10 Billie Holiday Songs You Need to Hear in 2025: A Jazz Lover’s Guide to Timeless Romance.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Billie Holiday’s music has stood the test of time, transcending generations and remaining an essential touchstone for lovers of jazz and classic vocal storytelling. Her voice, rich with raw emotion and soul-stirring depth, captured the highs and lows of love in a way few artists have ever matched. In 2025, Holiday’s catalog remains a beacon for those seeking to experience jazz in its most evocative form. Whether you’re new to jazz or a seasoned listener, here are ten of her greatest love songs, each a masterpiece in its own right.

1. “All of Me” (1941)

Few love songs possess the aching vulnerability of “All of Me.” Holiday’s rendition turns a straightforward plea into a deeply personal confession, dripping with longing. Her voice trembles with the weight of devotion as she sings, “Take my lips, I want to lose them.” The song embodies the all-consuming nature of love, where one willingly surrenders to another.

In 2025, “All of Me” can be played in moments of yearning, whether reminiscing about a love lost or indulging in the intoxication of romance. It’s a song that pairs perfectly with a dimly lit evening, a glass of wine, and the nostalgia of simpler times. For those new to jazz, it offers an easy gateway, blending traditional swing with Holiday’s signature phrasing.

2. “Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?)” (1944)

“Lover Man” is a song drenched in longing, a heart-wrenching ballad that speaks to the loneliness of missing a partner. Holiday’s voice cracks slightly in places, not out of technical fault, but because of the sheer emotion she pours into every note. Her plea for love resonates with anyone who has ever waited for someone to return to their arms.

In 2025, this song fits perfectly into the playlist of late-night contemplation or a solitary drive through neon-lit city streets. The orchestration, marked by lush strings and moody saxophones, makes it cinematic in quality. It is a timeless track for those navigating modern love and the ache of absence.

3. “Them There Eyes” (1939)

Unlike the heartbreak anthems she is often known for, “Them There Eyes” is playful and upbeat, a jazz standard that showcases Holiday’s ability to inject joy into her music. The song, about being spellbound by a lover’s captivating eyes, is infectious in its swing rhythm and lighthearted delivery.

Today, “Them There Eyes” is ideal for a fun coffeehouse playlist or even a dance break in the kitchen while cooking. It brings a sense of whimsy that feels refreshing in an era of electronic-heavy love songs. For newcomers to jazz, it’s an energetic entry point that showcases the genre’s ability to celebrate love.

4. “God Bless the Child” (1941)

While not a traditional love song in the romantic sense, “God Bless the Child” is a love letter to self-reliance and resilience. Written by Holiday herself, the song’s lyrics about financial independence and personal strength stem from her tumultuous relationship with her mother, but the message is universal.

In 2025, this song finds relevance in the self-care and empowerment movement. It’s perfect for those who have endured heartbreak and emerged stronger, making it a must-listen for anyone seeking motivation in personal or romantic struggles. It’s an anthem that jazz lovers can use as a soundtrack for self-love.

5. “The Very Thought of You” (1938)

This tender ballad is one of the most elegant expressions of love ever recorded. Holiday’s rendition exudes warmth, making the listener feel as though they are floating in a dream. The slow, sweeping melody enhances the romantic fantasy painted by the lyrics.

In today’s fast-paced world, “The Very Thought of You” offers a moment of serenity. It’s a song best enjoyed on a quiet evening with a loved one, or even alone, wrapped in the comfort of memory. Jazz newcomers will find its simple yet profound message a gentle introduction to the depth of the genre.

6. “Crazy He Calls Me” (1949)

“Crazy He Calls Me” is a declaration of unwavering devotion, emphasizing that love knows no bounds. Holiday’s voice is both strong and soft, delivering the lyrics with a quiet confidence that makes the song even more compelling.

This song remains a relevant anthem for those who love fiercely and without hesitation. It is perfect for those moments when you find yourself willing to go to great lengths for someone. For modern listeners, its themes fit seamlessly into the narratives of passionate relationships.

7. “You Go to My Head” (1938)

This song captures the intoxicating effects of love, comparing infatuation to a fine wine that lingers long after the first taste. Holiday’s phrasing makes every word feel like a secret shared between lovers, creating an intimate listening experience.

In 2025, it serves as the perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner or a quiet moment of introspection. The song’s dreamy atmosphere and poetic lyrics make it an essential addition to any jazz playlist.

8. “I’ll Be Seeing You” (1944)

A song deeply tied to World War II, “I’ll Be Seeing You” became an anthem of separation and longing. Holiday’s version is particularly poignant, with her delicate delivery making it one of the most emotional recordings of the era.

For those experiencing distance in love—be it from travel, circumstance, or loss—this song remains achingly relevant. Its cinematic quality makes it a standout choice for those who appreciate the storytelling aspect of jazz.

9. “Summertime” (1936)

One of the most famous jazz interpretations of a Gershwin classic, “Summertime” is hauntingly beautiful. Holiday’s voice floats over the melody like a warm breeze, making it one of her most mesmerizing performances.

Even in 2025, “Summertime” remains an essential listen for jazz enthusiasts. Its laid-back feel makes it perfect for summer evenings or reflective solitude. This song is a gateway into the broader jazz world, encouraging listeners to explore deeper.

10. “Gloomy Sunday” (1941)

Dubbed the “Hungarian Suicide Song,” “Gloomy Sunday” is one of the darkest yet most moving pieces in Holiday’s catalog. Her version takes the already melancholic tune and turns it into an eerie masterpiece, drenched in sorrow.

While its bleak themes may seem overwhelming, the song is a cathartic experience for those grappling with heartache. In the digital age, where mental health awareness is growing, “Gloomy Sunday” finds a unique place as a song of solace for those navigating their emotions.

Billie Holiday’s music continues to captivate, comfort, and challenge listeners nearly a century after she first graced the microphone. These ten songs, each a different facet of love, offer timeless beauty and emotional depth for both jazz newcomers and devoted fans. Whether you’re looking for a song to accompany a quiet night, a romantic moment, or an introspective journey, Holiday’s voice will always be there, waiting to whisper its secrets.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.