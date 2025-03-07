Seahawks Trade Geno Smith to Raiders: Reunites with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Raiders Acquire Geno Smith in Blockbuster Trade with Seahawks…

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a bold move at quarterback, acquiring Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The trade reunites Smith with Pete Carroll, who coached him in Seattle from 2020 to 2023 before stepping down as head coach and taking on an advisory role. The move comes as the Raiders aim to solidify their quarterback situation heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Smith’s Rollercoaster 2024 Season in Seattle

Smith is coming off an up-and-down 2024 season in which he posted a career-best 4,320 passing yards, setting a Seahawks franchise record. He also threw 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 70.4% of his passes, which ranked fifth in the NFL. Despite the personal milestones, Seattle struggled at times offensively, particularly due to an overmatched offensive line and a lack of a consistent running game.

Smith’s ability to perform under pressure was on full display throughout the season. He led four game-winning drives, bringing his total to nine over the past two seasons, tying Patrick Mahomes for the most in the NFL during that span. His most notable clutch performance came in Week 18, when he orchestrated a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, capping a 10-7 season for first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. However, the victory was not enough to secure a playoff berth for Seattle.

While Smith proved his ability to make big-time throws and lead crucial drives, his struggles were apparent as well. His 15 interceptions were the third-most in the league, and his Total QBR of 53.8 ranked 21st among quarterbacks, marking his lowest rating in three seasons as Seattle’s full-time starter. Smith also struggled in the red zone, throwing four interceptions inside the 20-yard line, which was the most in the NFL. Additionally, he was sacked 50 times, the third-highest total in the league, further highlighting Seattle’s offensive line issues.

Seahawks’ Mixed Messaging on Smith’s Future

Throughout the offseason, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald repeatedly endorsed Smith as the team’s quarterback. In multiple interviews, Macdonald was adamant about Smith remaining under center for the 2025 season:

“Geno’s our quarterback. I don’t understand the conversation. It’s pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He’s our quarterback. We love him. Can’t wait to go to work with him.”

Despite these public assurances, the Seahawks’ decision to trade Smith suggests that internal discussions may have told a different story. Seattle had been linked to several potential quarterback options in the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency, fueling speculation that the franchise was considering a change at the position.

Smith’s Contract Situation and the Seahawks’ Reluctance to Renegotiate

The Seahawks had re-signed Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract in March 2023, which included incentives that could push the deal’s total value higher. Last season, Smith hit $6 million in contract escalators, adding to the $10 million roster bonus he was set to earn on March 16, 2025.

Despite outperforming his original contract’s value, Smith was unsuccessful in his attempts to renegotiate a new deal during the previous offseason. He watched as several quarterbacks signed lucrative extensions, but Seattle remained firm on its policy of not renegotiating contracts with more than one season left. This stance reportedly frustrated Smith, who believed his performance warranted a pay increase.

Smith’s $25 million per year average salary ranked 19th among quarterbacks, placing him behind several less accomplished passers. With the New York Giants’ release of Daniel Jones, Smith’s contract was the lowest among full-time starters not on their rookie deals. This financial situation likely played a role in the Seahawks’ willingness to move on from him.

A New Beginning with the Raiders

For Las Vegas, acquiring Smith signals a fresh start at the quarterback position after a season of instability. The Raiders’ quarterback situation in 2024 was a revolving door, with Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell, and Brian Hoyer all seeing time under center. The lack of consistency contributed to an 8-9 record, leaving the team on the outside of the playoff picture.

With Pete Carroll now serving as an advisor to the Raiders, his influence likely played a role in the trade. Carroll has long been a believer in Smith’s abilities and was instrumental in giving him a chance to resurrect his career in Seattle after spending years as a backup. Carroll’s presence in Las Vegas provides Smith with a level of familiarity that should ease his transition to a new team.

What Smith Brings to the Raiders

The Raiders are betting on Smith’s ability to stabilize the quarterback position while maintaining their competitive window. Here’s what he offers to Las Vegas:

Experience : Smith is an established veteran who has started 51 games over the past three seasons .

: Smith is an established veteran who has started . Accuracy : His 70.4% completion rate in 2024 ranked among the best in the NFL.

: His in 2024 ranked among the best in the NFL. Clutch Factor : Nine game-winning drives over the last two seasons show he can deliver in high-pressure situations.

: Nine game-winning drives over the last two seasons show he can deliver in high-pressure situations. Mobility : While not an elite runner, Smith’s ability to extend plays will be useful behind an offensive line that struggled at times in pass protection.

: While not an elite runner, Smith’s ability to extend plays will be useful behind an offensive line that struggled at times in pass protection. Leadership: Teammates and coaches have consistently praised Smith’s work ethic and leadership qualities.

The Seahawks’ Path Forward

With Smith gone, Seattle will have to decide on its next quarterback. The team currently has Drew Lock on the roster, but they could explore the draft or free agency for a new starter. The 2025 NFL Draft class is deep at quarterback, featuring top prospects such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr.

The Seahawks also have a roster built to compete, with playmakers such as DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Kenneth Walker III, meaning they need a quarterback who can step in and contribute immediately. Whether they draft a rookie or sign a veteran, Seattle’s decision at quarterback will have major implications for the team’s future.

For Geno Smith, this trade presents a new opportunity to prove himself in a different setting. His reunion with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas adds an intriguing element to the story, as the two shared four seasons together in Seattle. Carroll has always been a strong supporter of Smith, and with the Raiders’ talented receiving corps featuring Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, Smith will have plenty of weapons at his disposal.

From the Raiders’ perspective, acquiring Smith is a calculated risk but one that could pay off if he maintains his 2022 Pro Bowl form. Meanwhile, for the Seahawks, this move signals a potential shift toward a younger quarterback and a new era under Mike Macdonald.

Whether Smith’s tenure in Las Vegas will lead to postseason success remains to be seen, but for now, he gets a fresh start in the Silver and Black, with a familiar face guiding him along the way.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This esteemed writer has a profound passion for poetry and music. For inquiries, he can be contacted at JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.