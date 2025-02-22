How Donald Trump’s MAGA Movement Overpowered Democrats: The Party vs. The Movement.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As Democrats continue to deconstruct the root causes of their recent defeat and attempt to regroup for next year’s midterm elections, they might want to consider a new factor in American politics: the seductive power of a movement compared to a boring old party.

On the surface, the 60th American presidential election was the usual two-way contest between the Democratic and Republican parties. But as Democrats tried their best to run as normal and competent as they could despite Joe Biden’s ill-timed withdrawal, Donald Trump had rebranded and reorganized the Republican Party as a vessel of his MAGA movement.

A movement is dynamic. Its No. 1 goal is building excitement and a sense of belonging.

A party strives for constancy. It represents a set of principles through thick and thin.

All things being equal, a movement beats a party.

“The difference between parties and movements is simple,” the progressive pundit David Sirota wrote back in 2009. “Parties are loyal to their own power regardless of policy agenda; movements are loyal to their own policy agenda regardless of which party champions it.” Democrats skeptical of military interventionism under George W. Bush embraced it under Biden yet remained Democrats; the abortion-rights movement would vote Republican if the GOP were to come out as firmly pro-choice.

Trump has scrambled Sirota’s formulation.

Trump has built a highly personalized movement detached from any discrete policy prescription. Rather than remain independent of party politics, his MAGA movement seized control of the Republican Party. Despite having achieved a sweeping victory, MAGA continues to act like an outsider insurgent movement.

Personality is everything. The dauphin JD Vance notwithstanding, it is impossible to imagine the MAGA movement without Trump. While I don’t give much credence to arguments that the president is a Nazi-in-waiting, there is an echo of the Fuhrer principle that gave the force of law to anything Adolf Hitler said. MAGA Trumpism is anything that Trump says at any given time.

At first glance at the man on the golden escalator in 2015, this highly individuated politics seems ill-fated. Trumpism is riddled with internal contradictions and existential hypocrisies. Trump’s habit of reversing himself, as he did recently by threatening Russia only to turn around and embrace it after a call to Putin, seems destined, by traditional political standards, to turn off supporters who care about those issues. So does the conflict between his personal and political lives; surely evangelicals will turn against a crude serial adulterer who screws porn stars and doesn’t appear to have ever darkened the door of a church in session.

People who evaluate Trump by traditional metrics fail to understand that everything has changed. For a party, Trump’s inconsistences and flipflopping would be weaknesses to overcome or explain away. Not so for a movement. First and foremost, a movement moves. Where and how it moves is beside the point.

A movement is entertaining. Think about Trump and his wild and crazy rants, not as appalling or racist but as unpredictable — and thus interesting. Think about Trump supporters and their giant flags, their sense of community.

Trump kept holding rallies throughout his first term — a party doesn’t do that. A movement does. A party doesn’t stick with an individual politician through thick and thin, as Trump supporters did through his legal troubles. A movement does. It has to because it’s all about one man.

If there is a 20th-century authoritarian parallel to Trump, I have argued before, it is not the totalitarianism of Hitler but the culturally centered rule of Benito Mussolini. As the Italian novelist and semiotician Umberto Eco, who grew up under Italian fascism, noted, “Contrary to common opinion, fascism in Italy had no special philosophy.” Mussolini, who started out as a socialist journalist, came to believe that people were drawn to action — any action — for its own sake. “Action being beautiful in itself, it must be taken before, or without, any previous reflection,” Eco wrote in an influential essay about fascism in 1995. “Thinking is a form of emasculation.”

Writing at Salon, Chauncey DeVega complains: “President Trump and his MAGA Republicans and their forces are smashing American democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, the institutions and norms. Trump has enacted over 50 executive orders since Jan. 20, the most in a president’s first 100 days in more than 40 years. Some of the most egregious ones are blatantly unconstitutional and violate current law.” DeVega blames the media for normalizing Trump, and Democrats for not taking him seriously enough to convince voters.

What such mainstream analyses dismiss is how soul-deadening the technocrats who run the West have been. Not only have they been unresponsive to people’s complaints about internationalism and declining living standards, they have been boring.

Democrats (and many Republicans) have repeatedly run on not promising anything. The only surprise is that they got away with it for so long.

Whether Trump is influenced by Mussolinian tactics or his acute political instincts rediscovered the potency of a “cult of action,” the United States was primed for the politician Trump became by the time he ran a third time in 2024 — energetic, focused, retributive, imaginative — and stormed out of his inaugural ceremony with a blizzard of pardons, sweeping executive orders and bold diplomatic initiatives.

Asked if she would have done anything differently than Biden during his presidency, Kamala Harris said: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

And, four years earlier, Biden told a group of wealthy campaign donors that, were he to be elected, “Nothing would fundamentally change.” Turns out, he was truthful. Nearly a third of those who voted for him in 2020 didn’t turn out for Harris in 2024.

Liberal Democrats I talk to are depressed and disengaged in this, the first month of the second term of Trump. They’re also jealous. Why, they ask, won’t the Democrats run a candidate who campaigns and governs as aggressively as Trump is doing now?

As for those Democrats, the party faces a choice as it prepares to challenge MAGAism. It can reconstitute itself into something that looks and feels more like a movement, far less careful and far more energetic. Or it can keep going as a party that promises that nothing will ever fundamentally change.

Written by Ted Rall

Official website; https://twitter.com/tedrall