10 Nat King Cole Songs One Should Check Out.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Few voices in the history of music have carried the elegance, warmth, and sophistication of Nat King Cole. His velvety baritone, impeccable phrasing, and ability to evoke deep emotions made him one of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century. Whether it was jazz, pop standards, or heartfelt ballads, Cole had the ability to turn every song into a timeless classic. Even today, his music remains as relevant as ever, offering listeners a gateway to a golden era of music that still resonates with love, longing, and nostalgia. Here are ten must-listen Nat King Cole songs that continue to captivate audiences.

1. Unforgettable (1951)

It’s impossible to discuss Nat King Cole without mentioning “Unforgettable.” This song, written by Irving Gordon, became one of the most defining records of Cole’s career. With its soft orchestration and Cole’s soothing delivery, it is the perfect representation of a love song that transcends time.

Listening to “Unforgettable” in 2025 feels just as magical as it did upon its release. The song is a staple at weddings, anniversaries, and romantic moments, embodying an eternal sense of love and devotion. Cole’s effortless phrasing and sincerity make it a song that speaks directly to the heart, and with the famous duet version featuring his daughter Natalie Cole, the track gained renewed popularity in the ‘90s, proving that great music never fades.

2. L-O-V-E (1965)

Few songs are as instantly recognizable as “L-O-V-E”, a song that effortlessly spells out romance in the most charming way. From the very first note, Cole’s vibrant and playful tone takes listeners on a joyful ride through a simple yet profound declaration of love. The jazzy brass sections add a bouncy energy, making it feel light, fun, and timeless.

The track continues to be featured in films, commercials, and playlists worldwide. It has become the go-to song for celebrating love, whether it’s Valentine’s Day, a first dance, or a moment of pure happiness. The universal message and the way Cole delivers it with effortless class ensure that “L-O-V-E” remains a song for all generations.

3. Mona Lisa (1950)

A song as enigmatic as its title, “Mona Lisa” is one of Cole’s most hauntingly beautiful recordings. Written by Ray Evans and Jay Livingston, it won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and remains one of the most beloved ballads in music history.

The song’s slow, sweeping strings and Cole’s restrained yet emotive vocals give it an almost cinematic quality. It’s a song that transports you to a candlelit room where every note seems to whisper tales of love and mystery. In today’s world, “Mona Lisa” is still a favorite among jazz and classical music lovers, offering a reminder of an era when songs were poetry, and melodies carried depth.

4. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) (1946)

No holiday season is complete without the warm embrace of “The Christmas Song.” This is perhaps the definitive Christmas standard, and Cole’s version remains unmatched in its ability to capture the spirit of the season.

Every year, this song floods the airwaves and streaming services, proving its timeless appeal. With its lush orchestration and Cole’s smooth-as-silk vocals, it turns any room into a cozy winter wonderland. Even those who don’t typically listen to vintage music find themselves wrapped in the nostalgia and warmth of this song, making it a yearly tradition for countless families.

5. Nature Boy (1948)

Few songs possess the philosophical depth and otherworldly aura of “Nature Boy.” Written by the enigmatic eden ahbez, this track is a deeply introspective piece that feels almost ethereal.

The haunting melody, paired with Cole’s gentle yet profound delivery, makes “Nature Boy” a song of wisdom and reflection. The lyrics, “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return,” remain one of the most poignant lines in music history. In an age where mindfulness and self-discovery are increasingly relevant, “Nature Boy” continues to resonate deeply with listeners seeking meaning beyond the surface.

6. Smile (1954)

Originally composed by Charlie Chaplin for the film Modern Times, “Smile” found new life with Cole’s heartfelt interpretation. The song’s uplifting message, encouraging resilience and optimism, makes it a go-to anthem for finding hope in difficult times.

Cole’s ability to convey emotions with sincerity ensures that this song remains impactful no matter the decade. In today’s fast-paced, often challenging world, “Smile” serves as a comforting reminder that brighter days lie ahead, making it a therapeutic listen for anyone needing encouragement.

7. Route 66 (1946)

For those who love a great road trip song, “Route 66” is a classic that never loses its charm. This upbeat, jazzy number captures the excitement of travel and adventure, celebrating the famous highway that stretched from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Cole’s dynamic performance and the swinging instrumentation make this a song that still feels fresh and exciting. Whether cruising down an open highway or simply reminiscing about classic Americana, “Route 66” remains a must-have on any playlist for travel enthusiasts.

8. When I Fall in Love (1956)

This song is the very definition of romance. With its sweeping strings and Cole’s tender vocals, “When I Fall in Love” is the kind of song that makes listeners believe in the magic of love.

It has been covered countless times, but no version matches the pure emotion that Cole brings to it. Even in today’s world of digital love and fast-paced relationships, “When I Fall in Love” reminds us of the timeless nature of true devotion.

9. Let’s Face the Music and Dance (1964)

A song about embracing life’s uncertainties with grace, “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” is as relevant now as it was in the ‘60s. Cole’s rendition of this Irving Berlin classic is both elegant and heartfelt, urging listeners to enjoy the present moment despite life’s ups and downs.

With its rich arrangement and Cole’s soothing voice, the song feels like a reassuring embrace, making it a perfect addition to moments of introspection or celebration.

10. Too Young (1951)

Closing this list is “Too Young,” a song that captures the innocence and intensity of young love. The gentle piano and sweeping strings complement Cole’s delicate delivery, making it one of his most touching performances.

Even today, when relationships often move at a faster pace, the song’s message remains poignant. It reminds us that love, in any form, is always meaningful, regardless of age or time.

Nat King Cole’s music remains a timeless gift to the world. His smooth vocals, elegant phrasing, and ability to convey emotion make his songs just as relevant today as they were decades ago. Whether you’re new to his music or rediscovering old favorites, these ten songs serve as an essential guide to the brilliance of Nat King Cole. His artistry continues to inspire, proving that true musical greatness knows no expiration date.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.