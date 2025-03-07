10 Tony! Toni! Toné! Songs to Celebrate D’Wayne Wiggins’ Legacy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The music world mourns the passing of D’Wayne Wiggins, the founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, who shaped the sound of 1990s R&B with his distinctive guitar work and soulful production. At 64, his influence stretched beyond his own group, as he played a role in nurturing Destiny’s Child and penning songs for them. Wiggins’ contributions to music are everlasting, and his legacy is best honored by revisiting the songs that defined his career. These ten tracks highlight the depth of his artistry and why they’re still worth listening to today.

1. “It Never Rains (In Southern California)”

One of the most timeless ballads from Tony! Toni! Toné!, “It Never Rains (In Southern California)” showcases Wiggins’ ability to craft a slow-burning, emotionally rich track. The song, released in 1990, is filled with longing and nostalgia, as the lyrics paint a picture of a love left behind. Wiggins’ signature guitar work complements Raphael Saadiq’s smooth vocals, creating a melancholic yet comforting experience.

The song’s beauty lies in its storytelling. It tells a universal tale of distance and heartbreak, making it a relatable listen even today. The production remains crisp, allowing younger generations to appreciate the blend of traditional soul with modern R&B. The track is perfect for late-night reflections or long road trips, where its introspective nature shines.

Listening to “It Never Rains” today is a reminder of the golden age of R&B. It is a testament to how the best songs transcend time, remaining relevant despite shifts in music trends. Wiggins’ craftsmanship as a producer and musician ensures that this song remains a staple for any true R&B fan.

2. “Anniversary”

Few R&B songs have captured the essence of love and commitment as beautifully as “Anniversary.” This 1993 hit is a masterclass in slow jam production, blending gentle instrumentation with heartfelt lyrics. Wiggins’ guitar lines glide effortlessly over the silky vocal harmonies, adding depth to the track’s romantic atmosphere.

The song has become a go-to anthem for weddings, anniversaries, and romantic occasions. Its lush arrangement and soulful melodies make it an ideal soundtrack for celebrating love. The way Wiggins crafts the guitar solos in this track adds a timeless elegance, reinforcing the song’s emotional depth.

Even in 2024, “Anniversary” holds up as one of the most romantic R&B songs ever recorded. The smooth production and genuine sentiment make it an essential addition to any playlist dedicated to love and devotion. Wiggins’ influence is undeniable, as this song continues to bring couples together decades after its release.

3. “Feels Good”

A stark contrast to their ballads, “Feels Good” is an upbeat, feel-good anthem that showcases the versatility of Tony! Toni! Toné!. Wiggins’ funky guitar riffs drive the song’s infectious groove, making it impossible to sit still while listening. This track embodies the lively spirit of the late ’80s and early ’90s R&B.

What makes “Feels Good” stand out is its perfect fusion of funk and contemporary R&B. The song’s energetic vibe makes it ideal for parties, workouts, or simply uplifting the mood. The call-and-response sections in the chorus encourage audience participation, which is why it remains a favorite in live performances.

Decades later, the song still brings the same joyous energy it did upon release. Whether it’s played at a cookout or in a DJ set, “Feels Good” maintains its place as a celebration of life and good times, proving Wiggins’ knack for creating timeless grooves.

4. “Whatever You Want”

The sensuality of “Whatever You Want” is unparalleled. Wiggins’ guitar licks are sultry, weaving through the song like a whispered promise. Released in 1990, this slow jam is a testament to the group’s ability to create intimate, deeply personal music that resonates on an emotional level.

The track’s arrangement is minimalist yet effective. The steady rhythm and layered harmonies create an intoxicating atmosphere that has made this song a staple in bedroom playlists for over three decades. The smoothness of the instrumentation and vocals makes it one of the most memorable slow jams of its era.

Even in the modern age, “Whatever You Want” holds its own against today’s R&B ballads. Its stripped-down elegance and timeless appeal make it a must-listen for those who appreciate the art of seduction through music. Wiggins’ production ensures that the song remains both classic and relevant.

5. “Let’s Get Down”

A collaboration with DJ Quik, “Let’s Get Down” brought a new dimension to Tony! Toni! Toné!’s sound by incorporating hip-hop elements. The song features a laid-back West Coast groove, making it a standout track from their 1996 album House of Music.

Wiggins’ contributions are evident in the seamless blend of funk, R&B, and hip-hop. His guitar work subtly enhances the track without overshadowing the rhythm. The song’s playful and flirtatious vibe makes it a favorite for social gatherings and dance floors.

Even today, “Let’s Get Down” is a prime example of genre fusion done right. It’s a track that showcases Wiggins’ ability to adapt and innovate, keeping the group’s sound fresh and engaging.

6. “Slow Wine”

One of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s most underrated gems, “Slow Wine” is a smooth, sultry track that encapsulates the group’s signature style. Wiggins’ guitar work is delicate yet powerful, adding depth to the song’s sensual mood.

The lyrics set the stage for an intimate moment, and the instrumentation follows suit. The warm basslines, gentle keyboard strokes, and Wiggins’ subtle yet impactful guitar presence make this track irresistible. It’s the kind of song that invites slow dancing under dim lights.

Decades after its release, “Slow Wine” remains an essential slow jam. It’s a testament to Wiggins’ ability to craft music that evokes deep emotions, making it a must-listen for those who appreciate sophisticated R&B.

7. “If I Had No Loot”

This energetic anthem tackles materialism in relationships with humor and sharp social commentary. Wiggins’ guitar work adds an edge to the song, reinforcing its message through its dynamic arrangement.

The fast-paced rhythm and layered instrumentation make it an engaging listen, even in today’s digital music landscape. Its playful yet serious approach to a universal theme ensures that it remains relevant.

As discussions about money and relationships continue to dominate culture, “If I Had No Loot” is a timeless piece that still resonates. Wiggins’ musicality shines, ensuring that the song remains a standout in the group’s catalog.

8. “Thinking of You”

This heartfelt track blends old-school soul with contemporary R&B. Wiggins’ guitar work carries the song’s emotional weight, complementing the touching lyrics.

The song’s warmth makes it ideal for moments of reflection. It’s a testament to the enduring power of love songs, showcasing Wiggins’ talent in evoking deep emotions through music.

Even now, “Thinking of You” remains a perfect track for anyone reminiscing about a past love. Its gentle instrumentation and heartfelt delivery make it a timeless listen.

9. “Little Walter”

One of the group’s earliest hits, “Little Walter” features a bluesy influence, showcasing Wiggins’ versatility as a musician. The song tells a compelling story, making it a standout in their catalog.

The guitar work adds depth to the track’s raw emotion, proving Wiggins’ ability to merge storytelling with music. The song’s unique blend of soul and blues elements makes it an unforgettable listen.

Listening to “Little Walter” today, one can appreciate the craftsmanship that made it a standout. Its narrative and musical composition ensure that it remains a classic.

10. “Tell Me Mama”

This deep cut exemplifies Wiggins’ commitment to soulful storytelling. His guitar work and emotive production make the song unforgettable.

The song’s bluesy undertones and smooth vocal delivery make it a compelling listen. It’s a track that showcases Wiggins’ ability to connect with listeners on a deep level. The emotional weight behind the lyrics speaks to themes of loss, love, and nostalgia, making it one of the most poignant songs in Tony! Toni! Toné!’s catalog.

Wiggins’ intricate guitar work adds an extra layer of soul, with each chord and riff enhancing the song’s melancholic yet heartfelt essence. The production is deliberately stripped down, allowing listeners to fully embrace the raw emotion conveyed through the melody. It’s a song that resonates with those who have experienced deep love and longing, standing the test of time.

Even in 2024, “Tell Me Mama” holds its own. Its heartfelt execution ensures that it remains a significant part of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s legacy. Whether revisited by long-time fans or discovered by a new generation, the song’s sincerity and masterful musicianship continue to make it a standout in R&B history.

D’Wayne Wiggins’ contributions to music will never be forgotten. His timeless work continues to inspire and captivate new generations of R&B lovers. From his groundbreaking work with Tony! Toni! Toné! to his role in mentoring future stars like Destiny’s Child, his influence extends far beyond his own recordings. His signature guitar style, soulful arrangements, and dedication to authenticity have left an indelible mark on R&B. As new artists continue to draw inspiration from his work, Wiggins’ legacy remains a guiding light in the ever-evolving world of soul and rhythm and blues.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This esteemed writer has a profound passion for poetry and music. For inquiries, he can be contacted at JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.