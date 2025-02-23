Joy Reid Show Canceled by MSNBC as Network Undergoes Major Shakeup.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) MSNBC’s decision to cancel Joy Reid’s 7 p.m. show, The ReidOut, has sent shockwaves through the media world, particularly among progressive viewers who have followed her career closely. The move is part of a major restructuring effort led by the network’s new president, Rebecca Kutler, marking a significant shift in MSNBC’s primetime lineup and broader strategy. As one of the most recognizable Black female anchors in cable news, Reid’s departure raises serious questions about MSNBC’s commitment to diversity and whether the network is prioritizing ratings over representation.

The End of an Era: Joy Reid’s Last Days at MSNBC

After nearly five years in the 7 p.m. time slot, Reid’s The ReidOut is coming to an abrupt end. According to insiders cited by The New York Times, MSNBC will replace the show with a new panel format featuring Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend. The final episode of Reid’s show is expected to air this week, signaling the end of an era for a program that had become a cornerstone of the network’s progressive brand.

MSNBC has remained tight-lipped about the cancellation, declining to comment publicly. However, sources indicate that the shakeup is part of Kutler’s broader vision to rebrand the network and potentially recalibrate its approach to covering politics in the coming years, especially with a Trump administration on the horizon.

Reid’s Legacy at MSNBC: A Polarizing, Yet Impactful Career

Joy Reid has been a fixture at MSNBC for nearly a decade. She first gained national attention as the host of AM Joy, a weekend political talk show she helmed from 2016 until 2020. With her sharp analysis, fearless critiques of Trump, and unapologetic progressive stance, Reid cultivated a loyal audience. In 2020, MSNBC rewarded her with the coveted 7 p.m. slot, making her the first Black woman to host a primetime weekday show on the network.

However, her tenure has not been without controversy. Reid has made headlines for her pointed criticisms of conservative figures, including a viral moment when she told Trump supporters to “make your own dinner” on Thanksgiving, arguing they should “suffer the consequences” of their political choices. While her fans celebrated her outspokenness, critics—including some inside MSNBC—wondered if her rhetoric had become too divisive for a network struggling to compete with Fox News and CNN.

Why Was The ReidOut Canceled?

While MSNBC has not given an official reason for the cancellation, several factors likely contributed to the decision:

Declining Ratings: Nielsen Media Research data revealed that Reid had lost nearly half of her viewers since Trump left office. MSNBC as a whole saw a 53% drop in primetime viewership following the 2020 election, only recovering somewhat after President Biden’s inauguration. In a competitive cable news landscape, those numbers are difficult to ignore. Network Restructuring: With Rebecca Kutler taking over as MSNBC president earlier this month, the cancellation appears to be part of her broader efforts to shake up the network. She has already made other major moves, including removing Alex Wagner from her 9 p.m. anchor slot and bringing Rachel Maddow back to five nights a week. Financial Pressures: In December, MSNBC reportedly asked some of its highest-paid hosts, including Reid and Stephanie Ruhle, to take substantial pay cuts if they wanted to remain at the network. With MSNBC soon to be spun off into a new publicly traded company, cost-cutting measures are likely playing a role in these decisions. Strategic Shift Toward Panels: The decision to replace Reid with a panel show featuring multiple hosts suggests MSNBC may be shifting toward a more collaborative, less personality-driven format. This could be an attempt to appeal to a broader audience while reducing reliance on a single marquee anchor.

Is MSNBC Moving Away from Black Anchors?

The cancellation of The ReidOut raises concerns about the representation of Black voices at MSNBC. With Reid’s departure, the network loses one of its most prominent Black female anchors. While Symone Sanders Townsend will be part of the new panel show, it is unclear whether she or any other Black journalist will have the same level of influence as Reid did in a solo primetime slot.

This move also follows MSNBC’s controversial handling of Tiffany Cross, another Black anchor who was abruptly fired last year despite strong ratings and a dedicated following. Cross’s departure, combined with Reid’s exit, has led some critics to speculate whether MSNBC is moving away from Black-led programming in favor of a more “mainstream” approach under Kutler’s leadership.

MSNBC has long positioned itself as a champion of diversity, but actions speak louder than words. If the network truly values representation, it will need to ensure that Black voices remain an integral part of its lineup—not just as panelists, but as lead anchors in primetime slots.

What’s Next for Joy Reid?

Joy Reid’s future in television remains uncertain, but her brand as a political commentator is strong enough that she could land a new gig relatively quickly. Here are a few possibilities:

A New Role at MSNBC? While her show is canceled, Reid could remain at the network in a different capacity. MSNBC may offer her a weekend slot, a special correspondent role, or a position as a recurring panelist. A Move to Streaming? Given the rise of digital media, Reid could pivot to a streaming platform. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, CNN+, or an independent venture like a YouTube channel or podcast could be viable options. A Political Career? Reid has never shied away from making her political views known. Could she follow in the footsteps of figures like Jen Psaki and Symone Sanders, transitioning from media to politics or advocacy? A Book Deal? As a seasoned journalist and political analyst, Reid has the expertise to write a compelling book on the current state of American politics, media, or race relations.

The Future of MSNBC Under Kutler’s Leadership

Rebecca Kutler’s tenure at MSNBC is just beginning, but her early moves suggest she is willing to make bold changes. Whether these changes will improve ratings or alienate MSNBC’s core progressive audience remains to be seen. The decision to cancel The ReidOut may be just the beginning of a broader rebranding effort that could see more hosts shuffled, new shows introduced, and an overall shift in the network’s ideological approach.

The cancellation of The ReidOut is a significant moment for MSNBC and progressive media as a whole. Joy Reid has been a powerful voice for the left, unafraid to call out Trump, Republicans, and even moderate Democrats. Her departure leaves a void that MSNBC’s new panel show may struggle to fill.

At the same time, it is a reminder of the harsh realities of cable news: ratings and financial considerations often trump ideological commitments. MSNBC’s decision may be about business, but it will undoubtedly have political and cultural ramifications.

For now, Reid’s loyal viewers will be watching closely to see where she lands next—and whether MSNBC’s shakeup will ultimately strengthen or weaken the network’s progressive brand.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.