landscape: DEI Under Siege

The Trump administration has taken a hard line against DEI programs, condemning them as “illegal” and “immoral.” January 2025: A preposterous series of executive orders was issued to abolish DEI and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) initiatives across the federal government. This order bans private entities from using DEI frameworks in employment practices for federal contracts and rescinds portions of the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) order from 1965.

Compounding the concerns, the administration has also targeted law firms working for Democratic causes. Among the executive orders are ones removing security clearances and banning the firms Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling from entering federal buildings. It has had a chilling effect: elite law firms have become reluctant to stand in the administration’s way, afraid of retribution and the loss of corporate clients.

The administration justifies its DTES decision by claiming DEI initiatives sow division and are incompatible with the tenets of merit-based opportunity. Yet this view has come under strong critique. Thirteen state attorneys general issued a joint statement saying these executive orders are “unnecessary and disingenuous,” adding that DEI programs create an environment in which every individual has a chance to succeed.

International Perspectives on DEI

The U.S. backlash against DEI has provoked international attention, notably in the United Kingdom. Despite fears that a similar anti-DEI phenomenon may cross the Atlantic, British DEI leaders are confident that the UK’s “very rigorous” employment laws will remain a protective factor for minorities in the workplace. DEI will be forced upon the UK under the guise of legislation such as the Employment Rights Bill and the upcoming Equality (Race and Disability) Bill, which will apply only to minority peoples, ensuring that every workplace will have to adopt the DEI model under penalty of law.

A Grassroots Response: The February 28 Economic Blackout

Grassroots organizations planned an economic blackout on Feb. 28, 2025 in response to the DEI rollback. This 24-hour boycott urged consumers to stop discretionary spending, with a particular focus on big retailers thought to be walking back their commitment to diversity and inclusiveness.

Leading the charge was The People’s Union USA, who wanted to send a robust reminder to the power of the consumer, when they move as one. “If we grind the economy to a halt for only a SINGLE DAY, it sends a loud message,” their website crowed.

It aimed to highlight the economic power of disenfranchised groups and their allies — and to remind the world that their contributions to the economy are not to be taken for granted.

Assessing the Economic Impact

Measuring the precise economic effect of the blackout on Feb. 28 is difficult because the protest was decentralized and there are no large-scale real-time data available. That said, reports suggest many major retailers saw that day suffer sales declines. However, some companies acknowledged the drop in revenue, but did not directly blame it on the boycott, mentioning seasonal changes and external conditions instead.

Aside from an immediate financial impact, the blackout helped ignite a national dialogue about both corporate responsibility—and the importance of DEI initiatives. Companies were forced to reconsider their pledges to diversity and the consequences of failing to uphold those values. Again, Liars figure but figures don’t lie.

Terkat Consultants Inc; has compiled this data:

Target web traffic was down 1.0% to 4.7 million on Feb. 28 compared to the previous Friday’s 4.8 million and traffic on the Target app was down 10.9% to 3.5 million users compared to 3.9 million the previous Friday.

web traffic was down 1.0% to 4.7 million on Feb. 28 compared to the previous Friday’s 4.8 million and traffic on the Target app was down 10.9% to 3.5 million users compared to 3.9 million the previous Friday. Walmart web traffic was down 6.5% to 11.2 million on Feb. 28 compared to the previous Friday’s 11.9 million. Walmart app users were also down 2.5% to 13.6 million compared to 13.9 million the previous Friday.

web traffic was down 6.5% to 11.2 million on Feb. 28 compared to the previous Friday’s 11.9 million. Walmart app users were also down 2.5% to 13.6 million compared to 13.9 million the previous Friday. Amazon’s web traffic was down 4.6% to 65.9 million on Feb. 28 compared to 69.1 million the previous Friday. The Amazon app traffic was also down 1.7% on Feb. 28 to 51.4 million compared to 52.2 million the previous Friday.

web traffic was down 4.6% to 65.9 million on Feb. 28 compared to 69.1 million the previous Friday. The Amazon app traffic was also down 1.7% on Feb. 28 to 51.4 million compared to 52.2 million the previous Friday. Costco, which has seen some extra support from numerous consumers after its board of directors voted down an effort to drop diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, saw an 8.3% increase in its website traffic on Feb. 28 at 2.9 million compared to 2.7 million the previous Friday. Its app traffic, however, dropped 6.9% to 1.3 million on Feb. 28 compared to 1.4 million.

The Importance and Strength of DEI Initiatives

Even with political opposition, DEI initiatives are the most resilient. A lot of organizations understand that creating diverse and inclusive environments is not only a moral obligation but also a competitive advantage.

Aiding in Innovation and Creativity

Diverse teams provide different perspectives, resulting in more innovative solutions and novel problem-solving. They push boundaries in business and bring out different ideas that lead to the success of organizations.

It reflects a globalized market

Diversity fosters understanding of the opinions, preferences, and mindsets of a diverse customer base in an increasingly globalized economy. This demographic alignment with the market increases customer satisfaction and loyalty.

And how about attracting and retaining talent?

Workplaces that drive DEI are also appealing as more people are looking for inclusion within them. They promote employee engagement, decrease turnover, and improve overall productivity.

Risk Mitigation And Reputation Improvement

They are also less likely to experience reputational risks related to discrimination or bias. A solid commitment to inclusion boosts reputation by building trust with new and existing stakeholders.

The Irony of Opposition: A Reflection

The phrase “the pot calling the kettle black” comes to mind in this era of political opposition to DEI initiatives. While once embracing equal opportunity, leaders undermine programs meant to level the playing field. This irony, however, indicates a gap between professed values and actual behavior, stressing the importance of vigilance to maintain the progress achieved in diversity and inclusion.

Conclusion

The metaphor of “the pot calling the kettle black” suggests the irony of criticizing others for the faults one owns. Politically, efforts to undo these initiatives are exposing bias and resistance to change with respect to DEI. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are critical tenants of a truly equitable and thriving society. Though the political climate may shift from one end to the other, DEI initiatives are valuable by their own merit.

The February 28 Economic Blackout was a demonstration of the collective strength of local activism (grassroots) and international solidarity lives for these values. By standing the test of time through politics, organizations and communities continue to champion diversity and inclusion, not only dedicating to the richness of varied perspectives, but also paving the future with a sense of equality. Lastly; Liars figure but figures don’t lie.

