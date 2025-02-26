Elon Musk’s Role in Trump’s America: A Modern-Day Macbeth?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “If it were done when ’tis done, then ’twere well it were done quickly.” – William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”

“Quickly” is the key word for Macbeth as he muses before the bloody murder of King Duncan of Scotland. He must do the deed with his dagger by night, while the court sleeps. Act now or not at all.

“Quickly” is the passcode for Elon Muck — or Musk — as he acts as henchman for the man who would be king, President Donald Trump. The federal government is under a ruthless siege like thunder, lightning and rain — so swiftly that it’s hard to arrest or even protest the process.

Thousands in the federal workforce had no reason to brace for mass layoffs one month into Trump’s reign. They have families and mortgages, a stable economy, last they looked. Dedicated career public servants, specialists in their fields, they don’t deserve such brutal firings.

The new FBI director is threatening to uproot and reassign agents all over the country to decentralize law enforcement.

Awakening Americans are now full of sound and fury at a brash South African brandishing a dagger to government professions in the dead of the night.

Musk’s foul murder is in plain air and sight, often by email. He is orchestrating layoffs, cutting the life out of the Treasury, Pentagon, Justice Department, National Institutes of Health, the IRS in tax season, you name it.

It’s unprecedented (or “unpresidented“) to fire C.Q. Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — on a shabby phone call while he’s on the southern border late on Friday. Yes, shabby. Trump didn’t even do it himself.

But make no mistake, Trump is loving every minute of it. Roy Cohn, his mentor and former Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s lawyer, would be so proud of him. (Remember, McCarthy went on a rampage against the State Department.)

In Musk, Trump’s found a new match, a marriage of true minds. Making people suffer is their greatest pleasure. The Germans have a word for their shared trait: schadenfreude.

Trump sees Musk, along with his explosive new helpers like Pete Hegseth, defense secretary, and Kash Patel, FBI director, as clearing the way for a complete and hostile takeover of the American government. Only fierce loyalists with no call to conscience need apply to the top of the court.

Farmers, many of you voted for the man, and now your crop exports for humanitarian food relief around the globe have been cut off as the U.S. Agency for International Development closed abruptly.

You thought Trump was your friend, with his trash talk about diversity, equity and inclusion. But agriculture is far from this cunning Copperhead New Yorker’s mind. All he really wants is absolute power and more tax cuts for the richest among us — (and Ukraine’s minerals). Rural red states shall soon feel duped.

The really bad news is that Trump does not care about public opinion or polls this time around. He’s not up for reelection. Yet he’s transparent in thinking about breaking the Constitution and “serving” past two terms.

Musk is our Macbeth, sprung from a land that enforced white supremacy and apartheid and locked up Nelson Mandela for 27 years. He is an immigrant who should be rounded up and deported for the harm he has done to the American body politic.

No private citizen has ever had the authority and a free hand — to wield a dagger.

Shakespeare’s worst villain, Macbeth, had pangs of remorse. Musk has none for the lives he is displacing and darkening, nor for the republic writ large.

For those who fell under the surprise attack in Trump’s first month, I urge you to act like you’re part of a guild or a union. Collective action in the public eye, joining different departments together, builds bonds and speaks to what’s going on.

That is the formula for peaceful resistance: Make yourselves seen and heard in large gatherings that make bold statements and invite others in.

Layoffs separate you from contact with each other, meaning that networks will have to rise from scratch.

Above all, don’t despair. As the poet Audre Lorde wrote of self-preservation, “that is an act of political warfare.”

Let’s not let America become a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions.

Written by Jamie Stiehm

Official website; https://JamieStiehm.com