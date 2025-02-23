MSNBC Cancels Joy Reid’s Show in Major Shakeup Under New Leadership.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Joy Reid, one of MSNBC’s most recognizable faces and a liberal stalwart in primetime news, is losing her show as the network undergoes its most significant shakeup in years. The move, orchestrated by MSNBC’s new president Rebecca Kutler, signals a strategic shift aimed at bolstering ratings and recalibrating the network’s approach to covering the political landscape, particularly as the Trump administration looms on the horizon once again.

Reid’s 7 p.m. program, “The ReidOut,” has been a mainstay on the network since 2020, providing a strong progressive counterpoint to conservative narratives. However, according to reports from the New York Times, the show is set to air its final episode this week, marking the end of Reid’s reign in primetime and opening the door for a new panel-style program featuring Alicia Menendez, former RNC chair Michael Steele, and ex-Biden adviser Symone Sanders Townsend. This abrupt change has raised questions about MSNBC’s long-term strategy and the future of its most prominent Black anchors.

The decision to cancel Reid’s show and remove Alex Wagner from her weeknight slot has sparked speculation about MSNBC’s evolving priorities. Since assuming leadership earlier this month, Kutler has made clear that she intends to shake up the network’s approach to programming. MSNBC has long struggled to compete with the ratings dominance of Fox News, and Reid’s show, in particular, has experienced sharp declines in viewership. Nielsen Media Research reported that Reid lost nearly half of her audience since Trump’s election, with MSNBC as a whole seeing a 53% drop in primetime ratings before rebounding slightly following President Biden’s inauguration.

Reid’s tenure at MSNBC has been marked by her outspoken critiques of conservative politics, particularly her fiery opposition to Donald Trump and his base. Her commentary, often impassioned and unapologetically left-leaning, has drawn both praise and criticism. She gained notoriety for her aggressive takedowns of Republican figures and right-wing policies, but her often blunt and sometimes controversial remarks may have played a role in her eventual ousting.

One of her most infamous comments came just last Thanksgiving when she told Trump supporters to “make your own dinner,” implying they should suffer the consequences of their political choices. The statement, while resonant with her progressive audience, further alienated viewers who already viewed her as divisive. MSNBC’s leadership, facing pressure to widen its appeal and draw in a broader audience, may have seen Reid’s presence as more of a liability than an asset.

The cancellation of “The ReidOut” is not an isolated event; it is part of a broader restructuring at MSNBC. Alex Wagner, who had been anchoring the 9 p.m. slot, is also being pushed out as Rachel Maddow returns to a full-time schedule to cover the first 100 days of the Trump administration. While MSNBC has not officially commented on these changes, industry insiders suggest that the network is bracing for a seismic shift in media dynamics as the 2024 election cycle heats up.

Kutler, a former CNN executive, is positioning MSNBC to navigate the upcoming political storm more effectively. MSNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, is preparing to spin off its cable networks into a separate publicly traded entity, a move that will add financial pressures to an already challenging media environment. “Our jobs are hard on a normal day, and these are not normal times,” Kutler reportedly told employees upon assuming her role, indicating the urgency of the changes ahead.

Reid’s departure raises larger questions about MSNBC’s commitment to showcasing Black voices in prominent time slots. The network has long touted its commitment to diversity, yet its handling of high-profile Black anchors in recent years has been scrutinized. In December, reports surfaced that MSNBC had asked several of its top personalities, including Reid and Stephanie Ruhle, to accept major pay cuts if they wished to remain in their current roles. Such moves have led some critics to question whether MSNBC truly values the diverse perspectives it claims to champion.

This is not the first time MSNBC has made controversial programming decisions regarding Black hosts. The network previously faced backlash for canceling shows helmed by anchors such as Melissa Harris-Perry and Tamron Hall, both of whom were seen as strong and necessary voices within the MSNBC lineup. Now, with Reid’s departure, there are renewed concerns that MSNBC is prioritizing mainstream appeal over authentic representation.

Reid’s future remains uncertain, but given her strong presence in political commentary, it is unlikely she will fade from the media landscape. Her tenure at MSNBC has solidified her as a recognizable and influential figure, and she may explore opportunities in independent media, podcasting, or even a potential move to another network. Given the rise of digital-first platforms like YouTube, Substack, and various streaming services, she could find success reaching her audience in new and innovative ways.

Furthermore, the backlash to MSNBC’s decision could push other networks to court Reid as a valuable asset. CNN, where Kutler previously held a senior role, has been struggling to define its post-Trump identity and may see Reid as a potential fit. Alternatively, she could take the path of figures like Keith Olbermann or Glenn Greenwald, who transitioned into independent media ventures after leaving major networks.

For MSNBC, the stakes are high. The network has long positioned itself as the go-to source for liberal news and analysis, but its ratings struggles indicate that something is amiss. The move to replace Reid with a panel format suggests that MSNBC is experimenting with new ways to engage audiences, but it remains to be seen whether viewers will embrace these changes.

At the heart of this shakeup is the ever-changing landscape of cable news. With streaming services and social media increasingly dominating the way people consume information, traditional television networks are under immense pressure to adapt or risk irrelevance. MSNBC’s leadership clearly believes that a revamp is necessary to remain competitive, but whether this will ultimately benefit or alienate its core audience is yet to be determined.

Joy Reid’s departure marks the end of an era at MSNBC, but it also signals a broader shift in the network’s strategy. While some viewers may welcome the changes, others will see it as another example of the mainstream media sidelining strong Black voices in pursuit of ratings. Regardless of where she lands next, Reid’s impact on political discourse is undeniable, and her absence from MSNBC’s primetime lineup will undoubtedly leave a void that will be difficult to fill.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.